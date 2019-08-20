2019 Tour Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Ten months and 46 tournaments later, the PGA Tour season has reached its end, and only 30 players remain. That group will take on East Lake Golf Club this week, site of the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup Playoffs were conceived in 2007. Only this year it's going to look a lot different, as it's the first year of the Tour Championship's new "starting strokes" format.

When play begins on Thursday, Justin Thomas, the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup standings, will be at 10 under par, two clear of Patrick Cantlay, who is second in the standings after his runner-up finish at the BMW Championship. The idea of the new format was to ensure that there would only be one winner of the FedEx Cup and the Tour Championship, which has not been the case in two of the past three seasons.

Although Vegas is high on Thomas (why wouldn't anyone be?), any of the 30 players in the field can win, which was never the case in the old format. It should make for an entertaining week because it's something we've never seen before.

Below you'll find the tee times and viewer's guide for the 2019 Tour Championship.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1-6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Atlanta on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

11:45 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

11:55 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III

12:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau

12:15 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:25 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

12:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

12:55 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey

1:05 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson

1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

1:35 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele

1:45 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:55 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

2:05 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

