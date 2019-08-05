2019 Northern Trust tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour makes its way to the Garden State this week for the Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The event, formerly known as the Barclays, returns to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., which previously hosted in 2009 and 2013. Liberty National also played host to the 2017 Presidents Cup, which Steve Stricker's American team won in a romp over Nick Price's International squad.

After first hosting in 2009 and drawing heaps of criticism from many of the world's top-ranked players, significant changes were made to the golf course, which was built on a former landfill and opened in 2006. The changes were labeled improvements, specifically by Tiger Woods, who wasn't a fan when he first stepped foot on the grounds in 2009. He still managed to finish T-2 that week, then added another T-2 finish at Liberty in 2013.

If a pair of T-2s didn't make him a fan of Liberty National, perhaps the Presidents Cup victory did, though Woods was not a player on the team, but rather an assistant captain. When he tees it up Thursday alongside Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston and Scott Piercy, it will be his first start since the Open at Royal Portrush, where Woods missed the cut.

If not for Woods, the main event would be the pairing of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who for the first time played alongside one another on a Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago. At the conclusion of the second round on Friday, Koepka and McIlroy, who are ranked 1 and 2 in the FedEx Cup standings, will have played together in five of their last six rounds on the PGA Tour (they were also together on Thursday and Friday at St. Jude). Matt Kuchar rounds out this threesome, which will be off the 10th tee at 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.

Below you'll find the rest of the tee times and the viewer's guide for the 2019 Northern Trust.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. CBS will take over on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Jersey City on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

No. 1 Tee

7:10 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Adam Schenk, Brian Harman

7:21 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Champ

7:32 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Ryan Moore

7:43 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

7:54 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson

8:05 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner

8:16 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Collin Morikawa

8:27 a.m. -- Luke List, Branden Grace, Wyndham Clark

8:38 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka

8:49 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Malnati

12 p.m. -- Tyrell Hatton, Brian Stuard, Cameron Smith

12:11 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff

12:22 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Adam Long

12:33 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Jason Kokrak, Nate Lashley

12:44 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood

12:55 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

1:06 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay

1:17 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes

1:28 p.m. -- Sam Ryder, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Scott Stallings

1:39 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise

1:50 p.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Pat Perez

Tee No. 10

7:10 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Matt Every, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:21 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman

7:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa

7:43 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston, Tiger Woods

7:54 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

8:05 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

8:16 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

8:27 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney

8:38 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III

8:49 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Jonas Blixt, Andrew Landry

12 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley

12:11 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

12:22 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley

12:33 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk, Jason Day

12:44 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell

12:55 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners

1:06 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari

1:17 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun

1:28 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Armour

1:39 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Nick Taylor

