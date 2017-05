PARIS (Reuters) - The 2019 Tour de France will start from Brussels, 50 years after Belgian great Eddy Merckx won the race for the first time, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Tour departed from Brussels once, in 1958.

This year's Tour sets off in Duesseldorf, Germany, on July 1.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)