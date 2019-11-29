2019 Fantasy Hockey Week 10 streaming targets, volume plays, and schedule breakdown

Finding volume plays and schedule advantages is essential in head-to-head and roto leagues. With that in mind, here are the schedule details for the week of December 2-8, along with specific targets who could tip the scales in close fantasy matchups.

4 Games

Arizona Coyotes (@CBJ, @PHI, @PIT, @CHI)

Buffalo Sabres (NJD, @CGY, @VAN, @EDM)

Chicago Blackhawks (STL, @BOS, @NJD, ARI)

Los Angeles Kings (@ANA, WSH, @EDM, @CGY)

New Jersey Devils (@BUF, VGK, CHI, @NSH)

New York Islanders (@DET, @MTL, VGK, @DAL)

New York Rangers (VGK, @CBJ, MTL, @VGK)

San Jose Sharks (WSH, @CAR, @TBL, @FLA)

Vegas Golden Knights (@NYR, @NJD, @NYI, NYR)

3 Games

Anaheim Ducks (LAK, WSH, @WPG)

Boston Bruins (CAR, CHI, COL)

Carolina Hurricanes (@BOS, SJS, MIN)

Colorado Avalanche (@TOR, @MTL, @BOS)

Columbus Blue Jackets (ARI, NYR, @FLA)

Dallas Stars (@WPG, WPG, NYI)

Edmonton Oilers (OTT, LAK, BUF)

Florida Panthers (MIN, CBJ, SJS)

Minnesota Wild (@FLA, @TBL, @CAR)

Montreal Canadiens (NYI, COL, @NYR)

Ottawa Senators (@VAN, @EDM, @PHI)

Philadelphia Flyers (TOR, ARI, OTT)

Pittsburgh Penguins (STL, ARI, @DET)

St. Louis Blues (@CHI, @PIT, TOR)

Tampa Bay Lightning (@NSH, MIN, SJS)

Toronto Maple Leafs (@PHI, COL, @STL)

Washington Capitals (@SJS, @LAK, @ANA)

Winnipeg Jets (DAL, @DAL, ANA)

2 Games

Calgary Flames (BUF, LAK)

Detroit Red Wings (NYI, PIT)

Nashville Predators (TBL, NJD)

Vancouver Canucks (OTT, BUF)

Schedule Analysis

-Among the four teams with just a pair of games, the Red Wings have the worst matchups, making most of their players unusable next week. The Canucks and Flames have reasonable two-game slates but their lack of volume still makes them weak options.

-The Golden Knights have an extremely attractive four-game slate that includes two matchups with the Rangers (3.43 GAA, 36.3 shots allowed per game) and one with the Devils (3.46 GAA).

-Although the Kings have four games, their matchups dull much of the enthusiasm for adding their players. Los Angeles tangles with two especially talented clubs (WSH, EDM) and a pair of clubs (ANA, CGY) who are at least average at keeping pucks out of their net. The Kings have also been awful away from home (-2.09 goal differential) and have a trio of road games.

-The Bruins and Flyers have been two of the best teams at home this season, making players on each club terrific options for a trio of home contests next week. Boston could be especially dominant when they play at home against a Blackhawks team that has a -10.6 shot differential on the road.

Volume Plays

Nate Schmidt, Vegas Golden Knights (D, 12 percent rostered)

Having played in just 15 games this season has resulted in Schmidt being drastically under-rostered. Yet, the rearguard has collected 10 points in his abbreviated workload while also producing 32 shots on goal and the same number of blocked shots.

Nate Schmidt and the Knights present bountiful opportunities this upcoming week. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

David Krejci, Boston Bruins (C, 45 percent)

Krejci has been on a major roll of late, having produced 16 points and a +16 rating across the past 30 days. The center has also won 87 draws across those 30 days, making him a fine option next week, even when factoring in the league-wide depth at his position.

Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins (C/RW, 13%)

Because of his wing eligibility, Coyle could be a preferable option to his teammate Krejci next week. The multi-position asset collects plenty of points (10 across the past 30 days) while also contributing his share of shots on goal and hits. He also figures to produce a helpful +/- mark.

Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia Flyers (LW, 16%)

Lindblom is the Flyers’ surprising leader in goals (nine) and also ranks fourth on the club with 16 points. And he has been contributing in other areas of late, collecting 39 shots, 16 hits and a dozen blocks in the past 30 days.

Matt Niskanen, Philadelphia Flyers (D, 21%)

Niskanen has not been dominant this year, but six of his nine points have come on the power play. He also leads the Flyers with 49 hits and ranks third on the team with 31 blocked shots. The rearguard could provide plenty of balanced value during a favorable four-game week.

Alex Goligoski, Arizona Coyotes (D, 51%)

A top-50 asset thus far in some formats, Goligoski remains extremely under-rostered. Having collected 13 assists, five power-play points, 39 hits, and 57 blocks, the 34 year old should be a steady multi-category contributor during his upcoming four-game week.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (D, 17%)

Fox and Rangers teammate Tony DeAngelo join a deep list of blueline streaming options next week. The 21 year old has excelled of late, producing 13 points, five power-play points, 40 shots, 27 blocked shots and a +6 rating across the past 30 days. Meanwhile, DeAngelo (43%) ranks 13th among all NHL defensemen with 18 points.

Antti Raanta, Arizona Coyotes (G, 57%)

Raanta has played well when called upon this season, posting five wins, a 2.62 GAA and a .926 SV% across nine starts. The 30 year old could have his number called twice by the surprisingly effective Coyotes during a four-game week.

