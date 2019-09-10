2019 Fantasy RB Handcuffs Chart

No one really likes running back handcuffs, at least not in the fantasy football world. Many owners tell themselves RB handcuffs don't matter on drafty day, but when your top pick gets hurt on the third play of the season, you'll wish you had a different draft strategy. At that point, all those rankings and sleeper lists were a giant waste of time because your season just got infinitely more difficult without your starter's primary backup. If only you had taken two more minutes to look at the Giants depth chart!

There's no perfect way to handle backing up your starters, and finding the right handcuff(s) isn't always easy. Some teams have multiple players in constant competition for the backup spot. Others will have a veteran there until they feel a rookie is ready to move up the depth chart. This means that everything in the chart below has some level of projection to it. Teams react differently to injuries, so it doesn't always follow a straight line.

It's also important to note that just because a running back gets the second-most snaps doesn't mean he's the only handcuff option. Third-down/receiving backs don't necessarily transition to every-down backs if the starter gets hurt. Think Chris Thompson and Tarik Cohen, who may never be primary RBs despite their pass-catching proficiency. Understanding roles and how certain players fit them is key, both during the draft and once the season starts.

We'll be here all year helping you navigate any tricky RB situations. Check back all season long for updates!

2019 fantasy football running back handcuffs

Team

Projected Starter

Projected Handcuff

Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson

Chase Edmonds

Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman

Ito Smith

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Ingram

G. Edwards/J. Hill*

Buffalo Bills

Devin Singletary*

F. Gore/T. Yeldon

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey

Jordan Scarlett*

Chicago Bears

D. Montgomery*/T. Cohen

Mike Davis

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon

Giovani Bernard

Cleveland Browns^^

Nick Chubb

D. Hilliard/D. Johnson*

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard*

Denver Broncos

P. Lindsay/R. Freeman

Devontae Booker

Detroit Lions

Kerryon Johnson

C.J. Anderson

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones

Jamaal Williams

Houston Texans

C. Hyde/D. Johnson Jr.

T. Jones/B. Howell

Indianapolis Colts

Marlon Mack

Nyheim Hines

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette

A. Blue/R. Armstead*

Kansas City Chiefs

D. Williams/L. McCoy

Darwin Thompson*

Los Angeles Chargers^^

Austin Ekeler

Justin Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley

Malcolm Brown

Miami Dolphins

K. Drake/K. Ballage

Myles Gaskin*

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison*

New England Patriots

S. Michel/J. White

Rex Burkhead

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley

Wayne Gallman

New York Jets

Le'Veon Bell

B. Powell/T. Montgomery

Oakland Raiders

Josh Jacobs*

J. Richard/D. Washington

Philadelphia Eagles

D. Sproles/M. Sanders*

Jordan Howard

Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner

Jaylen Samuels

San Francisco 49ers^^^

Matt Breida

Raheem Mostert

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson

Rashaad Penny

Tampa Bay Bucs

P. Barber/R. Jones II

Dare Ogunbowale*

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry

Dion Lewis

Washington Redskins^^^^

Adrian. Peterson

Chris Thompson

*Rookie

^ Kareem Hunt is suspended for eight games and is expected to be the primary handcuff upon returning
^^Melvin Gordon is holding out and seeking a trade. He could miss as many as 10 games.
^^^Starter Tevin Coleman has a high ankle sprain and will likely be out until at least Week 4
^^^^Starter Derrius Guice has a knee injury and is out indefinitely



