2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tee times, viewer's guide

The 2019-'20 PGA Tour season starts this week with A Military Tribute The Greenbrier, which is played on the Old White TPC Course in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.. The first of 49 events, The Greenbrier moved from its normal placement in the summer to mid-September.

Past winners of this event include Kevin Na in 2018, Xander Schauffele in 2017 and Danny Lee in 2016. World No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite to win at 12-1 odds. Out of the 156-man field, DeChambeau is one of two top-25 players set to play this week. The other is Marc Leishman, who is ranked 24th.

Two-time major champion John Daly will also be teeing it up at The Greenbrier, which will mark just his fourth regular PGA Tour start since August 2018.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from White Sulphur Springs on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7:15 a.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Morgan Hoffman, Joaquin Niemann

7:25 a.m. -- Harris English, Johnson Wagner, Daniel Summerhays

7:35 a.m. -- Matt Every, Nick Watney, Tom Hoge

7:45 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Ryan Amour, D.A. Points

7:55 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Adam Long, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:05 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell

8:15 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Bud Cauley, Shawn Stefani

8:25 a.m. -- Bill Haas, John Senden, David Hearn

8:35 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, D.J. Trahan

8:45 a.m. -- Scott Harrington, Chris Baker, Joseph Bramlett

8:55 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Vince Covello, Andrew Novak

9:05 a.m. -- Cameron Davis, Nelson Ledesma, Davey Jude

9:15 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Seamus Power, Joe Boros

12:15 p.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Ryan Blaum, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:25 p.m. -- Robert Streb, John Huh, Brendon de Jonge

12:35 p.m. -- Rod Pampling, Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan

12:45 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Sungjae Im

12:55 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Bubba Watson, Scott Stallings

1:05 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Kevin Streelman, Jason Kokrak

1:15 p.m. -- Boo Weekley, J.J. Spaun, Talor Gooch

1:25 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Jamie Lovemark, Sebastián Muñoz

1:35 p.m. -- John Rollins, Whee Kim, Cameron Percy

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy, Viktor Hovland

1:55 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Mark Anderson, Doug Ghim

2:05 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley

2:15 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Sebastian Cappelen, Conrad Shindler

Tee No. 10

7:15 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Jonathan Byrd, Anirban Lahiri

7:25 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Nick Taylor, John Daly

7:35 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, George McNeill, Harold Varner III

7:45 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

7:55 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley, Scott Piercy

8:05 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook, Russell Knox

8:15 a.m. -- Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Matt Jones

8:25 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Richy Werenski, Sam Burns

8:35 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Roberto Castro, Denny McCarthy

8:45 a.m. -- Kristoffer Ventura, Tyler McCumber, Robby Shelton

8:55 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Bo Hoag, Kyle Westmoreland

9:05 a.m. -- Wes Roach, Rafael Campos, Shintaro Ban

9:15 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Harry Higgs, Steve Allan

12:15 p.m. -- Freddie Jacobson, Sam Ryder, Mark Hubbard

12:25 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Brandon Hagy, Sepp Straka

12:35 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Joel Dahmen, Doc Redman

12:45 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Brendan Steele

12:55 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Michael Kim, Grayson Murray

1:05 p.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Patrick Rodgers, Josh Teater

1:15 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Byeong Hun An, Tim Wilkinson

1:25 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Adam Schenk

1:35 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Matthew NeSmith, Zac Blair

1:45 p.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin

1:55 p.m. -- Tom Lewis, Ben Taylor, Hayden Springer

2:05 p.m. -- Zach Sucher, Rhein Gibson, Chase Seiffert

2:15 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gellerman, Mason Williams

