2019 NFL free agents: Ranking top players by position, tracking signings
NFL free agency in 2019 is almost here. Although the new league year begins March 13, and that's when contract agreements can be made official, news of deals and signings will come fast and furious during the legal tampering period that kicks off March 11.
Before the craziness, here is a look at the top available players who are set to become unrestricted free agents, including the rankings by position, and a quick look at the best restricted free agents.
This list will be updated as players either agree to extensions with their current teams or other veterans are released into the open market. This also will serve as a tracker when the deals begin to go down.
2019 NFL free agents: Ranking top players, tracking signings
1. Demarcus Lawrence, DE/OLB, Cowboys (franchise-tagged at $20.5 million)
Lawrence cooled off a little last season without much help in Dallas' front four, but he still produced 10.5 sacks and was disruptive overall. (Age: 26)
2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Texans (franchise-tagged at $15.9 million)
Clowney has developed into a complete, versatile player to the point where he might be an even bigger asset against the run than he is rushing the passer. Houston will do its best to lock in the 2014 No. 1 overall pick for the long term. (Age: 26)
3. Trey Flowers, DE, Patriots
Flowers has been a force on the edge for New England, but there is no certainty that the Patriots will pay to keep him, and that he won’t want to test the market, anyway. Watch for him going to one of his former defensive play-callers in either Detroit or Miami. (Age: 25)
4. Earl Thomas, S, Seahawks
Last season, Thomas proved he was still an elite playmaker before he broke his leg. Returning to full health, he has some fine years left to lead another defense, as it’s looking pretty obvious he’s not returning to Seattle. (Age: 29)
5. Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons (franchse-tagged at $15.2 million)
Jarrett, coming off a monster, six-sack season, has emerged as disruptive all-around presence, and he has plenty of productive years ahead. Atlanta is likely to try to extend him. (Age: 25)
MORE: Free agency fits for Le'Veon Bell
6. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
Bell might not get the big money for which he is looking, but everyone knows he can still deliver his dynamic running/receiving skill set at high level, now with the bonus of a year off to get refreshed. (Age: 26)
7. Adrian Amos, S, Bears
Amos last season blossomed into an elite ballhawk and great cover man for the position under coordinator Vic Fangio. There’s nothing he can’t do at the position, and Chicago should do everything it can to keep him. (Age: 25)
8. Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks (franchise-tagged at $17.1 million)
Clark exploded with a 13-sack season and also proved to be a strong run stuffer. (Age: 25)
9. Dee Ford, OLB, Chiefs (franchise-tagged at $15.4 million)
Here is another 13-sack player who will not hit the market. The 2014 first-rounder finally came through last season as the top pass-rusher the team expected him to be. (Age: 27)
10. Preston Smith, OLB, Redskins
The sacks weren’t there for Smith (only four) in 2018, but he is capable of a big rebound with his natural speed and strength. Washington likely won't be able to keep him. (Age: 26)
11. Matt Paradis, C, Broncos
Paradis is coming off foot surgery after he fractured his fibula in Week 9, but before then, he was dominating as the anchor of Denver’s line. (Age: 29)
12. Jordan Hicks, ILB, Eagles
Hicks’ production was missed sorely when he lost time time to Achilles and calf injuries last season. He is a great clean-up man against the run and can get to the passer, too. (Age: 26)
13. Pierre Desir, CB, Colts
Desir was re-signed and came through with a fine season, improving from his struggles of 2017 to emerge as a steady, smooth cover man for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. (Age: 28)
14. Ndamukong Suh, DT, Rams
Suh got some big one-year money to join LA’s Super Bowl push, and after coming through as a good inside pass-rusher in the regular season, he showed his pop against the run in the playoffs. (Age: 32)
15. Bryce Callahan, CB, Bears
Callahan’s season ended in December with a foot injury, but before then, he was shining in the slot, posting two interceptions and two sacks. He is the top nickel option on the market. (Age: 27)
NFL DRAFT: Top prospects in 2019 class
16. Nick Foles, QB, Eagles
With Joe Flacco on the move from Baltimore to Denver, Foles stands out as the best veteran starting QB option. The Super Bowl 52 MVP already looks like he is headed to Jacksonville. (Age: 30)
17. Rodger Saffold, G, Rams
He has settled in well at left guard around other veterans and shown his best play in nine seasons with the team. The Rams will try to keep him in order to keep their strong front intact. (Age: 30)
18. Jared Cook, TE, Raiders
Cook had a big season as Oakland’s go-to guy for Derek Carr, his best year as a receiver since he entered the league as a third-rounder in 2009. The Raiders will have a hard time keeping him with his market value at a peak. (Age: 32)
19. Za’Darius Smith, OLB, Ravens
Smith broke out with 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss at the right time and should be at full speed post-sports hernia surgery soon. Given other free-agent concerns for Baltimore, he likely has priced himself out of staying. (Age: 26)
20. Steven Nelson, CB, Chiefs
Nelson was key to Kansas City being respectable on back-end coverage despite other corner issues, and he proved to be a solid on-ball defender with four interceptions and 15 passes defended. (Age: 25)
21. C.J. Mosley, ILB, Ravens
Mosley remains a prolific thumper against the run and can make his share of plays vs. the pass, too. (Age: 26)
22. Trent Brown, OT, Patriots
Brown delivered on the left side unexpectedly for the Patriots after his trade from the 49ers, going from above average in the regular season to terrific in the playoffs. Despite his youth, the Patriots are unlikely to keep him, as he was an injury fill-in for 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn. (Age: 25)
23. Landon Collins, S, Giants
Collins cooled off quite a bit in 2018 in a new scheme, and the season ended early for him with a shoulder injury. Durability is a mild concern, but he should still get paid as a top strong safety. (Age: 25)
24. Golden Tate, WR, Eagles
Tate remains a tough, scrappy possession receiver who can contribute best from the slot. After showing up in the playoffs, he is the best of mostly weak wideout options in free agency. (Age: 30)
25. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
Ingram has flourished with Alvin Kamara taking the load off him in New Orleans, and he can still stand out as a complete back in his own right, all the way through finishing drives in the red zone. He also has less mileage than most backs who have been in the league for eight seasons. (Age: 29)
MORE: SN's latest 2019 NFL Mock Draft
2019 NFL free agents: Ranking top players by position
Quarterbacks
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Nick Foles
Eagles
TBD
Tyrod Taylor
Browns
TBD
Teddy Bridgewater
Saints
TBD
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Buccaneers
TBD
Brock Osweiler
Dolphins
TBD
Josh McCown
Jets
TBD
Josh Johnson
Redskins
TBD
Matt Schaub
Falcons
Falcons
Geno Smith
Giants
TBD
Robert Griffin III
Ravens
TBD
Ryan Griffin
Buccaneers
TBD
Tom Savage
Bengals
TBD
Mark Sanchez
Redskins
TBD
Matt Cassel
Lions
TBD
Running backs
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Le’Veon Bell
Steelers
TBD
Mark Ingram
Saints
TBD
Tevin Coleman
Falcons
TBD
Jay Ajayi
Eagles
TBD
T.J. Yeldon
Jaguars
TBD
Spencer Ware
Chiefs
TBD
Mike Davis
Seahawks
TBD
Latavius Murray
Vikings
TBD
C.J. Anderson
Rams
TBD
Marshawn Lynch
Raiders
TBD
Darren Sproles
Eagles
TBD
Adrian Peterson
Redskins
TBD
Doug Martin
Raiders
TBD
Alex Collins
Ravens
TBD
Javorius Allen
Ravens
TBD
Bilal Powell
Jets
TBD
Rod Smith
Cowboys
TBD
Ty Montgomery
Ravens
TBD
Alfred Blue
Texans
TBD
Corey Grant
Jaguars
TBD
Jeremy Hill
Patriots
TBD
Ameer Abdullah
Vikings
TBD
Frank Gore
Dolphins
TBD
Alfred Morris
49ers
TBD
Jacquizz Rodgers
Buccaneers
TBD
Zach Zenner
Lions
TBD
Stevan Ridley
Steelers
TBD
LeGarrette Blount
Lions
TBD
Benny Cunningham
Bears
TBD
Cameron Artis-Payne
Panthers
TBD
Brandon Bolden
Dolphins
TBD
Wide receivers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Golden Tate
Eagles
TBD
Adam Humphries
Buccaneers
TBD
Devin Funchess
Panthers
TBD
Tyrell Williams
Chargers
TBD
Donte Moncrief
Jaguars
TBD
Jamison Crowder
Redskins
TBD
Randall Cobb
Packers
TBD
John Brown
Ravens
TBD
Cole Beasley
Cowboys
TBD
Chris Conley
Chiefs
TBD
Michael Crabtree
Ravens
TBD
Phillip Dorsett
Patriots
TBD
Jordan Matthews
Eagles
TBD
Chris Hogan
Patriots
TBD
Dontrelle Inman
Colts
TBD
Mike Wallace
Eagles
TBD
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
TBD
Aldrick Robinson
Vikings
TBD
Ryan Grant
Colts
TBD
Bruce Ellington
Lions
TBD
Rishard Matthews
Titans
TBD
Jermaine Kearse
Jets
TBD
J.J. Nelson
Cardinals
TBD
Demaryius Thomas
Texans
TBD
Tavon Austin
Cowboys
TBD
Kelvin Benjamin
Chiefs
TBD
De’Anthony Thomas
Chiefs
TBD
Cody Latimer
Giants
TBD
Justin Hardy
Falcons
TBD
Russell Shepard
Giants
TBD
Kevin White
Bears
TBD
Michael Floyd
Redskins
TBD
Tight ends
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Jared Cook
Raiders
TBD
Tyler Eifert
Bengals
TBD
Jeff Heuerman
Broncos
TBD
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Jaguars
TBD
Jesse James
Steelers
TBD
Demetrius Harris
Chiefs
TBD
James O’Shaughnessy
Jaguars
TBD
Levine Toilolo
Lions
TBD
C.J. Uzomah
Bengals
TBD
Geoff Swaim
Cowboys
TBD
Tyler Kroft
Bengals
TBD
A.J. Derby
Dolphins
TBD
Antonio Gates
Chargers
TBD
Lance Kendricks
Packers
TBD
Luke Willson
Lions
TBD
Marcedes Lewis
Packers
TBD
Erik Swoope
Colts
TBD
Neal Sterling
Jets
TBD
Maxx Williams
Ravens
TBD
Richard Rodgers
Eagles
TBD
Nick Boyle
Ravens
TBD
Scott Simonson
Giants
Giants
Matt LaCosse
Broncos
TBD
Dwayne Allen
Patriots
TBD
Dion Sims
Bears
TBD
Jake Fisher
Bengals
TBD
Offensive tackles
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Trent Brown
Patriots
TBD
Ja’Wuan James
Dolphins
TBD
Daryl Williams
Panthers
TBD
Donovan Smith
Buccaneers
TBD
Kendall Lamm
Texans
TBD
Ty Sambrailo
Falcons
Falcons
Joe Barksdale
Cardinals
TBD
Jermon Bushrod
Saints
TBD
Jared Veldheer
Broncos
TBD
Ty Neshke
Redskins
TBD
Chris Clark
Panthers
TBD
Josh Wells
Jaguars
TBD
Marshall Newhouse
Panthers
TBD
Greg Robinson
Browns
Browns
Cameron Fleming
Cowboys
TBD
Jordan Mills
Bills
TBD
T.J. Clemmings
Raiders
TBD
LaAdrian Waddle
Patriots
TBD
Guards
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Rodger Saffold
Rams
TBD
Ramon Foster
Steelers
TBD
John Miller
Bills
TBD
Mike Person
49ers
49ers
Mike Iupati
Cardinals
TBD
Quinton Spain
Titans
TBD
Nick Easton
Vikings
TBD
A.J. Cann
Jaguars
TBD
Tom Compton
Vikings
TBD
Andy Levitre
Falcons
TBD
Eric Kush
Bears
TBD
James Carpenter
Jets
TBD
Jeff Allen
Chiefs
TBD
Jamon Brown
Giants
TBD
D.J. Fluker
Seahawks
TBD
J.R. Sweezy
Seahawks
TBD
Centers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Matt Paradis
Broncos
TBD
Mitch Morse
Chiefs
TBD
Ryan Kalil
Panthers
TBD
Tyler Shatley
Jaguars
TBD
Travis Swanson
Dolphins
TBD
Edge rushers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Demarcus Lawrence
Cowboys
Cowboys (tag)
Jadeveon Clowney
Texans
Texans (tag)
Trey Flowers
Patriots
TBD
Frank Clark
Seahawks
Seahawks (tag)
Dee Ford
Chiefs
Chiefs (tag)
Preston Smith
Redskins
TBD
Za’Darius Smith
Ravens
TBD
Ezekiel Ansah
Lions
TBD
Shaquil Barrett
Broncos
TBD
Brandon Graham
Eagles
Eagles
Dante Fowler Jr.
Rams
TBD
Aaron Lynch
Bears
TBD
Benson Mayowa
Cardinals
TBD
Alex Okafor
Saints
TBD
Clay Matthews
Packers
TBD
Terrell Suggs
Ravens
TBD
Cameron Wake
Dolphins
TBD
Dion Jordan
Seahawks
TBD
John Simon
Patriots
TBD
William Hayes
Dolphins
TBD
Bruce Irvin
Falcons
TBD
Vinny Curry
Buccaneers
TBD
Shane Ray
Broncos
TBD
Markus Golden
Cardinals
TBD
Andre Branch
Dolphins
TBD
Defensive tackles
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Grady Jarrett
Falcons
Falcons
Ndamukong Suh
Rams
TBD
Sheldon Richardson
Seahawks
TBD
Muhammad Wilkerson
Packers
TBD
Margus Hunt
Colts
TBD
Darius Philon
Chargers
TBD
Christian Covington
Texans
TBD
Mario Edwards
Giants
TBD
Brent Urban
Ravens
TBD
Henry Anderson
Jets
TBD
Rodney Gunter
Cardinals
TBD
Johnathan Hankins
Raiders
TBD
Haloti Ngata
Eagles
TBD
David Irving
Cowboys
TBD
Malcom Brown
Patriots
TBD
Tyeler Davison
Saints
TBD
Kerry Wynn
Giants
TBD
Inside linebackers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Jordan Hicks
Eagles
TBD
C.J. Mosley
Ravens
TBD
Denzel Perryman
Chargers
TBD
Kwon Alexander
Buccaneers
TBD
L.J. Fort
Steelers
TBD
Preston Brown
Bengals
TBD
Gerald Hodges
Cardinals
TBD
Jake Ryan
Packers
TBD
Manti Te’o
Saints
TBD
Deone Bucannon
Cardinals
TBD
Outside linebackers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Anthony Barr
Vikings
TBD
K.J. Wright
Seahawks
TBD
Thomas Davis
Panthers
TBD
Mychal Kendricks
Seahawks
TBD
Emmanuel Lamur
Jets
TBD
Ramon Humber
Patriots
TBD
Kyle Emanuel
Chargers
TBD
Vincent Rey
Bengals
TBD
Cornerbacks
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Pierre Desir
Colts
TBD
Steven Nelson
Chiefs
TBD
Ronald Darby
Eagles
TBD
Bryce Callahan
Bears
TBD
Kareem Jackson
Texans
TBD
Justin Coleman
Seahawks
TBD
Darqueze Dennard
Bengals
TBD
Bradley Roby
Broncos
TBD
Jason McCourty
Patriots
TBD
Jason Verrett
Chargers
TBD
Morris Claiborne
Jets
TBD
Rashaan Melvin
Raiders
TBD
Bashaud Breeland
Packers
TBD
Brent Grimes
Buccaneers
TBD
Captain Munnerlyn
Panthers
TBD
Safeties
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Earl Thomas
Seahawks
TBD
Adrian Amos
Bears
TBD
Landon Collins
Giants
TBD
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Redskins
TBD
Tyrann Mathieu
Texans
TBD
Lamarcus Joyner
Rams
TBD
Tre Boston
Cardinals
TBD
George Iloka
Vikings
TBD
Clayton Geathers
Colts
TBD
Adrian Phillips
Chargers
TBD
Kenny Vaccaro
Titans
TBD
Mike Mitchell
Colts
TBD
Mike Adams
Panthers
TBD
Jimmie Ward
49ers
TBD
Glover Quin
Lions
TBD
Kurt Coleman
Saints
TBD
Kickers
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Jason Myers
Jets
TBD
Stephen Gostkowski
Patriots
TBD
Robbie Gould
49ers
49ers (tag)
Dan Bailey
Vikings
TBD
Matt Bryant
Falcons
TBD
Sebastian Janikowski
Seahawks
TBD
Cairo Santos
Buccaneers
TBD
Chandler Catanzaro
Panthers
TBD
Cody Parkey
Bears
TBD
Punters
Player
2018 team
2019 team
Pat O’Donnell
Bears
TBD
Bradley Pinion
49ers
TBD
Ryan Allen
Patriots
TBD
Donnie Jones
Chargers
TBD
Jordan Berry
Steelers
TBD
2019 NFL free agents: Top 10 restricted free agents
Ranking
Player
Position
2018 team
1.
Robby Anderson
WR
Jets
2.
Patrick Onwuasor
ILB
Ravens
3.
Shelby Harris
DT
Broncos
4.
Trevor Williams
CB
Chargers
5.
Cory Littleton
ILB
Rams
6.
Anthony Harris
S
Vikings
7.
Michael Pierce
DT
Ravens
8.
George Fant
OT
Seahawks
9.
Geronimo Allison
WR
Packers
10.
Rashard Higgins
WR
Browns