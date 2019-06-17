2019 MLB All-Star Game voting update: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, Brewers' Christian Yelich lead the way

The two NL MVP candidates have more than 2 million votes, while the Angels' Mike Trout leads the AL with more than 1.9 million votes.

Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger's smoking-hot start to the 2019 season is paying off at the ballot box as he is the leading 2019 All-Star Game vote-getter with 2,184,251 votes in an update announced Monday by MLB (via MLB.com).

Bellinger, slashing at .355/.451/.702 with 23 home runs and 58 RBIs in only 69 games for the NL West leaders, is followed closely by fellow National League MVP candidate Christian Yelich of the Brewers with 2,065,382 votes.

The update is the last before the Primary Round polls close at 4 p.m. ET Friday under this year’s revamped balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters.

The top three vote-getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — advance to the next round of voting for next month's All-Star Game. According to Monday's update, the Astros, Braves and Cubs are in position to send seven players through to the Starters Election, which will take place over a 28-hour period starting at noon ET June 26 and ending at 4 p.m. ET on June 27.

Starters for the 2019 Midsummer Classic will be unveiled at 7 p.m. ET June 27 on ESPN. The pitchers and reserves will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET June 30.

The All-Star game is scheduled for July 9 in Cleveland.

MORE: Noah Syndergaard injury update: Mets place pitcher (hamstring) on IL | Craig Kimbrel on track to join Cubs by end of June

2019 MLB All-Star voting update

AL CATCHERS

1) Gary Sanchez, Yankees

1,357,340

2) James McCann, White Sox

580,394

3) Robinson Chirinos, Astros

487,868

4) Jason Castro, Twins

444,533

302,686

6) Jonathan Lucroy, Angels

268,710

7) Roberto Perez, Indians

176,976

8) Josh Phegley, Athletics

151,679

9) Mike Zunino, Rays

128,345

10) Martin Maldonado, Royals

113,525

NL CATCHERS

1) Willson Contreras, Cubs

1,555,490

2) Brian McCann, Braves

725,484

3) Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

513,412

4) J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

438,390

5) Yadier Molina, Cardinals

375,690

6) Austin Barnes, Dodgers

344,745

7) Tony Wolters, Rockies

204,641

8) Wilson Ramos, Mets

167,879

9) Buster Posey, Giants

146,905

10) Yan Gomes, Nationals

101,584

AL FIRST BASE

1) Luke Voit, Yankees

696,164

2) C.J. Cron, Twins

586,303

3) Carlos Santana, Indians

560,836

4) Jose Abreu, White Sox

517,473

5) Yuli Gurriel, Astros

433,692

6) Albert Pujols, Angels

384,322

7) Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

362,659

8) Edwin Encarnacion, Mariners

205,040

9) Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

193,609

10) Ji-Man Choi, Rays

168,723

NL FIRST BASE

1) Josh Bell, Pirates

1,106,186

2) Freddie Freeman, Braves

1,022,535

3) Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

948,047

4) Max Muncy, Dodgers

446,704

5) Pete Alonso, Mets

319,256

6) Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

249,341

7) Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

234,176

8) Jesus Aguilar, Brewers

188,332

9) Eric Hosmer, Padres

149,749

10) Daniel Murphy, Rockies

112,317

AL SECOND BASE

1) Tommy La Stella, Angels

1,020,912

2) Jose Altuve, Astros

923,117

3) DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

739,074

4) Jonathan Schoop, Twins

362,504

5) Whit Merrifield, Royals

247,903

6) Brandon Lowe, Rays

237,277

7) Michael Chavis, Red Sox

236,526

8) Jason Kipnis, Indians

137,724

9) Dee Gordon, Mariners

119,799

10) Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox

110,786

NL SECOND BASE

1) Ozzie Albies, Braves

1,011,132

2) Mike Moustakas, Brewers

966,391

3) Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

554,524

4) Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers

455,704

5) Cesar Hernandez, Phillies

424,379

6) Daniel Descalso, Cubs

410,122

7) Robinson Cano, Mets

179,750

8) Kolten Wong, Cardinals

163,237

9) Brian Dozier, Nationals

156,129

10) Ryan McMahon, Rockies

109,692

AL THIRD BASE

1) Alex Bregman, Astros

1,322,935

2) Gio Urshela, Yankees

502,614

3) Hunter Dozier, Royals

424,028

4) Rafael Devers, Red Sox

335,635

5) Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

290,264

6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

269,492

7) Matt Chapman, Athletics

267,590

8) Yoan Moncada, White Sox

262,416

9) David Fletcher, Angels

192,712

10) Jose Ramirez, Indians

136,766

NL THIRD BASE

1) Nolan Arenado, Rockies

1,475,825

2) Kris Bryant, Cubs

850,758

3) Josh Donaldson, Braves

550,947

4) Justin Turner, Dodgers

512,237

5) Anthony Rendon, Nationals

378,761

6) Manny Machado, Padres

207,354

7) Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks

185,561

8) Travis Shaw, Brewers

148,322

9) Maikel Franco, Phillies

138,948

10) Matt Carpenter, Cardinals

132,248

AL SHORTSTOP

1) Jorge Polanco, Twins

818,082

2) Carlos Correa, Astros

656,995

3) Gleyber Torres, Yankees

565,728

4) Tim Anderson, White Sox

510,337

5) Francisco Lindor, Indians

460,952

6) Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

410,134

7) Andrelton Simmons, Angels

274,181

8) Elvis Andrus, Rangers

166,275

9) Adalberto Mondesi, Royals

148,843

10) Willy Adames, Rays

126,583

NL SHORTSTOP

1) Javier Baez, Cubs

1,672,062

2) Dansby Swanson, Braves

764,663

3) Corey Seager, Dodgers

494,546

4) Trevor Story, Rockies

457,159

5) Jean Segura, Phillies

286,287

6) Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

246,374

7) Orlando Arcia, Brewers

233,953

8) Paul DeJong, Cardinals

195,357

9) Trea Turner, Nationals

150,392

10) Jose Iglesias, Reds

134,143

AL OUTFIELD

1) Mike Trout, Angels

1,904,273

2) George Springer, Astros

1,495,817

3) Michael Brantley, Astros

924,173

4) Austin Meadows, Rays

887,946

5) Mookie Betts, Red Sox

777,642

6) Eddie Rosario, Twins

687,515

7) Aaron Judge, Yankees

577,640

8) Joey Gallo, Rangers

537,934

9) Josh Reddick, Astros

511,903

10) Max Kepler, Twins

435,789

11) Byron Buxton, Twins

418,287

12) Brett Gardner, Yankees

259,179

13) Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

258,476

14) Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

234,302

15) Tommy Pham, Rays

223,250

16) Aaron Hicks, Yankees

221,578

17) Trey Mancini, Orioles

206,620

18) Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers

194,328

19) Kole Calhoun, Angels

168,971

20) Kevin Kiermaier, Rays

158,609

NL OUTFIELD

1) Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

2,184,251

2) Christian Yelich, Brewers

2,065,382

3) Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

1,229,200

4) Albert Almora Jr., Cubs

645,291

5) Jason Heyward, Cubs

614,823

6) Nick Markakis, Braves

614,358

7) Joc Pederson, Dodgers

598,909

8) Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

585,997

9) Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

530,342

10) Bryce Harper, Phillies

498,100

11) Alex Verdugo, Dodgers

437,115

12) Ender Inciarte, Braves

332,134

13) Juan Soto, Nationals

302,375

14) Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

282,069

15) Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals

275,590

16) Melky Cabrera, Pirates

252,384

17) Scott Kingery, Phillies

233,131

18) Andrew McCutchen, Phillies

224,871

19) Ryan Braun, Brewers

221,172

20) Jeff McNeil, Mets

205,542

DESIGNATED HITTER

1) J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

893,689

2) Hunter Pence, Rangers

602,766

3) Nelson Cruz, Twins

506,211

4) Shohei Ohtani, Angels

362,947

5) Aledmys Diaz, Astros

353,015

6) Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

295,326

7) Avisail Garcia, Rays

282,170

8) Khris Davis, Athletics

251,191

9) Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

237,238

10) Yonder Alonso, White Sox

147,177

