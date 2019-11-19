2019 Week 12 Expert Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

Why, why, just why hasn’t DJ Moore scored a touchdown this season? He’s done everything else!

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Sure, the Panthers’ first-second-and-third red zone option is Christian McCaffrey, but considering the continuous production and safe floor Moore has provided pretty much every week this season, you would think the Panthers would try to get the man some scores!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $10 entry fee and $20K to first place]

Let’s hope the touchdowns start to come in Week 12 and beyond for everyone rostering Moore in their fantasy leagues. Check out where the receiver lands in our experts’ FLEX rankings for Week 12, and be sure to follow up here for those last-minute lineup decisions:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

