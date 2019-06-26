2019 NFL MVP odds: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens as 4/1 Vegas favorite

Patrick Mahomes made history last season and is poised to do it all over again.

The Chiefs' third-year quarterback is favored to repeat as the NFL MVP in 2019 after beating out Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the honor in 2018.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed Mahomes at 4-1 odds Wednesday, followed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at 8-1. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Brees rounded out the top five at 10-1.

Bettors had to scroll past a number names to find the first non-quarterback player, who happens to be Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He joins signal-callers Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, and Cam Newton with 60-1 odds.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Panthers rusher Christian McCaffrey and Giants running back Saquon Barkley follow with 80-1 odds.

Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season in leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the AFC championship game. He passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, joining Peyton Manning as the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.

