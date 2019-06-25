2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, one of the two brand-new tournaments on the schedule. The event, which is part of the Open Championship Qualifying Series and will have two spots available to players not already exempt, will be played at Detroit Golf Club, a 7,294-yard Donald Ross design.

The field for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic is a bit on the weaker side, though it does have two main attractions in Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, star of the Rocket Mortgage commercial you've seen no less than three million times on Golf Channel this season. At 11/2 odds, Dustin Johnson is the clear favorite, with Fowler checking in behind him at 11/1. Both players are making their first appearance since the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where they each finished outside the top 30.

Also in the field is the U.S. Open winner, Gary Woodland, who is the fourth favorite at 14/1 behind Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama. Former Oklahoma State teammates and standout amateurs Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff will also tee it up in their second professional starts this week.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Detroit on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Sam Saunders, Peter Uihlein, Sebastián Muñoz

6:55 a.m. -- Luke List, Scott Langley, Hank Lebioda

7:05 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Bud Cauley, Trey Mullinax

7:15 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Si Woo Kim

7:25 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Smylie Kaufman, Luke Donald

7:35 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble

7:45 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Mackenzie Hughes

7:55 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Kevin Streelman, Seamus Power

8:05 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, David Berganio, Jr., Talor Gooch

8:15 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Harris English, Sam Ryder

8:25 a.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Stephan Jaeger, Wyndham Clark

8:35 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Adam Svensson, Matt Harmon

8:45 a.m. -- Will Claxton, Dominic Bozzelli, Justin Suh

12:15 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

12:25 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Mike Weir, Kelly Kraft

12:35 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Roberto Castro, Bronson Burgoon

12:45 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Jason Dufner

12:55 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker

1:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed

1:15 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud

1:25 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Cameron Tringale, Chad Collins

1:35 p.m. -- Josh Teater, Colt Knost, Alex Prugh

1:45 p.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Shawn Stefani, Adam Schenk

1:55 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Nicholas Lindheim, Matthew Wolff

2:05 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Brady Schnell, Chip McDaniel

2:15 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Anders Albertson, Zach Bauchou

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge, Tyler Duncan

6:55 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Joaquin Niemann

7:05 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Whee Kim, Roger Sloan

7:15 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Cameron Smith

7:25 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:35 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III

7:45 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Jim Herman

7:55 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, J.J. Spaun, Brandon Harkins

8:05 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Harold Varner III, Beau Hossler

8:15 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, J.T. Poston, Zack Sucher

8:25 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Joey Garber, Viktor Hovland

8:35 a.m. -- Kyle Jones, John Chin, Ryan Vermeer

8:45 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Chris Thompson, Austen Truslow

12:15 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:25 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im

12:35 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Ryan Blaum, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Ernie Els

12:55 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Russell Henley, Jimmy Walker

1:05 p.m. -- Ryan Armour, Jonas Blixt, Stewart Cink

1:15 p.m. -- Max Homa, J.B. Holmes, Cameron Champ

1:25 p.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Rory Sabbatini, Will MacKenzie

1:35 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans

1:45 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Nick Watney, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:55 p.m. -- Chase Wright, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Wes Homan

2:05 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Kramer Hickok, Lee Houtteman

2:15 p.m. -- Martin Piller, Roberto Díaz, Doc Redman

