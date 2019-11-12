2019 Week 11 Expert Fantasy Football DST Rankings

These guys will be looking to get right in Week 11. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

After beating up on two inferior teams, the Los Angeles Rams found their progress stalled against the Steelers, losing 17-12.

The vaunted Rams defense collected three sacks and held the Steelers to 17 points, but it wasn’t near enough to make up for the team’s offensive struggles.

Now, the Rams will face off against Mitchell Trubisky, another young quarterback who doesn’t really strike fear in anyone. Can the Rams dominate this time around? Check out where they land in our experts’ rankings for Week 11 defenses:

