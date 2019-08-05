2019 Offensive Line Rankings: Find fantasy football sleepers, busts

Don't worry, we haven't entered into a bizarre alternate universe where your 2019 fantasy football leagues will feature offensive linemen spots. But just because you don't have to worry about offensive linemen on draft day doesn't mean that every one of those sleepers and busts on your cheat sheet aren't affected by the big fellas up front. Quarterbacks with more time to throw will produce more; running backs with bigger holes to run through will gain more yards. So, if you want to really dominate on draft day, our offensive line rankings can help.

Before you get too deep into this, it's important to note that these rankings are specifically tailored to fantasy owners. If a team is especially run-heavy and its line is good at run blocking (like Baltimore), that team might get a slight bump on this list. You're here to win a fantasy league, after all, not a Super Bowl. You just need to know whether these blockers allow the key players behind them to thrive.

So, here it is, all 32 teams ranked by their offensive lines for your fantasy purposes. They shouldn't drastically alter your positional rankings, but they do matter -- and don't try to convince yourself otherwise.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Before last season, Dallas was the unquestioned top offensive line in football. The 2018 season didn't play out quite that way, though, but the relative struggles Dallas underwent are easy to explain. Travis Frederick missed the entire year while dealing with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He's supposed to be active for the start of Cowboys training camp, according to NFL Network. That's in addition to the expectation that left tackle and '11 first-rounder Tyron Smith is entering the year healthy. The six-time Pro Bowler hasn't played in all 16 games since '15, so maybe it shouldn't be an expectation, but for now, he's ready to go. Rounding out the o-line is '14 first-rounder Zack Martin at right guard, '18 second-rounder Connor Williams at left guard, and former first-round prospect turned draft-slider La'el Collins at right tackle. The Cowboys added Connor McGovern from Penn State in the third round of the '19 draft, an improved backup for either guard spot. All that adds up to a line that should perform much as it did in '17, when Dallas ranked fourth in yards per carry and finished in the top-third at preventing sacks. Ezekiel Elliott's status as a top-three pick is safe, and Dak Prescott's second-half passing success should be relatively easy to replicate behind the best offensive line in football.

2. New Orleans Saints

Based solely on last season's stats, New Orleans had an argument for the top spot. The Saints o-line allowed the fewest quarterback hits in the league. They also blocked the fewest percentage of runs that led to a stuff (tackle at or behind line of scrimmage) in the NFL. But long-time NFL center Max Unger retired, and the Saints will be counting on second-round pick Erik McCoy to fill his shoes. If McCoy isn't ready, the Saints signed Nick Easton from Minnesota, where he didn't play last year but started 12 games in 2017. Easton provides reserve versatility if nothing else, as he's able to play center and both guard spots. Besides center, the Saints line remains intact from a year ago, which should bode well for Drew Brees. As he hits 40, the last thing his fantasy owners need is him on his back, and this line proved capable of keeping him upright last year. Add in the prospect of continuing to get an explosive Alvin Kamara in space, and you've got a line you can trust.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh traded away right tackle Marcus Gilbert, but the other four starters are very familiar names to Steelers fans: Alejandro Villanueva (LT), Ramon Foster (LG), Maurkice Pouncey (C) and David DeCastro (RG). The Steelers didn't line up an obvious replacement for Gilbert, with backup Matt Feiler the current favorite to win the job. Feiler is a former undrafted free agent with 11 starts to his name, so that might be a downgrade from Gilbert. Pittsburgh was a top-third rushing team when running right in 2018 and had the fourth-most 10-plus yard runs to the right. So, the loss of Gilbert could hurt James Conner a tad. But this is still a good unit that had the fifth-lowest stuffed rate and allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in '18. The loss of offensive-line coach Mike Munchak shouldn't be a big deal because his understudy Shaun Sarrett took over the job. With a group that's mostly been together for a while leading the way, draft Steelers with confidence.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy owners had been praying to the fantasy gods to keep Andrew Luck upright for years. In 2018, the Indianapolis offensive line delivered, allowing a league-low 18 sacks across the whole season. It also did a good job blocking for runs, with the ninth-lowest stuffed rate. It's an unchanged unit that was put together in similar fashion to Dallas's o-line. There are three former first-rounders in LT Anthony Castonzo, LG Quenton Nelson, and C Ryan Kelly, plus with second-rounder Braden Smith at right tackle. Mark Glowinski started the majority of games at right guard in '18 and is expected to do so again. There's continuity and a proven ability to keep Luck on his feet in Indianapolis. That's all we've been asking for.

5. New England Patriots

The Patriots line was very sound in 2018, allowing the third-fewest sacks along with blocking for the most rushing first downs. But there's a big hole for '19 in Tom Brady's blind spot, as Trent Brown took the richest p-line contract in football history to ship town and head to Oakland. The Pats have a better replacement option than most, though: Last year's No. 23-overall pick Isaiah Wynn is ready to be plugged in and start in Week 1. He missed all of '18 with an Achilles' injury but was regarded as a top tackle out of Georgia. How he performs is obviously not a lock, but the rest of the big fellas are back to keep Brady away from on-rushing defenders. You shouldn't worry about whether Brady or Sony Michel are worth their current prices. If you like them, go get them.

6. Baltimore Ravens

The raw talent of Baltimore's offensive line may not slot in as the sixth best in football, but we're fantasy owners, and we want to know whether a particular line will do the job we're counting on it to do. With the Ravens, that means leading the way for a power-rushing attack for both Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram. That's what this line is best at. The Ravens had the third-lowest stuffed percentage last year, and everyone's back. That continuity includes 2016 first-rounder Ronnie Stanley (LT) and two-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. The one preseason concern is LG Alex Lewis, who was placed on the PUP list with a shoulder injury he's been recovering from since January. Lewis started 10 games last year, although the Ravens didn't miss much of a beat with Lewis out in their final four games, going 3-1 to close the season (Update: The Ravens released Alex Lewis on August 5, he announced on Instagram. That sets up second-year lineman Bradley Bozeman from Alabama to start. It shouldn't be a huge concern). The majority of Baltimore players worth drafting for '19 get at least some of their value from rushing, and this line will ensure they get a chance to succeed on the ground.

7. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost two key interior linemen in the offseason: Roger Saffold (LG) and John Sullivan (C). Right off the bat, that hurts L.A.'s rushing attack. The Rams will do more shuffling than replacing on that interior, meaning that their No. 4 yards-per-carry average in 2018 will almost certainly decline. On the passing side of things, though, the Rams should be just fine. Andrew Whitworth (LT) and Rob Havenstein (RT) should continue to protect Jared Goff from the tackle positions, although Whitworth is 37 and well past his prime. This is still a solid unit. Any group helmed by Whitworth would be. But if it's moving any direction on this list, it's down.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

An offensive line is off to a good start whenever the left tackle is solid, and Jason Peters is a long-time stud left tackle. The Eagles were able to sign him back for at least one more season, a win for their offense overall. Where Philadelphia gets its biggest value is its depth. The Eagles drafted LT heir-apparent Andre Dillard in the first round out of Washington State, and they signed Stefen Wisniewski, a veteran who could step in at right tackle if Lane Johnson were to be suspended again. They also resigned starting left guard Isaac Seumalo, who would slide over to center if star Jason Kelce was ever injured. One thing that can crush a skill-position player partway through a season is if injuries deplete the quality of an offensive line. Philadelphia, with notable added depth, might be more prepared to deal with injuries than any other team.

9. Carolina Panthers

Carolina led the NFL in yards per carry in 2018 at about 5.1 per tote. The Panthers also were above league average at preventing sacks and QB hits. That easily translates into a top-10 group. The retirement of veteran C Ryan Kalil could've raised questions, but the Panthers quickly answered them by signing center Matt Paradis, who started every game of his Broncos career. They also re-signed starting RT Daryl Williams and drafted Greg Little from Ole Miss in the second round to back up Taylor Moton at left tackle. Anyone who drafts Cam Newton this year will be slightly concerned with his shaky throwing shoulder, but at least his offensive line has proven to be a solid group that shouldn't expose him to too many hits (although Newton himself occasionally allows himself to be crunched unnecessarily).

10. Chicago Bears

The Bears return one of the best pass-blocking units in football from a year ago. Chicago allowed the second-fewest hits of its quarterback in 2018. With Mitchell Trubisky a young, mobile quarterback on the rise, that's mightily important for the offense as a whole. Former first-rounder Kyle Long protects against interior pass rushers from his RG spot, and the Bears also feature former second-rounders at both left guard and center in Cody Whitehair and James Daniels. The group has continuity, an underrated factor for an effective offensive line. But even with that strength inside, it doesn't translate to rushing. The Bears had the 22nd-best stuffed percentage in 2018, meaning they were held to zero or negative yards more than league average. Maybe that's good for Tarik Cohen to keep being needed as a backfield receiver, but it might not be a good sign for Mike Davis or David Montgomery.

11. Green Bay Packers

Considering how Green Bay likes to operate, their offensive line is a bit backwards. In 2018, the Packers ranked No. 5 in yards per carry at about 4.5 yards per rush. But long-time tackle starters David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga haven't helped Aaron Rodgers stay upright, as he was sacked 53 times (third most) last season. The Packers picked up second-rounder Elgton Jenkins in the draft to provide backup help and eventually start at either guard or center. They also signed right guard Billy Turner to a four-year deal to be a starter. But the Green Bay offensive situation wasn't always the prettiest in '18, and a lot of that can be chalked up to pressure on Rodgers that a rather similar line will have to try and reverse in '19.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers will be protected by the same five "big uglies" in 2019 as he was last year. And in '18, the Chargers ranked No. 10 in fewest sacks allowed and No. 10 in yards per carry. The line features Pro Bowlers at two key spots in LT Russell Okung and C Mike Pouncey. L.A. also added insurance at the tackle spots in the third round of the draft, taking 6-6 small-school project Trey Pipkins out of Sioux Falls. Starters Dan Feeney (LG) and Sam Tevi (RT) both enter their third pro seasons, meaning they have some potential for improvement. In general, an offensive line is never hurt by having the same five guys year to year. For a group that was above average a year ago, that'll certainly help Rivers and co. this year.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were one of the toughest to rank on this list because their numbers and talent don't necessarily match up. A year ago, they were No. 5 in fewest sacks allowed and No. 5 in yards per carry. But it's hard to separate the numbers from the absurd talent at the skill positions. That's not to say the o-line is devoid of talent. Former No. 1-overall pick Eric Fisher still starts at left tackle, and 2018 First-Team All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz blocks at right tackle. But KC downgraded at center this offseason, losing Mitch Morse to Buffalo and handing the job to former waiver-claim Austin Reiter. Having two solid tackles keeps Patrick Mahomes II locked into the top QB spot, but that's about it from a tricky group to read.

14. Denver Broncos

The Broncos carry question marks up front heading into 2019, and the biggest might be this: How much do you trust newly hired offensive-line guru Mike Munchak? Denver lost two key linemen in the offseason, with both C Matt Paradis and RG Billy Turner moving on to make two teams higher up on this list better. They did compensate in part for the loss of Turner by selecting Dalton Riser with the ninth pick of the second round out of Kansas State. Riser is slated to start at right guard immediately. They also signed Ja'Wuan James, who will start at right tackle after starting all 62 games of his Dolphins career, so that seems like a good pickup. The center job now falls on occasional guard-starter Connor McGovern, with left tackle held down by '17 first rounder Garrtt Bolles. Munchak coached up an effective offensive line in Pittsburgh last year, and he's been doing that for years. So, there's definitely some hope in Denver, despite its key losses.

15. Oakland Raiders

Oakland's line wasn't great in 2018, especially at protecting Derek Carr. The Raiders were tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed last year. But this is an overhauled unit. Oakland signed right tackle Trent Brown to the richest contract ever given to an offensive lineman (four years, $66 million) and added veteran Richie Incognito to start at left tackle. And there's at least some growth potential at the left tackle spot where '18 first-rounder Kolton Miller struggled last year. At 6-9, Miller could be easily exposed at times as a rookie, but an offseason of learning from his mistakes could only be good for the Raiders. The line might also have to do less than it did a year ago. With the offensive additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, there should be receivers open more often and more quickly. This unit has the potential to rise even farther on this list by the end of the season, but until they prove their talent turns into chemistry and production, it's hard to move it up higher after an abysmal 2018.

16. Atlanta Falcons

It's obvious that Atlanta made offensive line a priority this offseason. With the 14th pick in the draft, the Falcons selected Chris Lindstrom from Boston College, a proven offensive line factory. Then with the 31st pick, Atlanta doubled down with Kaleb McGary out of Washington. They're both expected to start in Week 1 with Lindstrom at right guard and McGary flanking him at right tackle. They will provide a good complement to former No. 6 pick Jake Matthews at left tackle. This is the type of unit to stick with as the season progresses because that youth means they should have a positive learning curve. They'll also have to jell with new left guard James Carpenter, signed from the Jets. If Atlanta's rushing attack is slow to develop, don't lose faith. This line is just the mix of players that could grow into its own during the season's second half.

17. Seattle Seahawks

In some respects, the Seattle line is a lot like Baltimore's. The Seahawks run block well, putting up the sixth-best yards per carry in 2018. The loss of left guard J.R. Sweezy shouldn't hurt that too much in '19, as Seattle brought in former Pro Bowler Mike Iupati to take over at left guard. So, whoever wins the Seakhawks rushing job should have a strong season behind a good run-blocking line in a volume-rushing attack. But they simply don't pass block well for the mobile Russell Wilson. That led to 51 sacks last year (eighth most), which is consistent with what we've seen the past few seasons. Wilson will have trouble reaching the top-tier QB grouping without a line that will protect him better. This doesn't appear to be that group.

18. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland will have a new starting right guard for 2019, with Austin Corbett, the No. 33 pick in 2018, taking over for the departed Kevin Zeitler. The Browns line did a good job in front of Baker Mayfield last year, allowing the sixth-fewest QB hits, but the rushing numbers weren't as good, as Cleveland had the second-fewest yards averaged before first contact in the league. The interior hasn't changed aside from Corbett, so it still might be tough slogging inside at times for Nick Chubb and his backfield mates. With Odell Beckham, Jr. in town and Mayfield ready to take another step forward, the most important aspect here might be Cleveland's pass protection, and they do that just fine. Also, the souped-up passing game should keep defenses from being overly aggressive, which will help the offensive line in run blocking.

19. Cincinnati Bengals

This group would be higher if not for the shoulder injury that will sideline this year's No. 11-overall pick Jonah Williams for the entire season. Former Bills tackle Cordy Glenn will keep that seat warm this season, and he's a serviceable replacement. The Bengals line situation is rough at left guard, where John Jerry might end up starting after he was released by the Giants in 2018 camp and spent the year out of the league. The unit is centered by 2018 first-round pick Billy Price, who will take that job over as the full-time starter for this year. They did show success last year in two interesting areas that Football Outsiders tracks: Power running (picking up a first down on third- or fourth-down runs of two yards or less), where the Bengals ranked seventh, and open-field success (yards a running back earned more than 10 yards down the field), where the Bengals ranked third. So, this unit seems to get the job done for Joe Mixon. And, honestly, could we really have said anything about the line that would've made Andy Dalton more appealing?

20. Detroit Lions

The only shift in this unit from 2018 was the retirement of right guard T.J. Lang. Kenny Wiggins will take over there, and he likely won't do anything to improve a decidedly average group that ranked 17th in sack prevention, 20th in negative runs, 13th in quarterback hits allowed, and 21st in yards before first contact. If anything, those metrics imply it would be slightly safer to invest in Detroit's passing attack than running, but really, this group is about the same either way. As long as they take to new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's scheme quickly enough, they should be average again in '19.

21. San Francisco 49ers

This far down the list, fantasy owners are hoping that a line does one thing well. In San Francisco's case, the hope is that the line can get an initial push on its run block. The 49ers ranked fourth last year in yards gained before first contact. That should bode well for whoever carries the ball for San Francisco in 2019, be it Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon or Matt Breida. The 49ers line allowed the second-most QB hits, though, providing a stark contrast to its run blocking. You'd think there might be potential for that to improve with former first-rounders bookending the line in veteran left tackle Joe Staley and second-year right tackle Mike McGlinchey. But even an improvement in allowing QB hits wouldn't take San Francisco above league average, meaning this line is better for the run than the pass.

22. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings ranked just 24th in yards per carry last year, but they made improvements on the interior of their line. They drafted Garrett Bradbury, a center out of North Carolina State, with the No. 18 pick. They also signed right guard Josh Kline from the Titans. There's some belief that the loss of 2018 starting right tackle Mike Remmers is addition by subtraction, allowing last year's second-rounder Brian O'Neill to take over that job. That gives potential for an improvement in run success for Dalvin Cook (who will probably have to be a workhorse with no prominent backup). As long as the Vikings prevent sacks at a league-average rate like in '18, Kirk Cousins should do just fine throwing to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs again.

23. New York Jets

The Jets were already in a decent place in terms of protecting Sam Darnold in 2018, ranking 10th best in allowing QB hits. It was the rushing attack that suffered at an abysmal 29th in yards per carry. Part of that will be solved by the addition of Le'Veon Bell's talent, and another portion will be helped by the signing of left guard Kelechi Osemele. New York also drafted LT Chuma Edoga in the third round to provide depth. But the addition of Osemele doesn't fix the obvious fact that there are no top picks or big signees on this offensive line. They might improve a bit in run blocking, but there's not much upside here. (Update: The Jets signed Ryan Kalil to play center. He provides a boost to their rushing attack, and we've slid them up in our rankings accordingly.)

24. New York Giants

That guy we just mentioned above as possible addition by subtraction for the Vikings, Mike Remmers? He's who the Giants picked up to solve their RT woes. So, that might tell you all you need to know about their line. There are a couple spots of promise, including the traded-for Kevin Zeitler, who should take over at right guard. The biggest disappointment of the Giants line play in 2018 was Nate Solder, who didn't perform as well as he had in New England at the left tackle spot. But with such a questionable group around him, he was in a tough spot. New York did have the 10th-best yards per carry in 2018, but a lot of that credit goes to Saquon Barkley. If this line does one thing right, it's that they're not so horribly bad as to ruin Barkley, so that's something.

25. Tennessee Titans

The Titans' offensive line took a hit on July 24, when left tackle Taylor Lewan announced via his own social media that he's been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season after failing a league-sanctioned drug test. That will put a big question mark at Marcus Mariota's blind side for the first four weeks, although in a run-heavy offense, maybe that doesn't mean so much. The loss of right guard Josh Kline affects the rushing attack negatively, although the Titans counter that with the addition of LG Roger Saffold. There's a number that Tennessee just doesn't seem that likely of improving much, though, and that's its yards-before-first-contact rate, which was worst in the league. There wasn't enough change in this unit to expect that to get better, which could be a hindrance to Derrick Henry following up his breakout with another good year.

26. Buffalo Bills

If you watched even a handful of Bills games last year, it wouldn't be a shock to see Buffalo ranked 28th in yards gained before first contact in 2018. It seemed like LeSean McCoy was always running into a defender in the backfield. Give the Bills credit: They basically tried to revamp the whole unit. It started with selecting tackle Cody Ford in the second round out of Oklahoma, then signing center Mitch Morse, guards Spencer Long and Jon Feliciano, and tackle Ty Nsekhe. It would hard to be much worse than last season, although none of those new names are marquee guys. The first quarter of the season could be rough as the new teammates take time to jell, but there has to be some optimism for improvement in Buffalo.

27. Houston Texans

Houston allowed the most sacks and quarterback hits in 2018. That's not the recipe to allow a young QB like Deshaun Watson to succeed. The first step to solving a problem is to recognize it, which Houston did this offseason. They drafted two tackles, Tytus Howard (Alabama State) and Max Scharping (Northern Illinois), in the first two rounds. They also signed Matt Kalil, whose recovery from a not-fully disclosed knee injury has been slow. At some point in '19, those three players should have improved the Texans line. It might not be fixed by Week 1, though.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

After allowing the third-most sacks and QB hits in 2018, the Jaguars have a lot of questions to answer. They took a step by drafting Florida's Jawaan Taylor in the second round, but there were health issues last year for both tackles, Cam Robinson (LT) and Josh Wells (RT), who don't have talented backups behind them. Robinson opened this training camp on the PUP list, too. If both tackles spend the majority of the season healthy, this group could be ranked No. 23 instead of No. 28, but much like the Jets, the talent level isn't very high here.

29. Washington Redskins

Washington will benefit from the return of Brandon Scherff at right guard after he was only able to play eight games in 2018, and there's always promise with Trent Williams playing left tackle (although Williams has yet to report to Redskins' camp). But the guy playing to Williams's right would make Giants' fans cringe: Ereck Flowers. He was notorious for holding penalties and missed assignments while in New York. He won't help protect Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins, and he's not a great run blocker. Maybe one of Washington's two late-round o-line draft picks will be able to push Flowers out of the way, but the fact that he's in there in the first place is as much an indictment of this group as any. (Update: The Redskins have signed Donald Penn, which can help account for the potential absence of Williams.)

30. Miami Dolphins

Miami should do just fine for the second-straight year when it comes to run blocking. In 2018, the Dolphins were eighth in yards per carry. They did get worse at left guard, though, as left guard Ted Larsen left to sign with the Bears, leaving career-backup Chris Reed the favorite to play that spot in '19. The Dolphins also tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed last year, something that Josh Rosen can't be happy to see. The pass protection in Miami isn't much better than Arizona. The Dolphins tried to help that by signing right tackle Jordan Mills from Buffalo in the offseason. Kenyan Drake is a fine fantasy investment, but hope of a Rosen breakout should probably be put on hold.

31. Arizona Cardinals

At the end of the 2019 season, Arizona's raw metrics should look better. The Cardinals were last in yards per carry in 2018 and tied for fifth-worst in sacks and QB hits. The addition of Kliff Kingsbury's air-raid offense and Kyler Murray's mobile style should inevitably lead to plays that improve those numbers. Murray will avoid a few sacks and push the rushing average forward with his scampers. The spread-out offense will allow for quick passes. But a unit that bad last year only added so-so left guard J.R. Sweezy from Seattle. The raw totals might be better, but Murray still might not have a pretty situation to stand behind with the Cardinals.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nothing has changed in Tampa Bay on the offensive line. It ranked No. 31 in yards per carry and No. 29 in quarterback hits last year. Really, the only argument you could even try here is that consistency will make its play better. But sometimes players just aren't that good. No former first-rounders and no big salaries tell the story here: The Buccaneers have the worst offensive line in football.