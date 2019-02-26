2019 Pennzoil Oil 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
So far, it looks like Martin Truex Jr. was right. With the new rules, there may not be a Big 3.
Through two weeks we have two winners, and Kevin Harvick was held without a win in a place he loves to dominate in Atlanta.
Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin have found the winner's circle over the first two weeks, while Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex are on the outside looking in.
This week, NASCAR heads to a track Keselowski got a third consecutive win and a leg up in the first event of the playoffs.
This is yet another intermediate track, but one very different than Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tire wear is not nearly as much of an issue, so longer runs will be a bit easier.
Keselowski has had great success on the track apart from last year's win. He has won three of the last six races in Las Vegas. Harvick has been almost as good with two wins in the last five.
What time does the Pennzoil Oil 400 start?
The Pennzoil Oil 400 will take place Sunday, March 3. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Pennzoil Oil 400 on?
The Pennzoil Oil 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Pennzoil Oil 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Pennzoil Oil 400.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Feb. 28
Time
Event
Channel
5:05 p.m.
Trucks first practice
No TV
7:05 p.m.
Trucks final practice
No TV
Friday, Mar. 1
Time
Event
Channel
3:05 p.m.
NASCAR First Practice
FS1
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity First Practice
FS1
5:10 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
6:35 p.m.
Xfinity Final practice
FS1
7:40 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying
FS1/PRN
9 p.m.
Truck Series Stratosphere 200
FS1/MRN
Saturday, Mar. 2
Time
Event
Channel
11:30
NASCAR second practice
FS1
12:40
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
2:30
NASCAR final practice
FS1
4 p.m.
Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300
FS1/PRN
7 p.m.
NASCAR press pass
NASCAR.com
Sunday, Mar. 3
Time
Event
Channel
3:30
NASCAR Pennzoil Oil 400
FOX/PRN
Pennzoil Oil 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 Pennzoil Oil 400.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Bubba Wallace
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
BJ McLeod
52
TBD
Joey Gase
66
TBD
Reed Sorenson
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96