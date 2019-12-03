2019 Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Chiefs-Patriots, 49ers-Saints highlight Round 1 of playoffs

The fantasy playoffs are finally here for most leagues, and man, are there some big matchups on tap in Week 14.

Fantasy stud Patrick Mahomes will face arguably his toughest test of the season going up against the New England defense (which has been one of the best fantasy assets to have all year).

Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara will square off against the 49ers in another huge NFC battle.

And there are many other games with implications in both reality and fantasy, so our experts are here to help you navigate it all with their rankings for every position. Be sure to refer to them here when building your lineups this week!

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

