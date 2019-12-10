2019 Newsmakers of the Year

Golf World’s “Newsmakers of the Year” package is always one of our favorite projects. Treating readers to a comprehensive review of the previous 12 months allows us to rewind through the year’s highs and lows, and relive some of the game’s special moments. The package dates back more than two decades to Golf World’s print magazine days. Past No. 1s include Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Annika Sorenstam and, not surprisingly, Tiger Woods. With the goal of offering hearty encore to the season, we continue the tradition by unveiling the top 25 Newsmakers of 2019 over the next two weeks. There will be a few clear choices—how can you have a top 25 this year without Brooks Koepka and the Solheim Cup on it?—but also some storylines that are less obvious yet, we think, no less worthy of our collective appreciation. —Ryan Herrington

No. 20: Michelle Wie

As has been the case for most of Michelle Wie’s professional career, 2019 was a year of striking highs and lows. After surgery the previous October to repair an injured right wrist, which had sidelined her for the second half of 2018, Wie was hopeful she’d return pain free. That optimism dimmed, though, shortly into the new season. After just four starts, she took two months off to rest the wrist again. Wie appeared next at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, eager to play, but still not healthy. She toughed out an opening 12-over 84 at Hazeltine National, then she greeted the media initially with smiles and affirmations, until her tone changed. “It’s just one of those situations where I’m not, you know, I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me, so even on the bad days I’m just trying to take time to enjoy it,” Wie said, tearing up and retreating from the camera. It was an admission of how much pain she was in, her body telling her that there is a breaking point—an unsettling realization for any athlete. She shot an 82 in the next round, and a week later announced she’d be taking the rest of the season off. So where are the highs, you ask? They came later and off the course. In August, Wie married Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West who works in the Golden State Warriors’ front office. In September, she appeared as a guest studio analyst for the Golf Channel during its coverage of the Solheim Cup, and received solid reviews. Though Wie, who turned 30 in October, hasn’t offered any public hints about when she might compete again, she will continue her TV work. CBS Sports announced this month that Wie would contribute to its multimedia golf coverage in 2020, including at the Masters. —Keely Levins

No. 21: New FedEx Cup format

It’s not entirely clear what iteration we’re on at this point, the PGA Tour brass having done much tinkering with the FedEx Cup Playoffs over its 13-year history. But there’s reason to believe this latest version of the season finale is here for at least a little while. The simplified format at the Tour Championship achieved its main goal, providing clarity in who was the one true winner on the 72nd green at East Lake. Congrats to Rory McIlroy, your 2019 FedEx Cup champion. Job well done. The fact he was fending off Brooks Koepka, the World No. 1 and FedEx Cup leader most of the season, for the whole shebang on the final day was also compelling … until it wasn’t, McIlroy dialing down the drama as he dialed up his play, shooting a final-round 66 to stroll off with a four-shot win. For its potential merits, the new format—with the 30 players beginning the tournament in a staggered start based on where they ranked on the FedEx Cup points list upon arriving in Atlanta and the Tour Championship winner automatically crowned FedEx Cup champ—will take some getting used to. Justin Thomas, the leader at 10 under prior to hitting his opening tee shot, talked about being unsettled with how to play from out front before the tournament had even begun. It took a round before the confusing feeling lifted. Indeed, there was always going to bit of uncertainty baked in for Year 1 of the new format. How that settles out in Years 2, 3 and 4, will determine whether the golf world can truly accept it moving forward. —Christopher Powers

No. 22: Bio Kim

Bio Kim won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open in September, his second title of the year on the Korean Tour. But that fact was quickly forgotten when the Korean Professional Golfers Association hit the tour’s leading money winner with a three-year suspension afterward for an incident that occurred during the final round. Holding a one-stroke lead on the 16th hole, the 29-year-old lost his cool after hearing a cellphone camera shutter during his downswing. Kim turned to where he heard the noise and flipped off the crowd, then slammed his club into the turf. Video of the obscene gesture went viral, and the lengthy suspension sparked a worldwide discussion regarding what’s an acceptable punishment when a golfer—or any athlete—responds to fans with vitriol. Part of the explanation for the harsh sentence was that such gestures have a far greater stigma in Korean culture than in the western world, explaining, too, why Kim responded by kneeling in front of television cameras to apologize and saying he wouldn’t appeal the decision. Within the golf community, a number of players spoke out in support of Kim, who played on the PGA Tour in 2011. “You’re taking a man’s job for three years,” said Kevin Na, Kim’s loudest advocate. “Yes, he was unprofessional and there should be consequences for it, but don’t take a man’s job away for three years.” A few weeks later, the KPGA relented and reduced the suspension to a year. Kim was still fined more than $8,300 and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service—and the debate continued as to whether that was still too severe. —Brian Wacker

No. 23: Jordan Spieth’s weekend woes

In one important way, things returned to normal for Jordan Spieth in 2019 as he finished second in strokes gained/putting after being a dismal 123rd the previous year. But for a disappointing second straight season, there were no first-place finishes on Sunday for the young star thanks in large part to a troubling trend. As consistently as the three-time major champ played fantastic golf on weekdays—he ranked ninth in first-round scoring and first on Fridays—he tumbled down leader boards just as often on the weekends with dismal rankings of 170th and 187th in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. “Historically, I'm a very consistent player,” Spieth said at the Northern Trust in August, where he was one shot off the 36-hole lead, but finished T-6. “I've lost a bit of that. I still have the firepower, but that consistency is what I'm trying to get back.” That will take a major improvement in strokes gained/off-the-tee (176th) and strokes gained/approach (145th). Fortunately for Spieth, 26, he still has a lot of time to figure things out. And that putter. —Alex Myers

No. 24: Kyle Berkshire

With all due respect to John Daly, the “grip it and rip it” movement has a new leader. Kyle Berkshire, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound former college golfer from Crofton, Md., sports longer hair than JD did in his peak mullet days. He also bombs the golf ball distances the longest PGA Tour pros don’t dream of. “If I’m hitting the ball on the center of the face, if I’m optimizing my speed … I’m going to win,” Berkshire said ahead of September’s World Long Drive Championship. “That’s just the way it is.” The 22-year-old was right, although he made things dramatic by needing to find the grid with his eighth and final swing to advance in the Round of 16 and dodging a rules controversy (Yes, these pop up even in long-drive contests). His winning drive went 406 yards, giving Berkshire his third victory on the long-drive circuit in 2019 and making it five times in six starts that he finished first or second. Berkshire credits his North Texas golf coach, Brad Stracke, for suggesting he give long drive a try during his sophomore year when he was recording eye-popping ball speeds off his clubface (he set a long-drive record this year, hitting one 228 mph). Originally, Berkshire hoped it would give him confidence to help his overall golf game. But while he certainly gained that confidence, he wound up finding a new career pursuit altogether. Long live long drive’s new king.—Alex Myers

No. 25: Tony Romo

He didn’t become the 50,000-to-1 long-shot winner of the Safeway Open that the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook projected, but Tony Romo had a two-under-par 70 in the first round in Napa, Calif., that surprised prognosticators and fans alike—and changed public perceptions. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took over the golf world for 24 hours just as he had on the gridiron every Sunday for a decade. Over the past few years, the 39-year-old has cemented himself as an amateur golf professional—playing four times in PGA Tour events on sponsor’s exemptions. It wasn’t until Safeway in September, though, that he truly turned heads as a golfer. When Romo signed his scorecard that Thursday, he was tied for 20th, only five shots behind early leader Adam Scott. He even took down his two playing partners, Beau Hossler and Michael Gellerman. Yes, a Friday 78 kept him from getting the chance to play two more rounds. Still, just as some were wondering how long the sponsor’s exemptions might continue, Romo showed maybe he actually did deserve them. We’re not going to be adding him to our “Golfers that will define 2020” list, but it might behoove CBS to continue to have a backup plan for broadcasting teams just in case Romo makes a weekend cut next year. —Greg Gottfried

