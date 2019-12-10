2019 Week 15 Fantasy FLEX Rankings to help you seal the deal
It’s been a frustrating season for David Montgomery’s fantasy managers. Most expected the rookie to have an excellent season. Now, we’re just hoping he gets a solid enough workload to show off his skill.
[Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM: Deposit $10, Get $100 in Free Bets. NJ only. 21+. Terms apply]
Here’s to hoping that workload arrives in Week 15 for a plus matchup with the Green Bay Packers, when fantasy managers will either be trying to make it to Championship Week, or to lord victorious over the consolation bracket.
[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $175K Baller. $10 entry fee and $15K to first place]
Regardless of what position you find yourself in, our experts have you covered with their Week 15 FLEX rankings — be sure to refer back to them here for those last-minute lineup choices:
[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings