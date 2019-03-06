2019 NFL free agents: Ranking top players by position, tracking signings

With 2019 NFL free agency coming soon, here is our ranking of the top 25 overall unrestricted free agents, plus position-by-position rankings and the list of restricted free agents.

NFL free agency in 2019 is almost here. Although the new league year begins March 13, and that's when contract agreements can be made official, news of deals and signings will come fast and furious during the legal tampering period that kicks off March 11.

Before the craziness, here is a look at the top available players who are set to become unrestricted free agents, including the rankings by position, and a quick look at the best restricted free agents.

This list will be updated as players either agree to extensions with their current teams or other veterans are released into the open market. This also will serve as a tracker when the deals begin to go down.

1. Demarcus Lawrence, DE/OLB, Cowboys (franchise-tagged at $20.5 million)

Lawrence cooled off a little last season without much help in Dallas' front four, but he still produced 10.5 sacks and was disruptive overall. (Age: 26)

2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Texans (franchise-tagged at $15.9 million)

Clowney has developed into a complete, versatile player to the point where he might be an even bigger asset against the run than he is rushing the passer. Houston will do its best to lock in the 2014 No. 1 overall pick for the long term. (Age: 26)

3. Trey Flowers, DE, Patriots

Flowers has been a force on the edge for New England, but there is no certainty that the Patriots will pay to keep him, and that he won’t want to test the market, anyway. Watch for him going to one of his former defensive play-callers in either Detroit or Miami. (Age: 25)

4. Earl Thomas, S, Seahawks

Last season, Thomas proved he was still an elite playmaker before he broke his leg. Returning to full health, he has some fine years left to lead another defense, as it’s looking pretty obvious he’s not returning to Seattle. (Age: 29)

5. Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons (franchse-tagged at $15.2 million)

Jarrett, coming off a monster, six-sack season, has emerged as disruptive all-around presence, and he has plenty of productive years ahead. Atlanta is likely to try to extend him. (Age: 25)

6. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

Bell might not get the big money for which he is looking, but everyone knows he can still deliver his dynamic running/receiving skill set at high level, now with the bonus of a year off to get refreshed. (Age: 26)

7. Adrian Amos, S, Bears

Amos last season blossomed into an elite ballhawk and great cover man for the position under coordinator Vic Fangio. There’s nothing he can’t do at the position, and Chicago should do everything it can to keep him. (Age: 25)

8. Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks (franchise-tagged at $17.1 million)

Clark exploded with a 13-sack season and also proved to be a strong run stuffer. (Age: 25)

9. Dee Ford, OLB, Chiefs (franchise-tagged at $15.4 million)

Here is another 13-sack player who will not hit the market. The 2014 first-rounder finally came through last season as the top pass-rusher the team expected him to be. (Age: 27)

10. Preston Smith, OLB, Redskins

The sacks weren’t there for Smith (only four) in 2018, but he is capable of a big rebound with his natural speed and strength. Washington likely won't be able to keep him. (Age: 26)


11. Matt Paradis, C, Broncos

Paradis is coming off foot surgery after he fractured his fibula in Week 9, but before then, he was dominating as the anchor of Denver’s line. (Age: 29)

12. Jordan Hicks, ILB, Eagles

Hicks’ production was missed sorely when he lost time time to Achilles and calf injuries last season. He is a great clean-up man against the run and can get to the passer, too. (Age: 26)

13. Pierre Desir, CB, Colts

Desir was re-signed and came through with a fine season, improving from his struggles of 2017 to emerge as a steady, smooth cover man for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. (Age: 28)

14. Ndamukong Suh, DT, Rams

Suh got some big one-year money to join LA’s Super Bowl push, and after coming through as a good inside pass-rusher in the regular season, he showed his pop against the run in the playoffs. (Age: 32)

15. Bryce Callahan, CB, Bears

Callahan’s season ended in December with a foot injury, but before then, he was shining in the slot, posting two interceptions and two sacks. He is the top nickel option on the market. (Age: 27)

16. Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

With Joe Flacco on the move from Baltimore to Denver, Foles stands out as the best veteran starting QB option. The Super Bowl 52 MVP already looks like he is headed to Jacksonville. (Age: 30)

17. Rodger Saffold, G, Rams

He has settled in well at left guard around other veterans and shown his best play in nine seasons with the team. The Rams will try to keep him in order to keep their strong front intact. (Age: 30)

18. Jared Cook, TE, Raiders

Cook had a big season as Oakland’s go-to guy for Derek Carr, his best year as a receiver since he entered the league as a third-rounder in 2009. The Raiders will have a hard time keeping him with his market value at a peak. (Age: 32)

19. Za’Darius Smith, OLB, Ravens

Smith broke out with 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss at the right time and should be at full speed post-sports hernia surgery soon. Given other free-agent concerns for Baltimore, he likely has priced himself out of staying. (Age: 26)

20. Steven Nelson, CB, Chiefs

Nelson was key to Kansas City being respectable on back-end coverage despite other corner issues, and he proved to be a solid on-ball defender with four interceptions and 15 passes defended. (Age: 25)


21. C.J. Mosley, ILB, Ravens

Mosley remains a prolific thumper against the run and can make his share of plays vs. the pass, too. (Age: 26)

22. Trent Brown, OT, Patriots

Brown delivered on the left side unexpectedly for the Patriots after his trade from the 49ers, going from above average in the regular season to terrific in the playoffs. Despite his youth, the Patriots are unlikely to keep him, as he was an injury fill-in for 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn. (Age: 25)

23. Landon Collins, S, Giants

Collins cooled off quite a bit in 2018 in a new scheme, and the season ended early for him with a shoulder injury. Durability is a mild concern, but he should still get paid as a top strong safety. (Age: 25)

24. Golden Tate, WR, Eagles

Tate remains a tough, scrappy possession receiver who can contribute best from the slot. After showing up in the playoffs, he is the best of mostly weak wideout options in free agency. (Age: 30)

25. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

Ingram has flourished with Alvin Kamara taking the load off him in New Orleans, and he can still stand out as a complete back in his own right, all the way through finishing drives in the red zone. He also has less mileage than most backs who have been in the league for eight seasons. (Age: 29)

2019 NFL free agents: Ranking top players by position

Quarterbacks

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Nick Foles

Eagles

TBD

Tyrod Taylor

Browns

TBD

Teddy Bridgewater

Saints

TBD

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Buccaneers

TBD

Brock Osweiler

Dolphins

TBD

Josh McCown

Jets

TBD

Josh Johnson

Redskins

TBD

Matt Schaub

Falcons

Falcons

Geno Smith

Giants

TBD

Robert Griffin III

Ravens

TBD

Ryan Griffin

Buccaneers

TBD

Tom Savage

Bengals

TBD

Mark Sanchez

Redskins

TBD

Matt Cassel

Lions

TBD

Running backs

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Le’Veon Bell

Steelers

TBD

Mark Ingram

Saints

TBD

Tevin Coleman

Falcons

TBD

Jay Ajayi

Eagles

TBD

T.J. Yeldon

Jaguars

TBD

Spencer Ware

Chiefs

TBD

Mike Davis

Seahawks

TBD

Latavius Murray

Vikings

TBD

C.J. Anderson

Rams

TBD

Marshawn Lynch

Raiders

TBD

Darren Sproles

Eagles

TBD

Adrian Peterson

Redskins

TBD

Doug Martin

Raiders

TBD

Alex Collins

Ravens

TBD

Javorius Allen

Ravens

TBD

Bilal Powell

Jets

TBD

Rod Smith

Cowboys

TBD

Ty Montgomery

Ravens

TBD

Alfred Blue

Texans

TBD

Corey Grant

Jaguars

TBD

Jeremy Hill

Patriots

TBD

Ameer Abdullah

Vikings

TBD

Frank Gore

Dolphins

TBD

Alfred Morris

49ers

TBD

Jacquizz Rodgers

Buccaneers

TBD

Zach Zenner

Lions

TBD

Stevan Ridley

Steelers

TBD

LeGarrette Blount

Lions

TBD

Benny Cunningham

Bears

TBD

Cameron Artis-Payne

Panthers

TBD

Brandon Bolden

Dolphins

TBD

Wide receivers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Golden Tate

Eagles

TBD

Adam Humphries

Buccaneers

TBD

Devin Funchess

Panthers

TBD

Tyrell Williams

Chargers

TBD

Donte Moncrief

Jaguars

TBD

Jamison Crowder

Redskins

TBD

Randall Cobb

Packers

TBD

John Brown

Ravens

TBD

Cole Beasley

Cowboys

TBD

Chris Conley

Chiefs

TBD

Michael Crabtree

Ravens

TBD

Phillip Dorsett

Patriots

TBD

Jordan Matthews

Eagles

TBD

Chris Hogan

Patriots

TBD

Dontrelle Inman

Colts

TBD

Mike Wallace

Eagles

TBD

Cordarrelle Patterson

Patriots

TBD

Aldrick Robinson

Vikings

TBD

Ryan Grant

Colts

TBD

Bruce Ellington

Lions

TBD

Rishard Matthews

Titans

TBD

Jermaine Kearse

Jets

TBD

J.J. Nelson

Cardinals

TBD

Demaryius Thomas

Texans

TBD

Tavon Austin

Cowboys

TBD

Kelvin Benjamin

Chiefs

TBD

De’Anthony Thomas

Chiefs

TBD

Cody Latimer

Giants

TBD

Justin Hardy

Falcons

TBD

Russell Shepard

Giants

TBD

Kevin White

Bears

TBD

Michael Floyd

Redskins

TBD

Tight ends

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Jared Cook

Raiders

TBD

Tyler Eifert

Bengals

TBD

Jeff Heuerman

Broncos

TBD

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Jaguars

TBD

Jesse James

Steelers

TBD

Demetrius Harris

Chiefs

TBD

James O’Shaughnessy

Jaguars

TBD

Levine Toilolo

Lions

TBD

C.J. Uzomah

Bengals

TBD

Geoff Swaim

Cowboys

TBD

Tyler Kroft

Bengals

TBD

A.J. Derby

Dolphins

TBD

Antonio Gates

Chargers

TBD

Lance Kendricks

Packers

TBD

Luke Willson

Lions

TBD

Marcedes Lewis

Packers

TBD

Erik Swoope

Colts

TBD

Neal Sterling

Jets

TBD

Maxx Williams

Ravens

TBD

Richard Rodgers

Eagles

TBD

Nick Boyle

Ravens

TBD

Scott Simonson

Giants

Giants

Matt LaCosse

Broncos

TBD

Dwayne Allen

Patriots

TBD

Dion Sims

Bears

TBD

Jake Fisher

Bengals

TBD

Offensive tackles

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Trent Brown

Patriots

TBD

Ja’Wuan James

Dolphins

TBD

Daryl Williams

Panthers

TBD

Donovan Smith

Buccaneers

TBD

Kendall Lamm

Texans

TBD

Ty Sambrailo

Falcons

Falcons

Joe Barksdale

Cardinals

TBD

Jermon Bushrod

Saints

TBD

Jared Veldheer

Broncos

TBD

Ty Neshke

Redskins

TBD

Chris Clark

Panthers

TBD

Josh Wells

Jaguars

TBD

Marshall Newhouse

Panthers

TBD

Greg Robinson

Browns

Browns

Cameron Fleming

Cowboys

TBD

Jordan Mills

Bills

TBD

T.J. Clemmings

Raiders

TBD

LaAdrian Waddle

Patriots

TBD

Guards

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Rodger Saffold

Rams

TBD

Ramon Foster

Steelers

TBD

John Miller

Bills

TBD

Mike Person

49ers

49ers

Mike Iupati

Cardinals

TBD

Quinton Spain

Titans

TBD

Nick Easton

Vikings

TBD

A.J. Cann

Jaguars

TBD

Tom Compton

Vikings

TBD

Andy Levitre

Falcons

TBD

Eric Kush

Bears

TBD

James Carpenter

Jets

TBD

Jeff Allen

Chiefs

TBD

Jamon Brown

Giants

TBD

D.J. Fluker

Seahawks

TBD

J.R. Sweezy

Seahawks

TBD

Centers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Matt Paradis

Broncos

TBD

Mitch Morse

Chiefs

TBD

Ryan Kalil

Panthers

TBD

Tyler Shatley

Jaguars

TBD

Travis Swanson

Dolphins

TBD

Edge rushers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Demarcus Lawrence

Cowboys

Cowboys (tag)

Jadeveon Clowney

Texans

Texans (tag)

Trey Flowers

Patriots

TBD

Frank Clark

Seahawks

Seahawks (tag)

Dee Ford

Chiefs

Chiefs (tag)

Preston Smith

Redskins

TBD

Za’Darius Smith

Ravens

TBD

Ezekiel Ansah

Lions

TBD

Shaquil Barrett

Broncos

TBD

Brandon Graham

Eagles

Eagles

Dante Fowler Jr.

Rams

TBD

Aaron Lynch

Bears

TBD

Benson Mayowa

Cardinals

TBD

Alex Okafor

Saints

TBD

Clay Matthews

Packers

TBD

Terrell Suggs

Ravens

TBD

Cameron Wake

Dolphins

TBD

Dion Jordan

Seahawks

TBD

John Simon

Patriots

TBD

William Hayes

Dolphins

TBD

Bruce Irvin

Falcons

TBD

Vinny Curry

Buccaneers

TBD

Shane Ray

Broncos

TBD

Markus Golden

Cardinals

TBD

Andre Branch

Dolphins

TBD

Defensive tackles

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Grady Jarrett

Falcons

Falcons

Ndamukong Suh

Rams

TBD

Sheldon Richardson

Seahawks

TBD

Muhammad Wilkerson

Packers

TBD

Margus Hunt

Colts

TBD

Darius Philon

Chargers

TBD

Christian Covington

Texans

TBD

Mario Edwards

Giants

TBD

Brent Urban

Ravens

TBD

Henry Anderson

Jets

TBD

Rodney Gunter

Cardinals

TBD

Johnathan Hankins

Raiders

TBD

Haloti Ngata

Eagles

TBD

David Irving

Cowboys

TBD

Malcom Brown

Patriots

TBD

Tyeler Davison

Saints

TBD

Kerry Wynn

Giants

TBD

Inside linebackers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Jordan Hicks

Eagles

TBD

C.J. Mosley

Ravens

TBD

Denzel Perryman

Chargers

TBD

Kwon Alexander

Buccaneers

TBD

L.J. Fort

Steelers

TBD

Preston Brown

Bengals

TBD

Gerald Hodges

Cardinals

TBD

Jake Ryan

Packers

TBD

Manti Te’o

Saints

TBD

Deone Bucannon

Cardinals

TBD

Outside linebackers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Anthony Barr

Vikings

TBD

K.J. Wright

Seahawks

TBD

Thomas Davis

Panthers

TBD

Mychal Kendricks

Seahawks

TBD

Emmanuel Lamur

Jets

TBD

Ramon Humber

Patriots

TBD

Kyle Emanuel

Chargers

TBD

Vincent Rey

Bengals

TBD

Cornerbacks

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Pierre Desir

Colts

TBD

Steven Nelson

Chiefs

TBD

Ronald Darby

Eagles

TBD

Bryce Callahan

Bears

TBD

Kareem Jackson

Texans

TBD

Justin Coleman

Seahawks

TBD

Darqueze Dennard

Bengals

TBD

Bradley Roby

Broncos

TBD

Jason McCourty

Patriots

TBD

Jason Verrett

Chargers

TBD

Morris Claiborne

Jets

TBD

Rashaan Melvin

Raiders

TBD

Bashaud Breeland

Packers

TBD

Brent Grimes

Buccaneers

TBD

Captain Munnerlyn

Panthers

TBD

Safeties

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Earl Thomas

Seahawks

TBD

Adrian Amos

Bears

TBD

Landon Collins

Giants

TBD

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Redskins

TBD

Tyrann Mathieu

Texans

TBD

Lamarcus Joyner

Rams

TBD

Tre Boston

Cardinals

TBD

George Iloka

Vikings

TBD

Clayton Geathers

Colts

TBD

Adrian Phillips

Chargers

TBD

Kenny Vaccaro

Titans

TBD

Mike Mitchell

Colts

TBD

Mike Adams

Panthers

TBD

Jimmie Ward

49ers

TBD

Glover Quin

Lions

TBD

Kurt Coleman

Saints

TBD

Kickers

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Jason Myers

Jets

TBD

Stephen Gostkowski

Patriots

TBD

Robbie Gould

49ers

49ers (tag)

Dan Bailey

Vikings

TBD

Matt Bryant

Falcons

TBD

Sebastian Janikowski

Seahawks

TBD

Cairo Santos

Buccaneers

TBD

Chandler Catanzaro

Panthers

TBD

Cody Parkey

Bears

TBD

Punters

Player

2018 team

2019 team

Pat O’Donnell

Bears

TBD

Bradley Pinion

49ers

TBD

Ryan Allen

Patriots

TBD

Donnie Jones

Chargers

TBD

Jordan Berry

Steelers

TBD

2019 NFL free agents: Top 10 restricted free agents

Ranking

Player

Position

2018 team

1.

Robby Anderson

WR

Jets

2.

Patrick Onwuasor

ILB

Ravens

3.

Shelby Harris

DT

Broncos

4.

Trevor Williams

CB

Chargers

5.

Cory Littleton

ILB

Rams

6.

Anthony Harris

S

Vikings

7.

Michael Pierce

DT

Ravens

8.

George Fant

OT

Seahawks

9.

Geronimo Allison

WR

Packers

10.

Rashard Higgins

WR

Browns

