2019 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Right Wing
Right wing is one of the most important positions in fantasy hockey, so you know Fantasy Alarm's RW rankings should have a prominent place on your draft cheat sheet.
We'll update these rankings as needed before the season begins Oct. 2.
Note: Some players eligible at multiple positions
6 Blake Wheeler WPG
Rank
Player
Team
1
Nikita Kucherov
TB
2
Patrick Kane
CHI
3
Alex Ovechkin
WSH
4
David Pastrnak
BOS
5
Mikko Rantanen
COL
6
Blake Wheeler
WPG
7
Vladimir Tarasenko
STL
8
Sebastian Aho
CAR
9
Alexander Radulov
DAL
10
Phil Kessel
ARI
11
Brock Boeser
VAN
12
Mitchell Marner
TOR
13
Mark Stone
VGK
14
Patrik Laine
WPG
15
Alex DeBrincat
CHI
16
Cam Atkinson
CBJ
17
Jakub Voracek
PHI
18
Timo Meier
SJ
19
Kyle Palmieri
NJ
20
Brendan Gallagher
MTL
