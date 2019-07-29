2019 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: TE
In standard fantasy football leagues, the bottom half of the tight end barrel becomes about who might occasionally catch a touchdown. Things shift a bit in point-per-reception (PPR) formats, though. As such, you need different rankings for your cheat sheet if you're in a PPR league. The draft strategy doesn’t change much -- but it does change.
Take a player like Vance McDonald in Pittsburgh. More than 200 targets left the Steelers this offseason in the form of Antonio Brown and Jesse James. Someone has to soak up those throws from Ben Roethlisberger. McDonald hasn’t shown to be a big-play guy or touchdown weapon in his career, but for PPR owners, he doesn’t need either of those as much if he’s simply catching the ball more. Similarly, someone like Atlanta's Austin Hooper, who will always take a backseat to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, can continue to haul in short throws like last season when he ranked fourth in receptions among all TEs.
Someone like Greg Olsen falls a bit in this format, though. At least in the realm of TEs, Olsen has always had more of a propensity for the occasional big play. In any given week, though, Olsen might not have caught as many balls as the other top options. And coming off injury, Olsen should be fine for his occasional burst, but he may not get the simple catches as frequently.
If you find yourself in a PPR league, don’t change your thinking on the tight end position too much. How many passes they catch relative to their positional peers is more significant than any big shift in relation to other players. The top three are still the top three, and maybe the only ones worth reaching for in drafts. The middle guys, really from Nos. 4-15, are more likely to be on your roster but aren’t worth picking too early.
If you somehow end up with none of the top 15, just look for some level of opportunity. A few more caught passes each week will get the job done in PPR leagues.
Check back for frequent updates to this list throughout the preseason, and for analysis of individual TEs, go here.
Rankings based on full-point PPR leagues
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles
3. George Kittle, 49ers
4. Evan Engram, Giants
5. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
6. Jared Cook, Saints
7. Eric Ebron, Colts
8. Hunter Henry, Chargers
9. Delanie Walker, Titans
10. Trey Burton, Bears
11. Jimmy Graham, Packers
12. Austin Hooper, Falcons
13. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
14. Jordan Reed, Redskins
15. Greg Olsen, Panthers
16. Vance McDonald, Steelers
17. Jack Doyle, Colts
18. David Njoku, Browns
19. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
20. Jason Witten, Cowboys
21. Chris Herndon, Jets
22. Benjamin Watson, Patriots
23. T.J. Hockenson, Lions
24. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
25. Ian Thomas, Panthers
26. Darren Waller, Raiders
27. Tyler Kroft, Bills
28. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
29. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
30. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
31. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
32. Josh Oliver, Jaguars
33. Noah Fant, Broncos
34. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
35. Geoff Swaim, Jaguars
36. Gerald Everett, Rams
37. Nick Vannett, Seahawks
38. Jordan Thomas, Texans
39. Nick Boyle, Ravens
40. Jordan Akins, Texans
41. Tyler Higbee, Rams