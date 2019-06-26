2019 NFL MVP odds: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens as 4/1 Vegas favorite
Patrick Mahomes made history last season and is poised to do it all over again.
The Chiefs' third-year quarterback is favored to repeat as the NFL MVP in 2019 after beating out Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the honor in 2018.
The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed Mahomes at 4-1 odds Wednesday, followed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck at 8-1. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Brees rounded out the top five at 10-1.
Bettors had to scroll past a number names to find the first non-quarterback player, who happens to be Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He joins signal-callers Deshaun Watson, Jared Goff, and Cam Newton with 60-1 odds.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Panthers rusher Christian McCaffrey and Giants running back Saquon Barkley follow with 80-1 odds.
NFL MVP up @SuperBookUSA @WestgateVegas thanks to our great NFL trade team spearheaded by NFL aficionado @llased. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w8nwY6NGQM
— John Murray (@vegasmurray) June 26, 2019
Mahomes put up staggering numbers last season in leading the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the AFC championship game. He passed for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, joining Peyton Manning as the second quarterback in NFL history to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season.
Philip Rivers +1400
MORE: Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams (shoulder surgery) likely out for 2019 season | Teddy Bridgewater: Joining Saints 'best opportunity for me to grow as a player' | Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper says he's 'just scratching the surface'
2019 NFL MVP odds
Player
Odds
Patrick Mahomes
+400
Aaron Rodgers
+800
Andrew Luck
+800
Carson Wentz
+1000
Drew Brees
+1000
Tom Brady
+1200
Philip Rivers
+1400
Russell Wilson
+1400
Ben Roethlisberger
+2500
Matt Ryan
+2500
Baker Mayfield
+2500
Jared Goff
+6000
Cam Newton
+6000
Ezekiel Elliott
+6000
Deshaun Watson
+6000
Jimmy Garoppolo
+8000
Matthew Stafford
+8000
Alvin Kamara
+8000
Christian McCaffrey
+8000
Kirk Cousins
+8000
Saquon Barkley
+8000
Dak Prescott
+10000
Le’Veon Bell
+10000
Sam Darnold
+10000
Sony Michel
+10000
Aaron Donald
+10000
Khalil Mack
+10000
Von Miller
+10000
J.J. Watt
+10000
Joey Bosa
+10000
Melvin Ingram
+10000
Myles Garrett
+10000
Antonio Brown
+10000
Derek Carr
+10000
Jameis Winston
+10000
Julio Jones
+10000
Kyler Murray
+10000
Lamar Jackson
+10000
Marcus Mariota
+10000
Melvin Gordon
+10000
Michael Thomas
+10000
Mike Evans
+10000
Nick Chubb
+10000
Odell Beckham Jr.
+10000
Todd Gurley
+10000
Travis Kelce
+10000
Mitchell Trubisky
+20000
Nick Foles
+20000
Fletcher Cox
+20000
Nick Bosa
+20000
Luke Kuechly
+2000
Leighton Vander Esch
+20000
Phillip Lindsay
+20000
Dalvin Cook
+20000
Damien Williams
+20000
A.J. Green
+20000
Aaron Jones
+20000
Adam Thielen
+20000
Amari Cooper
+20000
Brandin Cooks
+20000
Davante Adams
+20000
David Johnson
+20000
Derrick Henry
+20000
Devonta Freeman
+20000
James Conner
+20000
Joe Mixon
+20000
JuJu Smith-Schuster
+20000
Julian Edelman
+20000
Leonard Fournette
+20000
Stefon Diggs
+30000
T.Y. Hilton
+30000
Zach Ertz
+30000
Tarik Cohen
+30000
George Kittle
+30000