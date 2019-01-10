2019 Sony Open in Hawaii tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour is back in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open, which has been held at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu since the tournament's inception in 1965. It's the first full-field event of 2019 on tour.

Last year, the Sony Open was one of the strangest weeks of the season, as both the missile scare and the Golf Channel strike occurred during the tournament. This year, hopefully, the actual golf being played will be the focus, as the Sony boasts one of the stronger fields its had in a few years. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau will all tee it up.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage from 7 p.m. to 10:30 pm. ET on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They'll also provide coverage of the final round on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Honolulu on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

12 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Kenny Perry, Steve Marino

12:10 p.m. -- Sam Saunders, Abraham Ancer, Sam Ryder

12:20 p.m. -- Jerry Kelly, Jamie Lovemark, Kelly Kraft

12:30 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour

12:40 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Russell Knox, Luke Donald

12:50 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, David Hearn, Scott Piercy

1 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Walker

1:10 p.m. -- Jason Dufner, Brian Harman, Jim Herman

1:20 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Ben Martin, Rory Sabbatini

1:30 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Roger Sloan, Joey Garber

1:40 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Seth Reeves, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:50 p.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Adam Schenk, Yuta Ikeda

4:40 p.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Ryan Blaum, Dominic Bozzelli

4:50 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Scott Brown, Keith Mitchell

5 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Michael Thompson, Chez Reavie

5:10 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Hudson Swafford, Sangmoon Bae

5:20 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Paul Casey, Si Woo Kim

5:30 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Ian Poulter, Hideki Matusyama

5:40 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas

5:50 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Brandon Harkins, Sungjae Im

6 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Adam Svensson, Adam Long

6:10 p.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Talor Gooch, Shugo Imahira

6:20 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Stephan Jaeger, Yuki Inamori

6:30 p.m. -- Jim Knous, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Rikuya Hoshino

No. 10 Tee

12 p.m. -- James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Harris English

12:10 p.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Scott Langley, J.T. Poston

12:20 p.m. -- John Huh, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12:30 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson

12:40 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Pat Perez, Adam Scott

12:50 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Patton Kizzire

1 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth

1:10 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Shawn Stefani, Seamus Power

1:20 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Robert Streb, Josh Teater

1:30 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Chris Thompson, Sepp Straka

1:40 p.m. -- Kyle Jones, Hank Lebioda, John Chin

1:50 p.m. -- Brady Schnell, Martin Trainer, Peter Jung

4:40 p.m. -- Brian Gay, Y.E. Yang, Tyler Duncan

4:50 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Sean O'Hair, Sung Kang

5 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Colt Knost, Trey Mullinax

5:10 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker

5:20 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh

5:30 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Keegan Bradley, Ted Potter, Jr.

5:40 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo

5:50 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Whee Kim, Alex Prugh

6 p.m. -- Chase Wright, Kramer Hickok, Eric Dugas

6:10 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Julian Etulain, Takumi Kanaya

6:20 p.m. -- Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brent Grant

6:30 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Dylan Frittelli, Jared Sawada

