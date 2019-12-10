2019 Week 15 Expert Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Just how bad do you think the Patriots defense is gonna shut down the Bengals in Week 15? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After enjoying an embarrassment of riches thanks to the New England Patriots defense early in the season, fantasy managers have had to deal with the historically stifling stop-unit faltering the past few weeks, but talk about a bounce-back spot at just the right time.

[Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM: Deposit $10, Get $100 in Free Bets. NJ only. 21+. Terms apply]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fantasy managers fielding the NE DST will get to enjoy a date vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, so you can imagine why they’re at the very top of our experts’ defense rankings.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $175K Baller. $10 entry fee and $15K to first place]

Check out the rest of the DSTs:

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

