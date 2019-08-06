2019 Fantasy Football Rankings: FLEX
When it comes to fantasy football’s FLEX position, it often seems like there isn’t any draft strategy at all. Whichever of your RB/WR/TE backups falls into the FLEX spot naturally is who you go with. But if you're just looking at positional rankings, it can be tough to compare players. That’s where this cheat sheet comes in handy. Instead of having to weave through a top 200 crowded with QBs, D/STs, and even kickers, you can just use this list.
FLEX rankings don’t just matter for one spot on your roster. After your starting lineup is full, they basically matter for every selection you make thereafter (save for a backup quarterback...unless you're in a SuperFLEX league). Sure, you’ll want a good roster balance between running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, but you also don’t want to get forced into picking one or the other just because it’s time to pick a particular spot.
On draft day, come right here when you need to decide between two second-year players like Calvin Ridley and Phillip Lindsay, or between two Patriots like Julian Edelman and James White, or even between three closely grouped Browns in David Njoku, Duke Johnson, Jr., and Kareem Hunt.
Things will change across positions as your draft day approaches, so we’ll be sure to keep this updated all preseason.
Fantasy Football 2019: FLEX rankings
Rankings based on standard scoring leagues
Rank
Player
Position
Team
1
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
Cowboys
2
Saquon Barkley
RB
Giants
3
Alvin Kamara
RB
Saints
4
Christian McCaffrey
RB
Panthers
5
Le'Veon Bell
RB
Jets
6
Melvin Gordon
RB
Chargers
7
Todd Gurley
RB
Rams
8
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Texans
9
James Conner
RB
Steelers
10
Davante Adams
WR
Packers
11
Julio Jones
WR
Falcons
12
Michael Thomas
WR
Saints
13
Antonio Brown
WR
Raiders
14
Joe Mixon
RB
Bengals
15
David Johnson
RB
Cardinals
16
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Browns
17
Leonard Fournette
RB
Jaguars
18
Dalvin Cook
RB
Vikings
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Steelers
20
Tyreek Hill
WR
Chiefs
21
Adam Thielen
WR
Vikings
22
Kerryon Johnson
RB
Lions
23
Mark Ingram
RB
Ravens
24
Keenan Allen
WR
Chargers
25
Tevin Coleman
RB
49ers
26
Phillip Lindsay
RB
Broncos
27
Mike Evans
WR
Buccaneers
28
Calvin Ridley
WR
Falcons
29
Amari Cooper
WR
Cowboys
30
Aaron Jones
RB
Packers
31
Travis Kelce
TE
Chiefs
32
Marlon Mack
RB
Colts
33
Nick Chubb
RB
Browns
34
Derrick Henry
RB
Titans
35
Sammy Watkins
WR
Chiefs
36
Zach Ertz
TE
Eagles
37
Damien Williams
RB
Chiefs
38
T.Y. Hilton
WR
Colts
39
Brandin Cooks
WR
Rams
40
Chris Carson
RB
Seahawks
41
Devonta Freeman
RB
Falcons
42
George Kittle
TE
49ers
43
Stefon Diggs
WR
Vikings
44
Sony Michel
RB
Patriots
45
Kenny Golladay
WR
Lions
46
Josh Jacobs
RB
Raiders
47
Alshon Jeffery
WR
Eagles
48
Jarvis Landry
WR
Browns
49
Tarik Cohen
RB
Bears
50
Will Fuller V
WR
Texans
51
Cooper Kupp
WR
Rams
52
Evan Engram
TE
Giants
53
James White
RB
Patriots
54
Kenyan Drake
RB
Dolphins
55
Mike Williams
WR
Chargers
56
Tyler Lockett
WR
Seahawks
57
Robert Woods
WR
Rams
58
Corey Davis
WR
Titans
59
O.J. Howard
TE
Buccaneers
60
Julian Edelman
WR
Patriots
61
A.J. Green
WR
Bengals
62
Jordan Howard
RB
Eagles
63
Lamar Miller
RB
Texans
64
Derrius Guice
RB
Redskins
65
Jared Cook
TE
Saints
66
Ronald Jones
RB
Buccaneers
67
Eric Ebron
TE
Colts
68
LeSean McCoy
RB
Bills
69
Allen Robinson
WR
Bears
70
Latavius Murray
RB
Saints
71
David Montgomery
RB
Bears
72
Jerick McKinnon
RB
49ers
73
Dion Lewis
RB
Titans
74
Tyler Boyd
WR
Bengals
75
D.J. Moore
WR
Panthers
76
Devin Funchess
WR
Colts
77
Hunter Henry
TE
Chargers
78
Carlos Hyde
RB
Chiefs
79
Miles Sanders
RB
Eagles
80
James Washington
WR
Steelers
81
Marvin Jones
WR
Lions
82
Adrian Peterson
RB
Redskins
83
Trey Burton
TE
Bears
84
Sterling Shepard
WR
Giants
85
Courtland Sutton
WR
Broncos
86
DeSean Jackson
WR
Eagles
87
Ito Smith
RB
Falcons
88
Gus Edwards
RB
Ravens
89
Peyton Barber
RB
Buccaneers
90
Delanie Walker
TE
Titans
91
Royce Freeman
RB
Broncos
92
Tyrell Williams
WR
Raiders
93
Rashaad Penny
RB
Seahawks
94
Larry Fitzgerald
WR
Cardinals
95
Geronimo Allison
WR
Packers
96
Anthony Miller
WR
Bears
97
Golden Tate
WR
Giants
98
Jimmy Graham
TE
Packers
99
David Njoku
TE
Browns
100
Greg Olsen
TE
Panthers
101
Nyheim Hines
RB
Colts
102
Austin Ekeler
RB
Chargers
103
John Brown
WR
Bills
104
Dede Westbrook
WR
Jaguars
105
Robby Anderson
WR
Jets
106
DaeSean Hamilton
WR
Broncos
107
Chris Godwin
WR
Buccaneers
108
Mike Davis
RB
Bears
109
Giovani Bernard
RB
Bengals
110
Damien Harris
RB
Patriots
111
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Packers
112
Willie Snead
WR
Ravens
113
Vance McDonald
TE
Steelers
114
Jack Doyle
TE
Colts
115
C.J. Anderson
RB
Lions
116
David Moore
WR
Seahawks
117
Kyle Rudolph
TE
Vikings
118
Jordan Reed
TE
Redskins
119
Matt Breida
RB
49ers
120
Jalen Richard
RB
Raiders
121
Michael Gallup
WR
Cowboys
122
Austin Hooper
TE
Falcons
123
Chris Thompson
RB
Redskins
124
Theo Riddick
RB
Broncos
125
Duke Johnson Jr.
RB
Browns
126
Kareem Hunt
RB
Browns
127
Tre'Quan Smith
WR
Saints
128
Dante Pettis
WR
49ers
129
Christian Kirk
WR
Cardinals
130
Trent Taylor
WR
49ers
131
Keke Coutee
WR
Texans
132
Curtis Samuel
WR
Panthers
133
Jamison Crowder
WR
Jets
134
Zay Jones
WR
Bills
135
Donte Moncrief
WR
Steelers
136
Chris Hogan
WR
Panthers
137
Alexander Mattison
RB
Vikings
138
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Colts
139
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Packers
140
Kenny Stills
WR
Dolphins
141
Eli Rogers
WR
Steelers
142
Marqise Lee
WR
Jaguars
143
DeVante Parker
WR
Dolphins
144
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Broncos
145
Adam Humphries
WR
Titans
146
Ted Ginn Jr.
WR
Saints
147
DK Metcalf
WR
Seahawks
148
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Lions
149
Paul Richardson
WR
Redskins
150
Mohamed Sanu
WR
Falcons