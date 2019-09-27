2019 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Right Wing

Right wing is one of the most important positions in fantasy hockey, so you know Fantasy Alarm's RW rankings should have a prominent place on your draft cheat sheet.

We'll update these rankings as needed before the season begins Oct. 2.

2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:
Center | Left wing | Defensemen | Goalie | Cheat sheet

2019 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Right Wing

Note: Some players eligible at multiple positions

6 Blake Wheeler WPG

Rank

Player

Team

1

Nikita Kucherov

TB

2

Patrick Kane

CHI

3

Alex Ovechkin

WSH

4

David Pastrnak

BOS

5

Mikko Rantanen

COL

6

Blake Wheeler

WPG

7

Vladimir Tarasenko

STL

8

Sebastian Aho

CAR

9

Alexander Radulov

DAL

10

Phil Kessel

ARI

11

Brock Boeser

VAN

12

Mitchell Marner

TOR

13

Mark Stone

VGK

14

Patrik Laine

WPG

15

Alex DeBrincat

CHI

16

Cam Atkinson

CBJ

17

Jakub Voracek

PHI

18

Timo Meier

SJ

19

Kyle Palmieri

NJ

20

Brendan Gallagher

MTL

