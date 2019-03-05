2019 TicketGuardian 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
The only thing predictable about NASCAR's season so far is that it has been unpredictable.
That very well could change this week on the one-mile desert track at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.
While we have had three different winners on three tracks so far this year, Kyle Busch comes into Phoenix having won last fall's race at the track and never having finished worse than seventh in his last seven trips there. And, honestly, the seventh-place finish was an anomaly as he has finished fourth or better in six of his last seven times at ISM.
Busch was primed for a win last week in Las Vegas, but a speeding penalty on pit road all but derailed his chances of achieving the Trucks-Xfinity-Cup series trifecta on his hometown track.
This is a great chance for him to get his first Cup Series win of the year and lock up a playoff spot early in the season.
What time does the TicketGuardian 500 start?
The TicketGuardian 500 will take place Sunday, March 10. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the TicketGuardian 500 on?
The TicketGuardian 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
TicketGuardian 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the TicketGuardian 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 8
Time
Event
Channel
1:35 p.m. ET
Cup Series First Practice
MRN
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series First Practice
FS1
5:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series Final Practice
FS1
6:10 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/MRN
Saturday, March 9
Time
Event
Channel
11:35 a.m.
Cup Series Second Practice
FS1/MRN
12:40 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series Final Practice
FS1/MRN
4 p.m.
Xfinity Series race
FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 10
Time
Event
Channel
3:30 p.m.
TicketGuardian 500
FOX/MRN
TicketGuardian 500 Starting Lineup
TBD Paul Menard 21
Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Bubba Wallace
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
BJ McLeod
52
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95