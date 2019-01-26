2019 NHL All-Star Game: Skills Competition Results and Highlights
NHL All-Star weekend officially got underway Friday when the league’s top stars competed in the annual skills competition in San Jose. The night consisted of six different skills competitions: fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooting.
Here are the results:
Fastest Skater:
Connor McDavid got the three-peat, winning the event for the third straight year. But all eyes were on Kendall Coyne Schofield, who filled in for Nathan MacKinnon, and became the first woman to official compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition.
KENDALL COYNE GOT WHEELS pic.twitter.com/O0ZR0xnDLC
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019
Connor McDavid: 13.378
Jack Eichel: 13.582
Mathew Barzal: 13.780
Miro Heiskanen: 13.914
Elias Pettersson: 13.930
Cam Atkinson: 14.152
Kendall Coyne Schofield: 14.346
Clayton Keller: 14.526
Connor McDavid: p fast pic.twitter.com/C8Adm55AvQ
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019
Puck Control:
McDavid wasn’t the only one to be a repeat champion as Johnny Gaudreau won the puck control event for the second straight year. As the first competitor to go Patrick Kane held the lead until Gaudreau edged him out at the very end.
Johnny Gaudreau: 27.045
Patrick Kane: 28.611
Claude Giroux: 30.270
Mark Scheifele: 32.161
Gabriel Landeskog: 33.425
John Tavares: 35.210
Jeff Skinner: 35.407
Elias Pettersson: 43.622
Save Streak:
There’s a new king taking the throne of the save streak. Henrik Lundqvist made 12 saves to win the event, while 2018 winner Marc-Andre Fleury lost on a bizarre shot from Blake Wheeler.
Fleury is not happy. pic.twitter.com/J3yalcxuVh
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019
Henrik Lundqvist: 12
Andrei Vasilevskiy: 8
Devan Dubnyk: 7
Marc-Andre Fleury: 6
John Gibson: 3
Pekka Rinne: 2
Braden Holtby: 2
Jimmy Howard: 2
Bend the knee to your King pic.twitter.com/Q8wOpRzSO3
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019
Premier Passer:
Players had three different skills to show off in the premier passer event, which included breakout passes, clearing passes over barricades and into mini nets, and target passing. The event proved to be a bit tricky for the participants, but Leon Draisaitl prevailed at 69.088 seconds.
Drai, those dishes! ???? #NHLAllStar #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/iPvB7JNxg6
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 26, 2019
Leon Draisaitl: 1:09.088
Sebastian Aho: 1:18.530
Ryan O’Reilly: 1:25.897
Keith Yandle: 1:34.611
Thomas Chabot: 1:40.568
Roman Josi: 1:47.128
Erik Karlsson: 1:58.824
Mikko Rantanen: 2:17.379
Hardest Shot:
Each player got two shot attempts, which was good news for Brent Burns, who missed the net on his first shot in front of the San Jose crowd. However, it was Washington’s John Carlson who won with his first attempt at 102.9 mph, which was harder than teammate Alex Ovechkin’s winning shot from last year’s event at 101.3 mph.
.@JohnCarlson74 is your 2019 #NHLAllStar Skills Competition Hardest Shot winner with a 102.8 mph shot! That means back-to-back #Caps Hardest Shot wins #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/K5PhxuJbma
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2019
John Carlson: 102.8 mph, 100.8 mph
Brent Burns: Missed, 100.6 mph
Seth Jones: 99.4 mph, 95.1 mph
Steven Stamoks: 96.2 mph, 93.1 mph
Accuracy Shooting:
David Pastrnak set the bar incredibly high when he started the accuracy shooting event at 11.309 seconds. No one was able to dish out the shooting quite as well as Pasta, but Auston Matthews got the San Jose crowd cheering when he took off his jersey to reveal he was wearing former Shark Patrick Marleau’s jersey underneath.
Auston Matthews busting out the Marleau jersey for San Jose pic.twitter.com/AQyn3DKy2M
— SI NHL (@SI_NHL) January 26, 2019
David Pastrnak: 11.309
Kris Letang: 12.683
Drew Doughty: 13.591
Joe Pavelski: 14.423
Blake Wheeler: 18.585
Nikita Kucherov: 19.706
Kyle Palmieri: 20.209
Auston Matthews: 31.256