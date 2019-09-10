2019 Fantasy RB Handcuffs Chart

No one really likes running back handcuffs, at least not in the fantasy football world. Many owners tell themselves RB handcuffs don't matter on drafty day, but when your top pick gets hurt on the third play of the season, you'll wish you had a different draft strategy. At that point, all those rankings and sleeper lists were a giant waste of time because your season just got infinitely more difficult without your starter's primary backup. If only you had taken two more minutes to look at the Giants depth chart!

There's no perfect way to handle backing up your starters, and finding the right handcuff(s) isn't always easy. Some teams have multiple players in constant competition for the backup spot. Others will have a veteran there until they feel a rookie is ready to move up the depth chart. This means that everything in the chart below has some level of projection to it. Teams react differently to injuries, so it doesn't always follow a straight line.

It's also important to note that just because a running back gets the second-most snaps doesn't mean he's the only handcuff option. Third-down/receiving backs don't necessarily transition to every-down backs if the starter gets hurt. Think Chris Thompson and Tarik Cohen, who may never be primary RBs despite their pass-catching proficiency. Understanding roles and how certain players fit them is key, both during the draft and once the season starts.

Team Projected Starter Projected Handcuff Arizona Cardinals David Johnson Chase Edmonds Atlanta Falcons Devonta Freeman Ito Smith Baltimore Ravens Mark Ingram G. Edwards/J. Hill* Buffalo Bills Devin Singletary* F. Gore/T. Yeldon Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey Jordan Scarlett* Chicago Bears D. Montgomery*/T. Cohen Mike Davis Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon Giovani Bernard Cleveland Browns^^ Nick Chubb D. Hilliard/D. Johnson* Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard* Denver Broncos P. Lindsay/R. Freeman Devontae Booker Detroit Lions Kerryon Johnson C.J. Anderson Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Jamaal Williams Houston Texans C. Hyde/D. Johnson Jr. T. Jones/B. Howell Indianapolis Colts Marlon Mack Nyheim Hines Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette A. Blue/R. Armstead* Kansas City Chiefs D. Williams/L. McCoy Darwin Thompson* Los Angeles Chargers^^ Austin Ekeler Justin Jackson Los Angeles Rams Todd Gurley Malcolm Brown Miami Dolphins K. Drake/K. Ballage Myles Gaskin* Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison* New England Patriots S. Michel/J. White Rex Burkhead New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray New York Giants Saquon Barkley Wayne Gallman New York Jets Le'Veon Bell B. Powell/T. Montgomery Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs* J. Richard/D. Washington Philadelphia Eagles D. Sproles/M. Sanders* Jordan Howard Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner Jaylen Samuels San Francisco 49ers^^^ Matt Breida Raheem Mostert Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson Rashaad Penny Tampa Bay Bucs P. Barber/R. Jones II Dare Ogunbowale* Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry Dion Lewis Washington Redskins^^^^ Adrian. Peterson Chris Thompson

*Rookie

^ Kareem Hunt is suspended for eight games and is expected to be the primary handcuff upon returning

^^Melvin Gordon is holding out and seeking a trade. He could miss as many as 10 games.

^^^Starter Tevin Coleman has a high ankle sprain and will likely be out until at least Week 4

^^^^Starter Derrius Guice has a knee injury and is out indefinitely







