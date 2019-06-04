2019 RBC Canadian Open tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open, the third-oldest running tournament on the PGA Tour behind only the Open Championship and the U.S. Open. For the first time since 2012, the event will return to Hamilton Golf and Country Club, which has hosted five previous Canadian Opens.

This year's field is one of the strongest in recent memory for the event, with a host of top-ranked players looking to get in one final tune-up before next week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Leading the way is Brooks Koepka, who will be making his first start since winning his fourth major in his last eight tries at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. This will be his third appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he's tied for 18th (2015) and missed the cut (2018) in his two previous starts. He'll play in one of the featured groups on Thursday and Friday alongside Brandt Snedeker and Justin Thomas, who made his first start since coming off a wrist injury last week at the Memorial, where he missed the cut.

Also in the field is defending champion Dustin Johnson, who is now the No. 2 ranked player in the world after Koepka took the top spot at Bethpage Black. He's in search of a 21st career victory, his most recent coming at the WGC-Mexico Championship at the end of February. Johnson is paired with Jim Furyk and Canada's Corey Conners in the opening two rounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Henrik Stenson will tee it up this week as well.

RELATED: Your complete guide to U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Story continues

Follow all the action from Canada on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Alex Noren, Sam Saunders

7:10 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax

7:20 a.m. -- Scott Brown, George McNeill, Derek Fathauer

7:30 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay

7:40 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Danny Willett, Jim Herman

7:50 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

8 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, Hudson Swafford

8:10 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Jonathan Byrd, Shawn Stefani

8:20 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Bozzelli

8:30 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Curtis Luck, Etienne Brault

8:40 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Erik van Rooyen, Chris Crisologo

8:50 a.m. -- Martin Piller, JC Deacon, Zach Bauchou

9 a.m. -- Roberto Díaz, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Drew Nesbitt

12 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Danny Lee, Carloz Ortiz

12:10 p.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Brandon Harkins, Wyndham Clark

12:20 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Harold Varner III, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:30 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Jimmy Walker

12:40 p.m. -- Graeme McDowel, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy

12:50 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas

1 p.m. -- Chad Campbell, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraft

1:10 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Talor Gooch, Brandon Hagy

1:20 p.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Joaquin Niemann, Nate Lashley

1:30 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Zack Sucher, Josh Whalen

1:40 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Michael Gligic, Richard Jung

1:50 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Adam Svensson, Joey Savoie

2 p.m. -- Jim Knous, Joey Garber, Ryan Yip

Tee No. 10

7 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Denny McCarthy, Roger Sloan

7:10 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Padraig Harrington, Adam Schenk

7:20 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Johnson Wagner, Sungjae Im

7:30 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald

7:40 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

7:50 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk

8 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Matt Every, Colt Knost

8:10 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Josh Teater, Seamus Power

8:20 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Mike Weir, David Hearn

8:30 a.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Tom Lovelady, Collin Morikawa

8:40 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Paul Barjon, Jake Knapp

8:50 a.m. -- Brady Schnell, Albin Choi, Joseph Deraney

9 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Anders Albertson, James Allenby

12 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Harris English, Ricky Barnes

12:10 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge

12:20 p.m. -- Chad Collins, Scott Langley, Peter Uihlein

12:30 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Russell Henley

12:40 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Henrik Stenson

12:50 p.m. -- Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble, Zach Johnson

1 p.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Richy Werenski, Alex Prugh

1:10 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Roberto Castro, Tyler Duncan

1:20 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Austin Connelly, Matthew Anderson

1:30 p.m. -- Kyle Jones, John Chin, Richard T. Lee

1:40 p.m. -- Will Claxton, Chase Wright, Michael Blair

1:50 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, Marc-Étienne Bussières

2 p.m. -- Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Thomas DeMarco

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

