2019 Week 12 Expert Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

It’s the matchup that every fantasy gamer looking for production from their wide receivers dreams of: A date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $10 entry fee and $20K to first place]

And in Week 12, everyone rostering Julio Jones will undoubtedly be expecting a party.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

See where the star receiver lands in our experts’ WR rankings for Week 12:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

