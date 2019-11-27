2019 FCS head coaching changes

(STATS) - It's expected the head coaching carousel in FCS college football will spin less following the 2019 season than the way it did in the last two dizzying years.

There were 24 different schools with a change atop their program between the start of the 2017 and '18 seasons and 25 with a change between the start of the 2018 and '19 seasons.

Some schools, though, are already moving toward a new era in 2020.

FCS schools that have had a head coaching change following the 2019 season (with date of change and new coach if applicable):

Cal Poly: Tim Walsh (Nov. 25) - new coach TBA

Eastern Kentucky: Mark Elder (Nov. 25) - new coach TBA

Gardner-Webb: Carroll McCray (Nov. 24) - new coach TBA

Lamar: Mike Schultz (Nov. 25) - new coach TBA

Mercer: Bobby Lamb (Nov. 24) - new coach TBA

Murray State: Mitch Stewart (Nov. 23) - new coach TBA

Northern Colorado: Earnest Collins III (Nov. 24) - new coach TBA