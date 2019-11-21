2019 NFL Sunday's Week 12: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times
Here’s a look at Week 12’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Scroll to continue with content
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Oakland Raiders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports:
Martin: NFL hypocrisy on Kaepernick summed up by coach's comment
Pats' Brady says he hasn't liked Cowboys since day he was born