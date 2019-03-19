2019 Valspar Championship tee times, viewer's guide

This week the PGA Tour makes its final stop on the Florida Swing at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida for the Valspar Championship, played on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. Next week, the tour will head to Texas for the WGC-Match Play, followed by the Valero Texas Open and then it will be the week we've all been waiting for: Masters week.

This year's Valspar has a tough act to follow in more ways than one. First, it comes after an exciting Players Championship, the tour's biggest non-major event that provided one of the best Sundays of the season so far. Second, last year's Valspar was arguably the best non-major tournament of the year thanks to Tiger Woods nearly winning the event in the early stage of his latest comeback. Ultimately, he would lose to Paul Casey by one stroke after failing to birdie the 72nd hole. Woods will not be in the field this week.

However, many of the world's best are making the short trip from Jacksonville down to Palm Harbor to tee it up at Innisbrook, giving the Valspar as strong of a field as its ever had. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who will be making just his second start in the event, is the main draw, but there are plenty of other marquee names that will make the Valspar appointment television. Jon Rahm, fresh off a rough Sunday at Sawgrass, will look to bounce back as he plays alongside Jason Day and Webb Simpson the first two rounds. Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and defending champion Paul Casey will also tee it up. Jim Furyk, who nearly pulled off the unthinkable last week, is in the field as well.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Tampa on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7:40 a.m. -- Alex Prugh, Scott Langley, Brandon Hagy

7:51 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler

8:02 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Tyrrell Hatton, Peter Uihlein

8:13 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Russell Knox

No. 10

7:40 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Tom Hoge

12:30 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Harris English, Sungjae Im

