2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier odds: Yes, a PGA Tour rookie is a co-favorite in the PGA Tour season opener

The PGA Tour is officially back! You might not have realized it was gone, considering the Tour Championship just wrapped up a few weeks ago. The fall schedule kicks off Thursday with the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which moved from its previous July date.

Though the tour's biggest stars like Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are resting after a busy 2019 of golf, some of golf's youngest stars are in this field. And that includes rookies who made their presence known at the end of last season, including Viktor Hovland, who locked up his card in Korn Ferry Tour finals, and opens this week as a co-favorite at The Greenbrier along with Bryson DeChambeau. We saw Hovland as a co-favorite at the John Deere Classic at the end of last season, too, so oddsmakers obviously are weary of folks backing the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion in a weaker field. A bunch of other young stars are in this field, including Scottie Scheffler, last season's Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points leader.

Then you have some veterans such as Bubba Watson, who has a residence at The Greenbrier, so he's familiar with this old C.B. Macdonald, renovated a few years ago post-storm damage. Scroll down for the full odds for the Military Tribute, courtesy of DraftKings' sportsbook. Check GolfDigest.com on Tuesday for our comprehensive betting preview, including picks from a PGA Tour caddie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: 11 PGA Tour sleepers to watch in the 2019-2020 season

2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier odds:

Bryson DeChambeau: 12-1

Viktor Hovland: 12-1

Jason Kokrak: 16-1

Marc Leishman: 22-1

Byeong Hun An: 25-1

Scottie Scheffler: 28-1

Sungjae Im: 28-1

Bubba Watson: 28-1

Joaquin Niemann: 33-1

Scott Piercy: 33-1

Keegan Bradley: 45-1

Russell Henley: 45-1

Brian Harman: 50-1

Kramer Hickok: 50-1

Martin Laird: 50-1

Kevin Na: 50-1

Story continues

Cameron Smith: 50-1

Harold Varner III: 50-1

Zach Johnson: 60-1

Russell Knox: 60-1

Bronson Burgoon: 66-1

Austin Cook: 66-1

Joel Dahmen: 66-1

Matt Jones: 66-1

Tom Lewis: 66-1

Denny McCarthy: 66-1

Kevin Streelman: 66-1

Sebastian Munoz: 70-1

Bud Cauley: 80-1

Harris English: 80-1

Brice Garnett: 80-1

David Hearn: 80-1

J.B. Holmes: 80-1

Andrew Landry: 80-1

Danny Lee: 80-1

Henrik Norlander: 80-1

Adam Schenk: 80-1

Sepp Straka: 80-1

Robert Streb: 80-1

Nick Taylor: 80-1

Ryan Armour: 90-1

Cameron Davis: 90-1

Jason Dufner: 90-1

Branden Grace: 90-1

Bo Hoag: 90-1

Beau Hossler: 90-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 90-1

Anirban Lahiri: 90-1

Hank Lebioda: 90-1

Grayson Murray: 90-1

Cameron Tringale: 90-1

Zac Blair: 100-1

Joseph Bramlett: 100-1

Kevin Chappell: 100-1

Tyler Duncan: 100-1

Doug Ghim: 100-1

Fabian Gomez: 100-1

Talor Gooch: 100-1

Lanto Griffin: 100-1

Bill Haas: 100-1

Brandon Hagy: 100-1

Tom Hoge: 100-1

Cameron Percy: 100-1

Sam Ryder: 100-1

Shawn Stefani: 100-1

Brian Stuard: 100-1

Sung Kang: 100-1

D.J. Trahan: 100-1

Peter Uihlein: 100-1

Johnson Wagner: 100-1

Jimmy Walker: 100-1

Nick Watney: 100-1

Richy Werenski: 125-1

Roberto Castro: 125-1

Harry Higgs: 125-1

Patton Kizzire: 125-1

Scott Stallings: 125-1

Josh Teater: 125-1

Brendon Todd: 125-1

Chris Baker: 150-1

RELATED: PGA Tour rookie Chris Baker earned his card by learning to dream big in towns small

Ryan Blaum: 150-1

Dominic Bozzelli: 150-1

Ryan Brehm: 150-1

Scott Brown: 150-1

Sam Burns: 150-1

Jonathan Byrd: 150-1

Scott Harrington: 150-1

Billy Hurley III: 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: 150-1

Nate Lashley: 150-1

David Lingmerth: 150-1

Rob Oppenheim: 150-1

Carlos Ortiz: 150-1

Seamus Power: 150-1

Doc Redman: 150-1

Wes Roach: 150-1

Robby Shelton: 150-1

Roger Sloan: 150-1

J.J. Spaun: 150-1

Brendan Steele: 150-1

Vincent Whaley: 150-1

Xinjun Zhang: 150-1

Mark Hubbard: 175-1

Alex Cejka: 200-1

Ben Crane: 200-1

John Huh: 200-1

Peter Malnati: 200-1

George McNeill: 200-1

Chase Seiffert: 200-1

Kristoffer Ventura: 200-1

Matt Every: 250-1

Rhein Gibson: 250-1

Jim Herman: 250-1

Adam Long: 250-1

Jamie Lovemark: 250-1

Tyler McCumber: 250-1

Maverick McNealy: 250-1

Matthew NeSmith: 250-1

Patrick Rodgers: 250-1

Ben Taylor: 250-1

Whee Kim: 250-1

Rafael Campos: 350-1

Sebastian Cappelen: 350-1

Vince Covello: 350-1

Morgan Hoffmann: 350-1

Zack Sucher: 350-1

Mark Anderson: 500-1

Arjun Atwal: 500-1

Robert Garrigus: 500-1

Michael Gellerman: 500-1

Michael Gligic: 500-1

J.J. Henry: 500-1

Freddie Jacobson: 500-1

Nelson Ledesma: 500-1

Rod Pampling: 500-1

Sangmoon Bae: 500-1

Daniel Summerhays: 500-1

Martin Trainer: 500-1

Boo Weekley: 500-1

Tim Wilkinson: 500-1

Stuart Appleby: 1,000-1

Joe Boros: 1,000-1

John Daly: 1,000-1

Davey Jude: 1,000-1

Michael Kim: 1,000-1

D.A. Points: 1,000-1

John Senden: 1,000-1

Hayden Springer: 1,000-1

Kyle Westmoreland: 1,000-1

Mason Williams: 1,000-1

Brendon de Jonge: 1,000-1

RELATED: 11 PGA Tour sleepers to watch in the 2019-2020 season

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

