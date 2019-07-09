2019 John Deere Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Ill., this week for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, which has hosted the event since 2000. The course has been the site of some pretty memorable finishes, most recently including Bryson DeChambeau's back-nine charge for his first victory in 2017 and Jordan Spieth's chip-in at the 18th to force a playoff in 2013, one he'd eventually go on to win for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

We could be looking at a similar scenario this week in Illinois, with a host of young, rising stars in the field, many of whom Las Vegas is very high on. While 3M Open winner Matthew Wolff is in the field, it's his former Oklahoma State teammate, Viktor Hovland, who is the tournament favorite at 18/1. As Wolff showed last week, these kids have no fear, but it still feels unprecedented to have a 21-year-old as the clear-cut favorite of a PGA Tour event.

Some of it has to do with the weakness of the field, sure, but much more of it is due to the play of Hovland, who has posted back-to-back T-13 finishes and seems poised to break through like his buddy did last week. Other young pups in search of their first victories include Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im and Collin Morikawa. The veterans teeing it up would love to spoil any coming out party though, and some of the candidates that could do just that include former John Deere winners Zach Johnson, Brian Harman and Ryan Moore.

Below you'll find the tee times and viewer's guide for the 2019 John Deere Classic.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage of the John Deere Classic on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Silvis on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Shawn Stefani, Alex Prugh

8 a.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy

8:10 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Anirban Lahiri, Richy Werenski

8:20 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley

8:30 a.m. -- Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore

8:40 a.m. -- Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney

8:50 a.m. -- Matt Every, Kelly Kraft, Sungjae Im

9 a.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Hunter Mahan, Dicky Pride

9:10 a.m. -- John Senden, Boo Weekley, Cameron Tringale

9:20 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Scott Brown, Carlos Ortiz

9:30 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok, Dylan Meyer

9:40 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Julián Etulain, Austen Truslow

9:50 a.m. -- José de Jesús Rodríguez, Kyle Jones, Steve Allan

1 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Daniel Chopra, Harold Varner III

1:10 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Bill Haas, Sebastián Muñoz

1:20 p.m. -- Dominic Bozzelli, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark

1:30 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes

1:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

1:50 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson

2 p.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan

2:10 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Brian Davis, Zack Sucher

2:20 p.m. -- Andres Romero, Ryan Blaum, Tyler Duncan

2:30 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Kris Blanks

2:40 p.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Brady Schnell, Ho Sung Choi

2:50 p.m. -- Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Justin Suh

3 p.m. -- Roberto Díaz, Chris Thompson, John Chin

Tee No. 10

7:50 a.m. -- Ben Crane, Parker McLachlin, Tom Hoge

8 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, Sam Ryder

8:10 a.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

8:20 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink

8:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen

8:40 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Kevin Tway

8:50 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Joaquin Niemann, Seamus Power

9 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan, Chad Campbell, Bronson Burgoon

9:10 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro

9:20 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk

9:30 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman, Viktor Hovland

9:40 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Nicholas Lindheim, John Catlin

9:50 a.m. -- Martin Piller, Curtis Luck, Sepp Straka

1 p.m. -- George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd, David Hearn

1:10 p.m. -- Tim Herron, Josh Teater, Hank Lebioda

1:20 p.m. -- Alex Cejka, Chad Collins, J.T. Poston

1:30 p.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Cody Gribble, Smylie Kaufman

1:40 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Luke Donald

1:50 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Whee Kim, Scott Langley

2 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth, Bud Cauley

2:10 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Trey Mullinax, Sam Burns

2:20 p.m. -- Sangmoon Bae, Chris Couch, Derek Fathauer

2:30 p.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Freddie Jacobson, Wes Roach

2:40 p.m. -- Jim Knous, Anders Albertson, Ryan Vermeer

2:50 p.m. -- Will Claxton, Joey Garber, Darin Fisher

3 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Connelly

