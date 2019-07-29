2019 Fantasy RB rankings

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys. Zeke led the league in carries (304) last year and saw a career-high 95 targets (fifth among all RBs). He also led the league in rushing by over 120 yards. Despite all of this, Elliott scored a relatively mediocre nine TDs -- the same amount he scored in his 10-game 2017 campaign. The potential is there for a 20-TD season from Zeke, and while he might not hit that number, you know he's going to get as many chances as anyone in the league.

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants. You never know how first-year RBs are going to fare, but Barkley ran right through the rookie wall last year, leading the league in total yards (2,028) and scoring 15 touchdowns on 352 touches. He will likely go first in most drafts -- and he's certainly worth that distinction -- but the relative lack of other weapons on the Giants could lead to increased focus from defenses. Of course, Barkley dealt with that to some degree last season and it didn't slow him down, so we're not all that worried. He's a monster and should be a monster again this year.

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints. Mark Ingram is finally gone, but Latavius Murray was signed to take his place. Still, we think Kamara can have an even bigger role in the offense and continue to score at an almost league-leading clip. It's worth remembering that Kamara put up monster stats in Weeks 1-4 without Ingram last year (611 total yards, six TDs), so perhaps we're expecting too much, but he remains one of the most talented all-around backs in the league and plays for one of the most high-powered offenses. Kamara averaged 16.7 touches and more than a touchdown per game even when Ingram was active, so we know the kind of damage he can do.

4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers. McCaffrey proved the doubters like us wrong last year, totaling 1,965 yards, scoring 13 TDs, and leading all RBs in receptions (107, eighth overall). There's no real reason to doubt his durability anymore, though we still have (slight) doubts about his ability to consistently put up touchdowns like the other top-tier backs. Obviously, McCaffrey is a beast in any format, but there's a case to be made for him as the top overall PPR player.

5. Le'Veon Bell, Jets. The last time we saw Bell on the field, he was leading the league with 406 touches and totaling 1,946 yards with the Steelers. After sitting out last year, the 27-year-old back got a big deal to join the Jets in the offseason. It's fair to wonder how motivated Bell will be and how he'll adjust to a new system, but we can't doubt his talent. He might not lead the league in touches again, but he should see at least 20 per game. Make no mistake, there's bust potential here (after all, Bell averaged just 4.0 ypc in 2017), but Bell also has the tools to finish as the top fantasy back.

6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers. Only Todd Gurley averaged more standard fantasy points per game (FPPG) among RBs than Gordon's 18.8 last season. A knee injury cost him the final four games of the season and limited him in the playoffs, but despite a reduction in carries/game, Gordon was on pace for his best season as a pro. That was most evident by his 5.1 ypc -- the first time in his career he was over 3.9. He enters the final year of his contract wanting a new deal, and everyone who drafted Le'Veon Bell last year knows how that can go. It's too early to say whether Gordon will miss games, but obviously it's something to be aware of. Assuming he's active Week 1, Gordon seems like a sure thing to produce at a high level.

7. Todd Gurley, Rams. Last year's runaway top back enters 2019 with some major question marks. Gurley is reportedly dealing with an "arthritic component to his knee", though at the start of training camp he said his knee was "good". Fantasy owners are likely worried after Gurley's lackluster NFC Championship (five touches, 13 yards) and Super Bowl (11 touches, 34 yards), but after a full offseason of rest, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gurley have another monster season. His touches figure to drop at least some, but he'll still approach or surpass 280. He'll also continue to be a touchdown machine. The red flags are obvious, but don't let Gurley fall too far in your drafts.

8. James Conner, Steelers. Conner did a more than adequate Le'Veon Bell impression last year, totaling 1,470 yards and 13 TDs in just 13 games. The third-year back originally indicated he expects more of a split in touches this year, though he later backtracked and said he expects a "similar" role to last season. Either way, we're expecting good results. We know what Pittsburgh RBs can do when leaned upon, and Conner has the potential for even more touches with Antonio Brown gone.

9. Joe Mixon, Bengals. Mixon finished ninth among RBs in standard fantasy points last year despite missing two games. However, with just four 100-yard games and two multi-TD games, Mixon lacked the oomph of some of the guys higher (and lower) than him on this list. He'll need to do more as a receiver to really break out, but with a 4.9 ypc and little competition for carries, Mixon is the kind of steady back you can feel safe with in your lineup. If he does have a career year, you'll be getting him at a nice value in the second round.

10. David Johnson, Cardinals. Johnson's meteoric rise in 2016 was thanks to a high TD total and elite receiving numbers. After missing almost all of '17, both of those numbers fell last year -- as did his rushing numbers. After averaging only 3.6 ypc and seeing his targets drop from 120 in '16 to 76 last year, there are reasons to think Johnson will never recapture his old form. A new uptempo offensive system and (hopefully) competent QB play could invigorate him, and we'll give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to talent. Arizona will continue to have offensive line issues, thus limiting Johnson's overall upside, but we still think he can produce big stats.

11. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars. This guy, right? Fournette disappointed slightly as a rookie before being a complete bust in an injury-plagued sophomore season, so it's likely many fantasy owners -- especially those who have been burned by him -- are putting him on their "Do Not Draft" lists. We get it, but keep in mind he still figures to be a high-volume back for a team that would like to lead the league in carries like it did in 2017. Fournette loses a notable amount of value in PPR leagues, but standard leaguers should be able to rely on him as long as he's on the field. Again, there's a lot not to like here, but a healthy, motivated Fournette on a team with even a semi-competent QB can have a breakout year.

12. Dalvin Cook, Vikings. Like Fournette, Cook has missed a lot of time in his two seasons in the NFL, playing in only 15 games. However, he's impressed more when on the field, averaging at least 4.6 ypc in both campaigns and hauling in almost 3.5 catches per contest. Part of the reason for the optimism around Cook this year is the expected increase in workload after the Vikings let Latavius Murray walk in free agency. With mostly inexperienced backs behind him on the depth chart, Cook could be in line for 20 touches per game. Of course, for a back that can't stay healthy, that might not actually be a good thing, but Cook has major breakout potential.

13. Kerryon Johnson, Lions. Among RBs with more than 60 carries, only Aaron Jones had a higher ypc than Johnson's 5.4 last year. He missed the final six games because of a left knee injury, but extrapolating Johnson's numbers over a full season yield this: 1,025 rushing yards, 51 catches, 341 receiving yards, and six TDs. That was while splitting time with LeGarrette Blount. Even with C.J. Anderson in town, Johnson is slated for a bigger role, and many fantasy owners are expecting big things. The Lions offensive line is an issue, but a new offensive system and hopefully 100-percent Matthew Stafford should open up the offense more.

14. Mark Ingram, Ravens. It's not secret that Baltimore wants to be a run-first team, and Ingram has been brought in to lead the way in the backfield. The 29-year-old veteran hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, averaging 4.9 and 4.7 ypc, respectively, the past two seasons. He'll likely see more carries than he did in New Orleans, though he'll still be rotated in and out to stay fresh. Whenever a veteran joins a new team it's tough to know what to expect, but considering we haven't seen a drop in Ingram's talent and he's going to the team that ranked second in carries last year, it's fair to expect a good season.

15. Tevin Coleman, 49ers. Coleman had his most efficient season in Atlanta when current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was offensive coordinator, averaging 6.3 yards per touch while scoring 11 TDs in 2016. After somewhat disappointing despite more playing time last year, Coleman has been reunited with Shanahan, though his role is a bit of a mystery. Last season's big acquisition, Jerick McKinnon, will be returning from a torn ACL, while breakout (but oft-injured) back Matt Breida remains in the rotation. Coleman figures to get the most carries, but his role in the receiving game might not match up with what he did in Atlanta. Still, for standard leagues, he figures to see the most action, especially around the goal line. Shanahan backs always produce, so there's a lot to like about Coleman despite the question marks.

16. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos. Lindsay was one of nine backs to hit the 1,000-yard mark and one of 12 to score double-digit TDs last year. With Royce Freeman doing little to impress, it would seem likely that Lindsay will only improve on those numbers. He certainly could, but with a new coaching staff in Denver, you never know how things will go for the undersized Lindsay. Clearly he has the talent to produce, but committee worries limit his ceiling.

17. Aaron Jones, Packers. Jones has averaged 5.5 ypc in both of his first two seasons, and he just seems like one of those guys who's going to have a breakout campaign at some point. He scored in five straight games leading up to Week 15 last year, but a knee injury cost him the rest of the season. Whether it's been off-field issues, injuries, or simply having to share carries, Jones has yet to shine consistently. Things could be different this year in Green Bay's new-look offense. If Aaron Rodgers is healthy and the Packers are committed to getting Jones the ball, he'll outplay this ranking. But for now, he's more "potential" than "proven commodity".

18. Marlon Mack, Colts. Mack ranked 10th in standard FPPG (13.4) last season. He had some real duds mixed in because of his lack of work in the receiving game, but it's worth noting that Mack finish the year with two 100-yard games and five TDs in his final four contests. The Colts aren't a run-heavy team, but they are one of the best offenses in the NFL (seventh-most total yards last year), so Mack should get plenty of touches and opportunities to score again this year.

19. Nick Chubb, Browns. We know -- Chubb should be higher. And he would be if Kareem Hunt wasn't waiting in the wings with the potential to significantly cut into his touches in the second half of the season. If we were just ranking RBs through the first eight games, Chubb would probably be No. 8, but given the uncertainty of the entire season, we've moved Chubb into this range. Over the final 10 games last year -- when he really started getting playing time -- Chubb totaled 823 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards, and eight TDs. He has as much upside as virtually anyone given his talent and role in a dynamic offense, but, again, the worries can't be ignored.

20. Derrick Henry, Titans. Henry through Game 11 last year: 507 total yards, four TDs. Henry in Games 12-16: 652 total yards, eight TDs. Prior to his 238-yard outburst in Week 13, Henry hadn't topped 58 rushing yards in a game. His 2017 season wasn't that much different, only the "big games" didn't come all in a row. Early reports suggest Henry is going to be leaned upon heavily in his contract year, but until we see it, it's tough to bank on it. Clearly, Henry has the talent to produce -- and in a run-heavy offense, he'll get opportunities -- but consistency is a major question mark.

21. Damien Williams, Chiefs. In the five games after Kareem Hunt's suspension, Williams averaged 79.4 total yards while hauling in 20 passes and scoring six TDs. His two playoff games yielded 250 total yards and four touchdowns. Andy Reid has already said Williams will be the Week 1 starter and the expectation is for him to keep the job. Based on what we saw last season, he's up to the task. Still, with Carlos Hyde in town and several rookies competing for roster spots, we can't fully endorse Williams as the "new Hunt", but he certainly has the upside to outpace this ranking.

22. Chris Carson, Seahawks. You'd think finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing would buy you some job security, but when it comes to the Seahawks, you never know. Coach Pete Carroll has already cast some doubt as to whether Carson will maintain his stranglehold on the starting job over second-year back Rashaad Penny, which is why we can only rank him so high. He did everything well and finished the season with three straight 100-yard games and at least one TD in six of the final seven games, so there's obviously potential here for a top-10 season. Seattle led the NFL in carries last year, so Carson will get chances even if Penny is running more, but reliability could be an issue.

23. Devonta Freeman, Falcons. Knee and groin injuries limited to Freeman to just two games last year. At 27 with declining stats, it's possible Freeman is cooked. As it stands, he's reportedly looked good in the offseason, and he'll start the year as "the guy", so the potential is there for a similar season as 2016 (1,182 total yards, eight TDs) -- if not more with Tevin Coleman gone. One thing seems certain: Freeman won't regain his '15 form when he hauled in 73 passes and totaled 14 touchdowns, but he can still pay off as an RB2 at a nice price.

24. Sony Michel, Patriots. Michel racked up 931 rushing yards in just 13 games last year, but the usual suspects remain in the Pats backfield (James White, Rex Burkhead) and third-round rookie Damien Harris has joined the fold, so as much as we want to think Michel will continue to improve, you just never know how the Pats will divvy up carries. Michael provided next to nothing in the receiving (seven catches, 50 yards), so he has to produce on the ground. The uncertainty is too great to make Michel more than a low-end RB2 in standard leagues.

25. Josh Jacobs, Raiders. As Alabama's "No. 2 back" last year, Jacobs averaged 5.3 ypc and scored 11 TDs. He never had a No. 1 role in college, so durability as a two-down back in the NFL is a worry. The Raiders didn't have much of a rushing offense last year (23rd in carries, tied for 21st in ypc), but a more dynamic passing game should help open up the run. Jacobs is the type of unknown who could break out or bust, so don't trick yourself into thinking you know what you're going to get, but the workload and upside is there.

26. Tarik Cohen, Bears. Cohen graduated from "gadget player" to every-week back last year, at least in PPR leagues, and he might take another step forward this year. Jordan Howard is gone, and with both Mike Davis and rookie David Montgomery unproven in the Bears offense, Cohen could easily see more touches. He was sixth among RBs in targets (90) and receptions (71) last year, all the while averaging an impressive 4.5 ypc and scoring eight TDs. Cohen has the upside for even more.

27. James White, Patriots. White (123) trailed only Christian McCaffrey in targets among RBs last season, and he tied for seventh among RBs in total touchdowns (12). Can you count on him repeating those stats? Probably not considering his previous career highs in those categories were 86 and six, respectively. He also blew past his career highs in carries (94) and rushing yards (425). The targets might be there considering the uncertainty in New England's passing game, but the touchdowns will likely be inconsistent. And with first- and second-year backs Damien Harris and Sony Michel, it seems unlikely White will run much. He's a borderline RB1 in PPR formats, but he'll likely be little more than a FLEX in standard formats.

29. Jordan Howard, Eagles. Howard's efficiency continues to slip, as his ypc plummeted to 3.7 last season. Now in Philadelphia, he'll have to fight off second-round rookie Miles Sanders and franchise veterans Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, and Josh Adams for playing time. It seems likely Howard will at least function as the goal-line back, but it also seems likely that he won't come close sto last season's 250 carries. Adams led the Eagles in carries with 120 in 2018, and the season before, LeGarrette Blount led the way with 173.

30. Derrius Guice, Redskins. Guice had all kinds of buzz last year before a preseason ACL injury derailed his season. He's already suffered a hamstring injury this year and will likely miss some time in camp. Obviously, injuries are a worry, but a healthy Guice has big upside. The Washington O-line opened up enough holes for Adrian Peterson to rush for over 1,000 yards last year, and while Peterson is still around, Guice could do even more if he gets regular playing time. It might be a slow burn with Guice as he earns playing time and proves he's healthy, but the potential is there.

38. Carlos Hyde, Chiefs. Hyde fell off a cliff last year, averaging just 3.3 ypc and splitting time between the Browns and Jags. Almost 29, Hyde might never recapture his old form, but if Damien Harris slips up in the starter's role, Hyde will have a chance to produce in a high-powered offense. That could lead to some cheap and easy fantasy points, so watch this battle throughout the preseason.

