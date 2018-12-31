2019 NFL draft: Cardinals on the clock with No. 1 pick

While teams like the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles celebrated playoff berths on Sunday, there are numerous other teams not in the postseason.

For those teams, 2019 starts now.

For the Arizona Cardinals, owners of the worst record in the NFL, they are now the proud owners of the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted quarterback Josh Rosen at No. 10 overall. Who will they choose at No. 1 this year? (AP)

Incredibly, for a franchise that has been marked by long stretches of mediocrity, it’s the first time in 60 years – since they were the Chicago Cardinals in 1958 – that the Cardinals are picking first overall. The 3-13 mark is the worst for Arizona since 2000, but that year the 1-15 San Diego Chargers landed the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Here’s the how the top half of the first round is slated to go (strength of schedule is the tiebreaker for teams with the same record):

Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

New York Jets (4-12)

Oakland Raiders (4-12)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

New York Giants (5-11)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

Detroit Lions (6-10)

Denver Broncos (6-10)

Buffalo Bills (6-10)

Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

Miami Dolphins (7-9)

Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Washington (7-9)

Carolina Panthers (7-9)

The first round of the NFL draft will be held on Thursday, April 25. Nashville is hosting this year’s draft.

