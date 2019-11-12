2019 Week 11 Expert Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

For the first time all season, Ezekiel Elliott was held under 10 fantasy points in Week 10.

The Vikings completely sold out on stopping the Cowboys run game, and it worked (Zeke finished with 20 carries for a measly 47 yards and two catches for 16 yards).

The chances of Elliott being bottled up in the same way against the Lions this week, however, are slim. See where he lands in our experts’ fantasy running back rankings for Week 11:

