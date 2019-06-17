2019 MLB All-Star Game voting update: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, Brewers' Christian Yelich lead the way
Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger's smoking-hot start to the 2019 season is paying off at the ballot box as he is the leading 2019 All-Star Game vote-getter with 2,184,251 votes in an update announced Monday by MLB (via MLB.com).
Bellinger, slashing at .355/.451/.702 with 23 home runs and 58 RBIs in only 69 games for the NL West leaders, is followed closely by fellow National League MVP candidate Christian Yelich of the Brewers with 2,065,382 votes.
The update is the last before the Primary Round polls close at 4 p.m. ET Friday under this year’s revamped balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters.
The top three vote-getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — advance to the next round of voting for next month's All-Star Game. According to Monday's update, the Astros, Braves and Cubs are in position to send seven players through to the Starters Election, which will take place over a 28-hour period starting at noon ET June 26 and ending at 4 p.m. ET on June 27.
Starters for the 2019 Midsummer Classic will be unveiled at 7 p.m. ET June 27 on ESPN. The pitchers and reserves will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET June 30.
The All-Star game is scheduled for July 9 in Cleveland.
5) Christian Vazquez, Red Sox 302,686
MORE: Noah Syndergaard injury update: Mets place pitcher (hamstring) on IL | Craig Kimbrel on track to join Cubs by end of June
2019 MLB All-Star voting update
AL CATCHERS
1) Gary Sanchez, Yankees
1,357,340
2) James McCann, White Sox
580,394
3) Robinson Chirinos, Astros
487,868
4) Jason Castro, Twins
444,533
5) Christian Vazquez, Red Sox
302,686
6) Jonathan Lucroy, Angels
268,710
7) Roberto Perez, Indians
176,976
8) Josh Phegley, Athletics
151,679
9) Mike Zunino, Rays
128,345
10) Martin Maldonado, Royals
113,525
NL CATCHERS
1) Willson Contreras, Cubs
1,555,490
2) Brian McCann, Braves
725,484
3) Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
513,412
4) J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
438,390
5) Yadier Molina, Cardinals
375,690
6) Austin Barnes, Dodgers
344,745
7) Tony Wolters, Rockies
204,641
8) Wilson Ramos, Mets
167,879
9) Buster Posey, Giants
146,905
10) Yan Gomes, Nationals
101,584
AL FIRST BASE
1) Luke Voit, Yankees
696,164
2) C.J. Cron, Twins
586,303
3) Carlos Santana, Indians
560,836
4) Jose Abreu, White Sox
517,473
5) Yuli Gurriel, Astros
433,692
6) Albert Pujols, Angels
384,322
7) Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
362,659
8) Edwin Encarnacion, Mariners
205,040
9) Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
193,609
10) Ji-Man Choi, Rays
168,723
NL FIRST BASE
1) Josh Bell, Pirates
1,106,186
2) Freddie Freeman, Braves
1,022,535
3) Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
948,047
4) Max Muncy, Dodgers
446,704
5) Pete Alonso, Mets
319,256
6) Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
249,341
7) Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
234,176
8) Jesus Aguilar, Brewers
188,332
9) Eric Hosmer, Padres
149,749
10) Daniel Murphy, Rockies
112,317
AL SECOND BASE
1) Tommy La Stella, Angels
1,020,912
2) Jose Altuve, Astros
923,117
3) DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
739,074
4) Jonathan Schoop, Twins
362,504
5) Whit Merrifield, Royals
247,903
6) Brandon Lowe, Rays
237,277
7) Michael Chavis, Red Sox
236,526
8) Jason Kipnis, Indians
137,724
9) Dee Gordon, Mariners
119,799
10) Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox
110,786
NL SECOND BASE
1) Ozzie Albies, Braves
1,011,132
2) Mike Moustakas, Brewers
966,391
3) Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
554,524
4) Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers
455,704
5) Cesar Hernandez, Phillies
424,379
6) Daniel Descalso, Cubs
410,122
7) Robinson Cano, Mets
179,750
8) Kolten Wong, Cardinals
163,237
9) Brian Dozier, Nationals
156,129
10) Ryan McMahon, Rockies
109,692
AL THIRD BASE
1) Alex Bregman, Astros
1,322,935
2) Gio Urshela, Yankees
502,614
3) Hunter Dozier, Royals
424,028
4) Rafael Devers, Red Sox
335,635
5) Marwin Gonzalez, Twins
290,264
6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
269,492
7) Matt Chapman, Athletics
267,590
8) Yoan Moncada, White Sox
262,416
9) David Fletcher, Angels
192,712
10) Jose Ramirez, Indians
136,766
NL THIRD BASE
1) Nolan Arenado, Rockies
1,475,825
2) Kris Bryant, Cubs
850,758
3) Josh Donaldson, Braves
550,947
4) Justin Turner, Dodgers
512,237
5) Anthony Rendon, Nationals
378,761
6) Manny Machado, Padres
207,354
7) Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
185,561
8) Travis Shaw, Brewers
148,322
9) Maikel Franco, Phillies
138,948
10) Matt Carpenter, Cardinals
132,248
AL SHORTSTOP
1) Jorge Polanco, Twins
818,082
2) Carlos Correa, Astros
656,995
3) Gleyber Torres, Yankees
565,728
4) Tim Anderson, White Sox
510,337
5) Francisco Lindor, Indians
460,952
6) Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
410,134
7) Andrelton Simmons, Angels
274,181
8) Elvis Andrus, Rangers
166,275
9) Adalberto Mondesi, Royals
148,843
10) Willy Adames, Rays
126,583
NL SHORTSTOP
1) Javier Baez, Cubs
1,672,062
2) Dansby Swanson, Braves
764,663
3) Corey Seager, Dodgers
494,546
4) Trevor Story, Rockies
457,159
5) Jean Segura, Phillies
286,287
6) Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
246,374
7) Orlando Arcia, Brewers
233,953
8) Paul DeJong, Cardinals
195,357
9) Trea Turner, Nationals
150,392
10) Jose Iglesias, Reds
134,143
AL OUTFIELD
1) Mike Trout, Angels
1,904,273
2) George Springer, Astros
1,495,817
3) Michael Brantley, Astros
924,173
4) Austin Meadows, Rays
887,946
5) Mookie Betts, Red Sox
777,642
6) Eddie Rosario, Twins
687,515
7) Aaron Judge, Yankees
577,640
8) Joey Gallo, Rangers
537,934
9) Josh Reddick, Astros
511,903
10) Max Kepler, Twins
435,789
11) Byron Buxton, Twins
418,287
12) Brett Gardner, Yankees
259,179
13) Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox
258,476
14) Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox
234,302
15) Tommy Pham, Rays
223,250
16) Aaron Hicks, Yankees
221,578
17) Trey Mancini, Orioles
206,620
18) Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers
194,328
19) Kole Calhoun, Angels
168,971
20) Kevin Kiermaier, Rays
158,609
NL OUTFIELD
1) Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
2,184,251
2) Christian Yelich, Brewers
2,065,382
3) Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
1,229,200
4) Albert Almora Jr., Cubs
645,291
5) Jason Heyward, Cubs
614,823
6) Nick Markakis, Braves
614,358
7) Joc Pederson, Dodgers
598,909
8) Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
585,997
9) Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
530,342
10) Bryce Harper, Phillies
498,100
11) Alex Verdugo, Dodgers
437,115
12) Ender Inciarte, Braves
332,134
13) Juan Soto, Nationals
302,375
14) Lorenzo Cain, Brewers
282,069
15) Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals
275,590
16) Melky Cabrera, Pirates
252,384
17) Scott Kingery, Phillies
233,131
18) Andrew McCutchen, Phillies
224,871
19) Ryan Braun, Brewers
221,172
20) Jeff McNeil, Mets
205,542
DESIGNATED HITTER
1) J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
893,689
2) Hunter Pence, Rangers
602,766
3) Nelson Cruz, Twins
506,211
4) Shohei Ohtani, Angels
362,947
5) Aledmys Diaz, Astros
353,015
6) Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
295,326
7) Avisail Garcia, Rays
282,170
8) Khris Davis, Athletics
251,191
9) Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
237,238
10) Yonder Alonso, White Sox
147,177