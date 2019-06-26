2019 NFL MVP odds: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens as 4/1 Vegas favorite

Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck followed at 8-1 odds, while Carson Wentz and Drew Brees rounded out the top five at 10-1.

2019 NFL MVP odds: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens as 4/1 Vegas favorite

Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck followed at 8-1 odds, while Carson Wentz and Drew Brees rounded out the top five at 10-1.

Patrick Mahomes made history last season and is poised to do it all over again.

The Chiefs' third-year quarterback is favored to repeat as the NFL MVP in 2019 after beating out Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the honor in 2018.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed Mahomes at 4-1 odds Wednesday, followed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at 8-1. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Brees rounded out the top five at 10-1.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bettors had to scroll past a number names to find the first non-quarterback player, who happens to be Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He joins signal-callers Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, and Cam Newton with 60-1 odds.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Panthers rusher Christian McCaffrey and Giants running back Saquon Barkley follow with 80-1 odds.

Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season in leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the AFC championship game. He passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, joining Peyton Manning as the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.

Philip Rivers +1400

MORE: Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams (shoulder surgery) likely out for 2019 season | Teddy Bridgewater: Joining Saints 'best opportunity for me to grow as a player' | Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper says he's 'just scratching the surface'

2019 NFL MVP odds

Player

Odds

Patrick Mahomes

+400

Aaron Rodgers

+800

Andrew Luck

+800

Carson Wentz

+1000

Drew Brees

+1000

Tom Brady

+1200

Philip Rivers

+1400

Russell Wilson

+1400

Ben Roethlisberger

+2500

Matt Ryan

+2500

Baker Mayfield

+2500

Jared Goff

+6000

Cam Newton

+6000

Ezekiel Elliott

+6000

Deshaun Watson

+6000

Jimmy Garoppolo

+8000

Matthew Stafford

+8000

Alvin Kamara

+8000

Christian McCaffrey

+8000

Kirk Cousins

+8000

Saquon Barkley

+8000

Dak Prescott

+10000

Le’Veon Bell

+10000

Sam Darnold

+10000

Sony Michel

+10000

Aaron Donald

+10000

Khalil Mack

+10000

Von Miller

+10000

J.J. Watt

+10000

Joey Bosa

+10000

Melvin Ingram

+10000

Myles Garrett

+10000

Antonio Brown

+10000

Derek Carr

+10000

Jameis Winston

+10000

Julio Jones

+10000

Kyler Murray

+10000

Lamar Jackson

+10000

Marcus Mariota

+10000

Melvin Gordon

+10000

Michael Thomas

+10000

Mike Evans

+10000

Nick Chubb

+10000

Odell Beckham Jr.

+10000

Todd Gurley

+10000

Travis Kelce

+10000

Mitchell Trubisky

+20000

Nick Foles

+20000

Fletcher Cox

+20000

Nick Bosa

+20000

Luke Kuechly

+2000

Leighton Vander Esch

+20000

Phillip Lindsay

+20000

Dalvin Cook

+20000

Damien Williams

+20000

A.J. Green

+20000

Aaron Jones

+20000

Adam Thielen

+20000

Amari Cooper

+20000

Brandin Cooks

+20000

Davante Adams

+20000

David Johnson

+20000

Derrick Henry

+20000

Devonta Freeman

+20000

James Conner

+20000

Joe Mixon

+20000

JuJu Smith-Schuster

+20000

Julian Edelman

+20000

Leonard Fournette

+20000

Stefon Diggs

+30000

T.Y. Hilton

+30000

Zach Ertz

+30000

Tarik Cohen

+30000

George Kittle

+30000

What to Read Next