2019 NHL free agency and trade tracker

Get up to date on all the signings from the NHL's free agent frenzy, which officially opened up on July 1.

Moves and contract terms listed below have been announced by teams or reported by reputable media.

All salaries listed are the total for the length of the deal and are in US currency.

July 1

Minnesota Wild:

Sign F Ryan Hartman (2 year, $3.8M)

Vancouver Canucks:

Sign D Jordie Benn (2 years, $4M)

Florida Panthers:

Sign D Anton Stralman (3 years, $16.5M)

Dallas Stars:

Sign D Andrej Sekera (1 year, $1.5M)

Sign F Corey Perry (1 year)

Buffalo Sabres acquire:

F Jimmy Vesey

New York Rangers acquire:

2021 3rd-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Sign F Jason Spezza (1 year)

Edmonton Oilers:

Sign F Markus Granlund (1 year, $1.3M)

Sign G Mike Smith (1 year, $2M)

Ottawa Senators:

Sign D Ron Hainsey (1 year, $3.5M)

Sign F Tyler Ennis (1 year)

Calgary Flames:

Sign G Cam Talbot (1 year, $2.75M)

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

D Cody Ceci

D Ben Harpur

C Aaron Luchuk

2020 3rd-round pick

Ottawa Senators acquire: