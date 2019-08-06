2019 Fantasy Football Rankings: FLEX

When it comes to fantasy football’s FLEX position, it often seems like there isn’t any draft strategy at all. Whichever of your RB/WR/TE backups falls into the FLEX spot naturally is who you go with. But if you're just looking at positional rankings, it can be tough to compare players. That’s where this cheat sheet comes in handy. Instead of having to weave through a top 200 crowded with QBs, D/STs, and even kickers, you can just use this list.

FLEX rankings don’t just matter for one spot on your roster. After your starting lineup is full, they basically matter for every selection you make thereafter (save for a backup quarterback...unless you're in a SuperFLEX league). Sure, you’ll want a good roster balance between running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, but you also don’t want to get forced into picking one or the other just because it’s time to pick a particular spot.

On draft day, come right here when you need to decide between two second-year players like Calvin Ridley and Phillip Lindsay, or between two Patriots like Julian Edelman and James White, or even between three closely grouped Browns in David Njoku, Duke Johnson, Jr., and Kareem Hunt.

Things will change across positions as your draft day approaches, so we’ll be sure to keep this updated all preseason.

Fantasy Football 2019: FLEX rankings

Rankings based on standard scoring leagues

Rank

Player

Position

Team

1

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Cowboys

2

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

3

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

4

Christian McCaffrey

RB

Panthers

5

Le'Veon Bell

RB

Jets

6

Melvin Gordon

RB

Chargers

7

Todd Gurley

RB

Rams

8

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Texans

9

James Conner

RB

Steelers

10

Davante Adams

WR

Packers

11

Julio Jones

WR

Falcons

12

Michael Thomas

WR

Saints

13

Antonio Brown

WR

Raiders

14

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

15

David Johnson

RB

Cardinals

16

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

Browns

17

Leonard Fournette

RB

Jaguars

18

Dalvin Cook

RB

Vikings

19

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

Steelers

20

Tyreek Hill

WR

Chiefs

21

Adam Thielen

WR

Vikings

22

Kerryon Johnson

RB

Lions

23

Mark Ingram

RB

Ravens

24

Keenan Allen

WR

Chargers

25

Tevin Coleman

RB

49ers

26

Phillip Lindsay

RB

Broncos

27

Mike Evans

WR

Buccaneers

28

Calvin Ridley

WR

Falcons

29

Amari Cooper

WR

Cowboys

30

Aaron Jones

RB

Packers

31

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

32

Marlon Mack

RB

Colts

33

Nick Chubb

RB

Browns

34

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

35

Sammy Watkins

WR

Chiefs

36

Zach Ertz

TE

Eagles

37

Damien Williams

RB

Chiefs

38

T.Y. Hilton

WR

Colts

39

Brandin Cooks

WR

Rams

40

Chris Carson

RB

Seahawks

41

Devonta Freeman

RB

Falcons

42

George Kittle

TE

49ers

43

Stefon Diggs

WR

Vikings

44

Sony Michel

RB

Patriots

45

Kenny Golladay

WR

Lions

46

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

47

Alshon Jeffery

WR

Eagles

48

Jarvis Landry

WR

Browns

49

Tarik Cohen

RB

Bears

50

Will Fuller V

WR

Texans

51

Cooper Kupp

WR

Rams

52

Evan Engram

TE

Giants

53

James White

RB

Patriots

54

Kenyan Drake

RB

Dolphins

55

Mike Williams

WR

Chargers

56

Tyler Lockett

WR

Seahawks

57

Robert Woods

WR

Rams

58

Corey Davis

WR

Titans

59

O.J. Howard

TE

Buccaneers

60

Julian Edelman

WR

Patriots

61

A.J. Green

WR

Bengals

62

Jordan Howard

RB

Eagles

63

Lamar Miller

RB

Texans

64

Derrius Guice

RB

Redskins

65

Jared Cook

TE

Saints

66

Ronald Jones

RB

Buccaneers

67

Eric Ebron

TE

Colts

68

LeSean McCoy

RB

Bills

69

Allen Robinson

WR

Bears

70

Latavius Murray

RB

Saints

71

David Montgomery

RB

Bears

72

Jerick McKinnon

RB

49ers

73

Dion Lewis

RB

Titans

74

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

75

D.J. Moore

WR

Panthers

76

Devin Funchess

WR

Colts

77

Hunter Henry

TE

Chargers

78

Carlos Hyde

RB

Chiefs

79

Miles Sanders

RB

Eagles

80

James Washington

WR

Steelers

81

Marvin Jones

WR

Lions

82

Adrian Peterson

RB

Redskins

83

Trey Burton

TE

Bears

84

Sterling Shepard

WR

Giants

85

Courtland Sutton

WR

Broncos

86

DeSean Jackson

WR

Eagles

87

Ito Smith

RB

Falcons

88

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

89

Peyton Barber

RB

Buccaneers

90

Delanie Walker

TE

Titans

91

Royce Freeman

RB

Broncos

92

Tyrell Williams

WR

Raiders

93

Rashaad Penny

RB

Seahawks

94

Larry Fitzgerald

WR

Cardinals

95

Geronimo Allison

WR

Packers

96

Anthony Miller

WR

Bears

97

Golden Tate

WR

Giants

98

Jimmy Graham

TE

Packers

99

David Njoku

TE

Browns

100

Greg Olsen

TE

Panthers

101

Nyheim Hines

RB

Colts

102

Austin Ekeler

RB

Chargers

103

John Brown

WR

Bills

104

Dede Westbrook

WR

Jaguars

105

Robby Anderson

WR

Jets

106

DaeSean Hamilton

WR

Broncos

107

Chris Godwin

WR

Buccaneers

108

Mike Davis

RB

Bears

109

Giovani Bernard

RB

Bengals

110

Damien Harris

RB

Patriots

111

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR

Packers

112

Willie Snead

WR

Ravens

113

Vance McDonald

TE

Steelers

114

Jack Doyle

TE

Colts

115

C.J. Anderson

RB

Lions

116

David Moore

WR

Seahawks

117

Kyle Rudolph

TE

Vikings

118

Jordan Reed

TE

Redskins

119

Matt Breida

RB

49ers

120

Jalen Richard

RB

Raiders

121

Michael Gallup

WR

Cowboys

122

Austin Hooper

TE

Falcons

123

Chris Thompson

RB

Redskins

124

Theo Riddick

RB

Broncos

125

Duke Johnson Jr.

RB

Browns

126

Kareem Hunt

RB

Browns

127

Tre'Quan Smith

WR

Saints

128

Dante Pettis

WR

49ers

129

Christian Kirk

WR

Cardinals

130

Trent Taylor

WR

49ers

131

Keke Coutee

WR

Texans

132

Curtis Samuel

WR

Panthers

133

Jamison Crowder

WR

Jets

134

Zay Jones

WR

Bills

135

Donte Moncrief

WR

Steelers

136

Chris Hogan

WR

Panthers

137

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

138

D'Onta Foreman

RB

Colts

139

Equanimeous St. Brown

WR

Packers

140

Kenny Stills

WR

Dolphins

141

Eli Rogers

WR

Steelers

142

Marqise Lee

WR

Jaguars

143

DeVante Parker

WR

Dolphins

144

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Broncos

145

Adam Humphries

WR

Titans

146

Ted Ginn Jr.

WR

Saints

147

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

148

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Lions

149

Paul Richardson

WR

Redskins

150

Mohamed Sanu

WR

Falcons

