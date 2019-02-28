2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Conference Tournament Schedule

Conference tournament play is nearly here. The first series begins on March 4, when the Atlantic Sun tournament tips off.

Teams will have a chance to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament ahead of Selection Sunday on March 17. The first team to punch its ticket will come out of the Ohio Valley Conference, which will crown a champion on March 9.

Below is a full list of dates and venues for each of the 32 conference tournaments:

American: March 14-17, FedExForum (Memphis)

ACC: March 12-16, Spectrum Center (Charlotte)

America East: March 9, 12, 16, Campus sites

Atlantic 10: March 13-17, Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

Atlantic Sun: March 4-10, Campus sites

Big East: March 13-16, Madison Square Garden (New York)

Big Sky: March 11-16, CenturyLink Arena (Boise)

Big South: March 5-10, Campus sites

Big 12: March 13-16, Sprint Center (Kansas City)

Big Ten: March 13-17, United Center (Chicago)

Big West: March 14-16, Honda Center (Anaheim)

Colonial: March 9-12, North Charleston Coliseum (North Charleston, N.C.)

Conference USA: March 13-16, Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

Horizon League: March 5-12, Campus sites and Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

Ivy League: March 16-17, Lee Amphitheater (New Haven, Conn.)

MAAC: March 7-11, Times Union Center (Albany, N.Y.)

MAC: March 11, 14-16, Campus sites and Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland)

MEAC: March 11-16, Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)

Missouri Valley: March 7-10, Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Mountain West: March 13-16, Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Northeast: March 6, 9, 12, Campus sites

Ohio Valley: March 6-9, Ford Center (Evansville, Ind.)

Pac-12: March 13-16, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Patriot: March 5, 7, 10, 13, Campus sites

SEC: March 13-17, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville)

Southern: March 8-11, U.S. Cellular Center (Asheville, N.C.)

Southland: March 13-16, Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas)

Summit: March 9-12, Denny Sanford Premier Center (Sioux Falls)

Sun Belt: March 12-17, Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)

SWAC: March 12, 15-16, Campus sites and Bill Harris Arena (Birmingham)

WAC: March 13-16, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

West Coast: March 7-12, Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)