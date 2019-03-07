2019 NFL free agency: Ranking the most interesting teams to watch, from 1-32

While this year’s free-agent class might not be as deep or star-heavy as some previous years, all 32 teams still have some needs to fill. And money to spend.

While drafting and developing will always be the best path to winning a Super Bowl championship, every recent title winner had some important help through free agency. In 2017 the New England Patriots gave $40 million guaranteed to cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the most guaranteed money to a defensive player in team history, and Gilmore was New England’s best defensive player in a Super Bowl LIII win. He would have been a fine choice as the game’s MVP, which went to Julian Edelman instead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So free agency is a key component to roster building, whether it’s an earth-shaking addition like Drew Brees or Peyton Manning, a star at a key position like Gilmore or filling in key parts of the roster that need a little bit of veteran help.

Last year's big free agent was Kirk Cousins, second from left, posing here with (from left) coach Mike Zimmer, general manager Rick Spielman and Vikings owner Mark Wilf. (AP)

Here is the ranking of the most interesting teams heading into free agency, with last year’s record, projected cap space as of Thursday morning according to Spotrac and each team’s biggest need:

32. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

Cap space: $5.3 million

Biggest need: Offensive line

The Vikings were a major disappointment in 2018. But the talent is still there. The problem with fixing the offensive line is Kirk Cousins’ deal limits cap flexibility.

31. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Cap space: $7.4 million

Biggest need: Guard

The Falcons’ big move came when they gave the franchise tag to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Running back depth is also a concern since Tevin Coleman is likely to leave.

30. Chicago Bears (12-4)

Cap space: $15.6 million

Biggest need: Kicker

Story continues

After Cody Parkey’s big playoff miss, the Bears’ next kicker will have a spotlight on him. You’d assume they want a reliable veteran, maybe a bigger name than the guys off the street they’ve signed already. This is a roster that is pretty solid from top to bottom.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

Cap space: $1.7 million

Biggest need: Secondary

The Buccaneers couldn’t stop anyone from passing the ball last season. An impact safety or some cornerback help would be great, maybe both if they can clear enough cap space to afford it.

28. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

Cap space: $15.2 million

Biggest need: Pass rusher

It’s not a good sign the Panthers banked on 38-year-old Julius Peppers as a key pass rusher, and he just retired. Improving the offensive line in front of Cam Newton is key, as well.

27. Denver Broncos (6-10)

Cap space: $23.5 million

Biggest need: Offensive line

It’s arguable if the Broncos upgraded at QB with Joe Flacco, but what’s done is done. Denver has some key free-agent offensive linemen and uncertainty up front.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

Cap space: $25.1 million

Biggest need: Offensive line

The Chargers always seem to be searching for offensive linemen. Depending on how the market goes for some of their own free agents, linebacker could be a priority too.

25. Detroit Lions (6-10)

Cap space: $35.4 million

Biggest need: Cornerback

Darius Slay is great, but his impact is lessened if the Lions can’t figure out the other CB spot. It’s another offseason of Matt Patricia adding guys to fit his system.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Cap space: $20.6 million

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Eagles won’t have as many cornerback injuries as they did last year, but getting depth won’t hurt. Running back is also a need, though there’s likely not enough cap space to make a major move, especially after re-signing defensive end Brandon Graham and extending center Jason Kelce.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

Cap space: $50.5 million

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Bengals have plenty of needs. An aging linebacker corps is a good place to start, though the defense as a whole (and offensive line ... and tight end) are issues too. A potential problem is that Cincinnati rarely spends much in free agency.

22. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Cap space: $45.7 million

Biggest need: Receiver/tight end

Tight end Delanie Walker is coming off a major injury and probably near the end, and there’s no legitimate No. 2 receiver to go with Corey Davis. Marcus Mariota needs better targets.

Marcus Mariota is entering a key season, and the Titans might add a receiver to help him out. (AP)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

Cap space: $263,136

Biggest need: Quarterback

You’d figure a team that is obviously making a change at quarterback would be higher on the list, but Nick Foles to Jacksonville has been a poorly kept secret. It will be a surprise if that doesn’t happen, once they clear the cap space for it. They still need someone to catch the ball from Foles.

20. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

Cap space: $39.6 million

Biggest need: Receiver

Larry Fitzgerald can’t play forever, and the Cardinals need pass catchers for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Offensive line is a priority as well. Whether all the rumors are true and they draft Kyler Murray, or they just run it back with Josh Rosen, the Cardinals need to improve their offensive infrastructure surrounding a young QB.

19. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

Cap space: $16.4 million

Biggest need: Quarterback

The Dolphins will be an interesting team to watch, because the South Florida media seems convinced the team plans to tank in 2019. We should know if that’s true pretty early in free agency.

18. New York Giants (5-11)

Cap space: $24.2 million

Biggest need: Pass rusher

The Giants were second-to-last in the NFL with 30 sacks, so a rusher would help. So would some more offensive linemen to open up holes for Saquon Barkley.

17. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

Cap space: $33.3 million

Biggest need: Defensive line

Aside from Frank Clark, who got the franchise tag, the Seahawks aren’t too deep up front. And, as usual, the offensive line could still use some help.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

Cap space: $11.8 million

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Steelers got lucky two years ago when the Browns cut Joe Haden. Haden has been good, but the CB position opposite him has been unsettled.

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

Cap space: $15.9 million

Biggest need: Quarterback

Alex Smith’s injury changes the entire outlook. Can Washington invest a big contract in another veteran QB? Or will they just roll with Colt McCoy if Smith can’t play? They have other needs too, like their secondary.

14. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Cap space: $9.1 million

Biggest need: Receiver

There was a reason the Saints were desperately signing Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall last season. Michael Thomas is great, but he needs some help.

13. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

Cap space: $57.6 million

Biggest need: Receiver

Much will be made about Lamar Jackson’s passing, but who’s he throwing to? If John Brown leaves in free agency, the receiver position is perilously thin. Though it seems like re-signing linebacker C.J. Mosley is actually their biggest priority.

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

Cap space: $33.4 million

Biggest need: Guard

The Packers have enough cap space to fix the issues they have, which include edge rusher. Getting better protection for Aaron Rodgers will be a priority.

11. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

Cap space: $69 million

Biggest need: Linebacker

Fred Warner was a nice draft find, but it’s thin after him following Reuben Foster’s release. Getting an edge rusher would be a good idea too, and they’ll be in the mix for the many talented safeties on the market too.

10. New York Jets (4-12)

Cap space: $99 million

Biggest need: Offensive line

Sam Darnold had great moments as a rookie. Building around him starts now, and beefing up the offensive line is a must. They have the cap space to do it.

The New York Jets need to build a better cast around quarterback Sam Darnold. (AP)

9. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

Cap space: $82 million

Biggest need: Offensive tackle

Greg Robinson was a nice reclamation story at left tackle, but the Browns still need help here to protect Baker Mayfield. They have a lot of cap room and few major needs.

8. New England Patriots (11-5)

Cap space: $20.5 million

Biggest need: Defensive line

Trey Flowers will be one of the NFL’s biggest free agents, and defensive tackles Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton are free agents too. The Patriots have some important decisions to make on their own free agents (including kicker Stephen Gostkowski and offensive tackle Trent Brown) before signing outside help.

7. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

Cap space: $77.3 million

Biggest need: Skill-position talent

The Bills need to give Josh Allen help if he’s going to develop. The Bills’ leader in yards from scrimmage was 30-year-old LeSean McCoy, with only 752. The Bills should look into adding multiple skill-position players in free agency and the draft.

6. Houston Texans (11-5)

Cap space: $68.4 million

Biggest need: Offensive line

Deshaun Watson got pounded last season, to the tune of 62 sacks. Watson doesn’t get enough credit for toughness. Houston has enough cap space to fix a leaky line.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

Cap space: $28.4 million

Biggest need: Receiver

Amari Cooper helped tremendously. But Dak Prescott was given little to work with at tight end or receiver. And if the Cowboys can’t make DeMarcus Lawrence happy with a long-term deal, defensive line becomes a big problem too.

4. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

Cap space: $35.5 million

Biggest need: Edge rusher

If midseason acquisition Dante Fowler leaves, the Rams have the same issue they had to start last season — nobody to rush the quarterback from the outside. They also have some big free agents of their own that can test the market. We know the Rams are capable of being aggressive, but there are a lot of moving parts to manage in free agency.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Cap space: $8.9 million

Biggest need: Secondary

Cornerback needs to be addressed, as does safety with Eric Berry’s health a constant issue. There are many impact safeties on the free-agent market, and the Chiefs should land one. Fixing the secondary could push the Chiefs to a Super Bowl.

2. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

Cap space: $69.5 million

Biggest need: Pass rusher

Yes, the Raiders traded a pass rusher last year; no need to pile on again. The Raiders’ 13 sacks were 17 fewer than any other NFL team last season. Yikes. But since they are so poor on the roster, there aren’t many contacts on the books keeping them from spending big. Jon Gruden could use a good offseason. The Raiders aren’t very good, but they’re certainly interesting.

1. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

Cap space: $105.8 million

Biggest need: Receiver

A playoff team with the most available cap space in the NFL? This might get interesting. Mostly the Colts will be making luxury signings — Le’Veon Bell? A couple pass rushers? Impact strong safety? — and adding to a roster that improved fast in 2018. If the Colts play it right, they could come out of free agency as a very popular Super Bowl pick.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Andrew Luck (12) could be a Super Bowl favorite in 2019. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: