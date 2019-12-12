2019 Fantasy Hockey Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Anthony Duclair among 14 players to consider

Special to Yahoo Sports

Less than two weeks to complete your holiday shopping. Many items are available and even more decisions need to be made. And then there's the associated joy, pain and frustration. Don't worry; you'll get through it fine. So, what shiny fantasy items are you planning to get?

The temperature might be cooling down in various areas, but that shouldn't prevent your teams from heating up. Here are a few warm bodies to enhance your lineups:

(Yahoo ownership rates/stats as of Dec. 12.)

Forwards

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (40 percent rostered)

Rust adequately contributed in past years, but a lack of power-play time seemed to hinder his rostership numbers. Thanks to injuries up front, he's skating on the Pens' top unit and has produced three points there. And when you combine that with a permanent place beside Evgeni Malkin and an impressive run of nine goals and nine assists from his last 17 games, Rust qualifies as a must-add.

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators (39%)

After bouncing across four NHL organizations, Duclair has settled in since his move to Ottawa in February. He began his tour of the Nation's Capital by producing eight goals and six assists during a 21-game stint. And the 24 year old hasn't let up this year with 22 points and 101 shots over 32 contests. As the Senators' forward contingent is full of young and exciting talent, Duclair should continue to receive plenty of offensive opportunities.

Brett Connolly, Florida Panthers (19%)

Connolly parlayed a 46-point campaign with the Caps into a four-year contract this summer, and the bruising winger has already repaid the Panthers' faith with 14 goals and seven assists, including eight tallies from the last 11 outings. The 25.9 shooting percentage is bound to regress, but you have to like someone who regularly skates with Vincent Trocheck and is increasing his man-advantage minutes.

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders (16%)

183 points in three seasons isn't shabby. Neither is 21 from 29 matchups — including five on the power play — especially when the output has been consistent. So why is Bailey available in more than 80% of Yahoo leagues? Maybe it was assumed he could instantly recreate the 31 PPPs or 53 assists from 2017-18. Or perhaps it's due to the fact he doesn't provide much support in non-scoring categories. But for a guy who sees time on the first line, Bailey should be getting more attention.

Brendan Lemieux, New York Rangers (14%)

We move across to Manhattan for our next forward. The son of Claude is continuing the family tradition of enraging opponents while adding some offense to the mix. He recently saw action on the top unit but has subsequently moved back down the depth chart. Still, Lemieux has been good for 12 points — with a pair on the man-advantage. But it's the 59 PIM and 69 hits that get poolies excited. Expect Lemieux to continue the physical activities and chip in with a little bit of scoring.

Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes (10%)

Staal's attacking skills could never be compared to older brother Eric’s, but Jordan did combine for 38 points in 65 games last season. He also centers phenom Andrei Svechnikov during five-on-five and logs significant minutes on both ends of the special-teams spectrum. Ten points from 31 don't amount for much, but Staal has registered an assist in three straight. He's also proficient in the hits department, dishing out 25 in his last nine. And if you're looking for further figures to boost value, Staal ranks seventh in the league with 320 faceoff wins.

Nikita Gusev, New Jersey Devils (8%)

After dominating the KHL — including an unbelievable 250 points in 206 outings with St. Petersburg — Gusev made his way to North America after being acquired from Vegas. The hype for both the Russian and the Devils was huge headed into the campaign, but neither has wowed anyone. While Jersey has lost six in a row, at least Gusev has shown improvement with six assists over his seven most recent appearances. During this stretch, he's also averaged four minutes on the power play. Gusev's worth a look, as long as he stays in the top six.

Ivan Barbashev, St. Louis Blues (5%)

Barbashev could score in junior and the AHL, but he's finally doing something significant in the NHL. The 2014 second-rounder is up to 15 points on the season, with eight of those coming in the last seven contests. It'll be difficult for Barbashev to break into the Blues' first two lines with Jaden Schwartz and David Perron ahead of him on the left-wing ladder, but youngster Robert Thomas has been able to supply enough assistance on the third trio.

Defensemen

Ryan Graves, Colorado Avalanche (40%)

Very little was mentioned about Graves before the regular season, but he's turned a lot of heads with his multi-category proficiency. It didn't start off particularly well for the 6-foot-5 rearguard, as he only registered two points over the opening 14 matchups. Graves took off by racking up four goals and six assists across the next 16. On the year, he's accumulated 29 PIM, 49 shots, 46 hits, 67 blocks, and a plus-23. The offensive output will eventually diminish, but Graves provides sufficient stats to be included on your roster.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers (29%)

Once upon a time, Gostisbehere could be counted upon to deliver plenty of points. But after last year's career-low 37, many questioned if he could ever return to elite fantasy status. Ghost didn't silence the critics with a measly haul of one goal and five assists in the first 22 games. Then came the three consecutive scratches in late November. However, a ray of hope has emerged with four points over the last six. It's probably best to see how the next few go for Gostisbehere before taking the plunge.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (1%)

Brodin has never topped 25 points, yet he is at 12 — or 32, projected over an entire schedule. He's probably not going to eclipse 30 due to inconsistency and teammates taking away chances. But you could do worse in the short-term than taking Brodin and the goal, eight assists, and plus-11 he's recorded during the last 13 games.

Dean Kukan, Columbus Blue Jackets (0%)

Let's assume few people outside of Columbus have heard of Kukan. The Swiss blueliner spent his formative years in Sweden and was eventually signed by the Blue Jackets in June 2015. He's never been known for his offense but has managed to work his way beside Seth Jones for even-strength and onto the second man-advantage. It was during one of the latter situations last Tuesday when Kukan struck for his first NHL goal. Zach Werenski will eventually reclaim his rightful place on special teams, but until then, Kukan can fill in if you're desperate for PPPs.

Goaltenders

Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks (40%)

A rough start for Crawford allowed Robin Lehner to assume the No. 1 role in Chicago. The Swede fell off the tracks when he gave up five goals in only 25 minutes versus Colorado on Nov. 30, allowing the two-time Cup winner to earn a split of the goaltending duties since. Crawford did let in five on Tuesday but has compiled a 2.62 GAA and .919 over his last 11 appearances. And if your league counts saves, then any Chicago netminder will do since opponents have fired the most shots against the Blackhawks this season (and Lehner is 62% rostered in Yahoo).

Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild (5%)

The Wild's recent goaltending situation seems to be constantly changing. Devan Dubnyk has missed the last three weeks and long-time reserve Alex Stalock has looked inconsistent lately. Kahkonen was called up to fill the vacancy and has performed admirably in his three starts. The 104th pick from 2014 won two and lost the other in a shootout while only allowing a total of six goals. Stalock will probably hold onto the top job, but Kahkonen should at least get additional looks.

Players to consider from past columns: Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Jake DeBrusk, Clayton Keller, Victor Olofsson, Joonas Donskoi, Nazem Kadri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Zach Parise, Andre Burakovsky, Phillip Danault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn, David Krejci, Ryan Strome, Alex Tuch, Gustav Nyquist, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, Oscar Klefbom, Neal Pionk, Adam Fox, Alex Goligoski, Anthony DeAngelo, John Marino, Samuel Girard, Nicolas Hague, Mikko Koskinen, Jonathan Quick, Jaroslav Halak, Anders Nilsson, Linus Ullmark, Juuse Saros.

