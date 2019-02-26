2019 Pennzoil Oil 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race

Coming off of a win, Brad Keselowski leads NASCAR to one of his favorite tracks.

Coming off of a win, Brad Keselowski leads NASCAR to one of his favorite tracks.

Coming off of a win, Brad Keselowski leads NASCAR to one of his favorite tracks.

So far, it looks like Martin Truex Jr. was right. With the new rules, there may not be a Big 3.

Through two weeks we have two winners, and Kevin Harvick was held without a win in a place he loves to dominate in Atlanta.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin have found the winner's circle over the first two weeks, while Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex are on the outside looking in.

This week, NASCAR heads to a track Keselowski got a third consecutive win and a leg up in the first event of the playoffs.

This is yet another intermediate track, but one very different than Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tire wear is not nearly as much of an issue, so longer runs will be a bit easier.

Keselowski has had great success on the track apart from last year's win. He has won three of the last six races in Las Vegas. Harvick has been almost as good with two wins in the last five.

What time does the Pennzoil Oil 400 start?

The Pennzoil Oil 400 will take place Sunday, March 3. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Pennzoil Oil 400 on?

The Pennzoil Oil 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Pennzoil Oil 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Pennzoil Oil 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Feb. 28

Time

Event

Channel

5:05 p.m.

Trucks first practice

No TV

7:05 p.m.

Trucks final practice

No TV

Friday, Mar. 1

Time

Event

Channel

3:05 p.m.

NASCAR First Practice

FS1

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity First Practice

FS1

5:10 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

6:35 p.m.

Xfinity Final practice

FS1

7:40 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying

FS1/PRN

9 p.m.

Truck Series Stratosphere 200

FS1/MRN

Saturday, Mar. 2

Time

Event

Channel

11:30

NASCAR second practice

FS1

12:40

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

2:30

NASCAR final practice

FS1

4 p.m.

Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300

FS1/PRN

7 p.m.

NASCAR press pass

NASCAR.com

Sunday, Mar. 3

Time

Event

Channel

3:30

NASCAR Pennzoil Oil 400

FOX/PRN

Pennzoil Oil 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 Pennzoil Oil 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Bubba Wallace

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

BJ McLeod

52

TBD

Joey Gase

66

TBD

Reed Sorenson

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96

