2019 Fantasy RB Handcuffs Chart
No one really likes running back handcuffs, at least not in the fantasy football world. Many owners tell themselves RB handcuffs don't matter on drafty day, but when your top pick gets hurt on the third play of the season, you'll wish you had a different draft strategy. At that point, all those rankings and sleeper lists were a giant waste of time because your season just got infinitely more difficult without your starter's primary backup. If only you had taken two more minutes to look at the Giants depth chart!
There's no perfect way to handle backing up your starters, and finding the right handcuff(s) isn't always easy. Some teams have multiple players in constant competition for the backup spot. Others will have a veteran there until they feel a rookie is ready to move up the depth chart. This means that everything in the chart below has some level of projection to it. Teams react differently to injuries, so it doesn't always follow a straight line.
It's also important to note that just because a running back gets the second-most snaps doesn't mean he's the only handcuff option. Third-down/receiving backs don't necessarily transition to every-down backs if the starter gets hurt. Think Chris Thompson and Tarik Cohen, who may never be primary RBs despite their pass-catching proficiency. Understanding roles and how certain players fit them is key, both during the draft and once the season starts.
We'll be here all year helping you navigate any tricky RB situations. Check back all season long for updates!
2019 fantasy football running back handcuffs
Team
Projected Starter
Projected Handcuff
Arizona Cardinals
David Johnson
Chase Edmonds
Atlanta Falcons
Devonta Freeman
Ito Smith
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Ingram
G. Edwards/J. Hill*
Buffalo Bills
Devin Singletary*
F. Gore/T. Yeldon
Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Scarlett*
Chicago Bears
D. Montgomery*/T. Cohen
Mike Davis
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon
Giovani Bernard
Cleveland Browns^^
Nick Chubb
D. Hilliard/D. Johnson*
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard*
Denver Broncos
P. Lindsay/R. Freeman
Devontae Booker
Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson
C.J. Anderson
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones
Jamaal Williams
Houston Texans
C. Hyde/D. Johnson Jr.
T. Jones/B. Howell
Indianapolis Colts
Marlon Mack
Nyheim Hines
Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette
A. Blue/R. Armstead*
Kansas City Chiefs
D. Williams/L. McCoy
Darwin Thompson*
Los Angeles Chargers^^
Austin Ekeler
Justin Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley
Malcolm Brown
Miami Dolphins
K. Drake/K. Ballage
Myles Gaskin*
Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook
Alexander Mattison*
New England Patriots
S. Michel/J. White
Rex Burkhead
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley
Wayne Gallman
New York Jets
Le'Veon Bell
B. Powell/T. Montgomery
Oakland Raiders
Josh Jacobs*
J. Richard/D. Washington
Philadelphia Eagles
D. Sproles/M. Sanders*
Jordan Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
Jaylen Samuels
San Francisco 49ers^^^
Matt Breida
Raheem Mostert
Seattle Seahawks
Chris Carson
Rashaad Penny
Tampa Bay Bucs
P. Barber/R. Jones II
Dare Ogunbowale*
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry
Dion Lewis
Washington Redskins^^^^
Adrian. Peterson
Chris Thompson
*Rookie
^ Kareem Hunt is suspended for eight games and is expected to be the primary handcuff upon returning
^^Melvin Gordon is holding out and seeking a trade. He could miss as many as 10 games.
^^^Starter Tevin Coleman has a high ankle sprain and will likely be out until at least Week 4
^^^^Starter Derrius Guice has a knee injury and is out indefinitely