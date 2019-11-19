2019 Week 12 Expert Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

If you ever wanted to learn the difference between fantasy and reality, look no further than Jameis Winston.

The Buccaneers tend to lose more often than not due to being unable to score, or Winston’s mistakes (or both), and yet, the quarterback offers week-to-week viable fantasy production. He’s on a five-game streak of 300+ passing yards — that’ll play in most, if not all, fantasy formats.

But can he continue that streak against a Falcons defense that has gone from punching bag to swarming unit seemingly overnight? See where Winston lands in our experts’ quarterback rankings for Week 12:

