2019 Week 15 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: Stage is set for Chris Carson to dominate vs. Panthers

With news of Rashaad Penny tearing his ACL, Chris Carson is now expected to receive the majority of the backfield work for the Seahawks, as even with his bout with fumbleitis, he’s still the workhorse and most trusted runner on the team.

That’s good news for fantasy managers looking for that ticket to the championship in Week 15, as Carson will face off against the Carolina Panthers.

Thanks to their last few games, the Panthers now field the worst run defense in the NFL. See where Carson lands in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 15:

