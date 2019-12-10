2019 Week 15 Expert Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
After enjoying an embarrassment of riches thanks to the New England Patriots defense early in the season, fantasy managers have had to deal with the historically stifling stop-unit faltering the past few weeks, but talk about a bounce-back spot at just the right time.
Fantasy managers fielding the NE DST will get to enjoy a date vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, so you can imagine why they’re at the very top of our experts’ defense rankings.
Check out the rest of the DSTs:
2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings