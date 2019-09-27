2019 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Right Wing

Right wing is one of the most important positions in fantasy hockey, so you know Fantasy Alarm's RW rankings should have a prominent place on your draft cheat sheet.

Aside from center, RW will see the most first-round picks, so Fantasy Alarm's top-20 RWs will have you covered for a few rounds.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT:

We'll update these rankings as needed before the season begins Oct. 2.

2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:

Center | Left wing | Defensemen | Goalie | Cheat sheet



2019 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Right Wing

Note: Some players eligible at multiple positions

Rank Player Team 1 Nikita Kucherov TB 2 Patrick Kane CHI 3 Alex Ovechkin WSH 4 David Pastrnak BOS 5 Mikko Rantanen COL 6 Blake Wheeler WPG 7 Vladimir Tarasenko STL 8 Sebastian Aho CAR 9 Alexander Radulov DAL 10 Phil Kessel ARI 11 Brock Boeser VAN 12 Mitchell Marner TOR 13 Mark Stone VGK 14 Patrik Laine WPG 15 Alex DeBrincat CHI 16 Cam Atkinson CBJ 17 Jakub Voracek PHI 18 Timo Meier SJ 19 Kyle Palmieri NJ 20 Brendan Gallagher MTL

For more RW rankings -- plus rankings at every position