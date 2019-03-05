2019 TicketGuardian 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race

Sporting News
Kyle Busch has finished fourth or better in six of seven trips to ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for TicketGuardian 500

Kyle Busch has finished fourth or better in six of seven trips to ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

The only thing predictable about NASCAR's season so far is that it has been unpredictable.

That very well could change this week on the one-mile desert track at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

While we have had three different winners on three tracks so far this year, Kyle Busch comes into Phoenix having won last fall's race at the track and never having finished worse than seventh in his last seven trips there. And, honestly, the seventh-place finish was an anomaly as he has finished fourth or better in six of his last seven times at ISM.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Busch was primed for a win last week in Las Vegas, but a speeding penalty on pit road all but derailed his chances of achieving the Trucks-Xfinity-Cup series trifecta on his hometown track.

This is a great chance for him to get his first Cup Series win of the year and lock up a playoff spot early in the season.

What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?

The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?

The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 8

Time

Event

Channel

1:35 p.m. ET

Cup Series First Practice

MRN

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series First Practice

FS1

5:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series Final Practice

FS1

6:10 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 9

Time

Event

Channel

11:35 a.m.

Cup Series Second Practice

FS1/MRN

12:40 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series Final Practice

FS1/MRN

4 p.m.

Xfinity Series race

FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 10

Time

Event

Channel

3:30 p.m.

TicketGuardian 500

FOX/MRN

TicketGuardian 500 Starting Lineup

TBD Paul Menard 21

MORE: NASCAR results at Las Vegas: Joey Logano scores first win of season at Pennzoil 400

Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Bubba Wallace

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

BJ McLeod

52

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

What to Read Next