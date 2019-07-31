2019 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 teams, 32 busts Is there anything worse than drafting a player with high expectations only to see him bust? In fantasy football, there might not be. It's one thing to uncover sleepers in the late rounds. Usually, those guys don't determine your season outlook by themselves. But an early-round bust can be the end of your title hopes. Just looking at rankings and honing your draft strategy might not be enough to avoid these guys. There are a couple of important things to note when you go through this list. First off, a player can't be a "bust" unless he has some level of expectations. There's no point in us telling you Drew Lock will have a bad year. Instead, many of these names will slot into fantasy teams' starting spots, making it that much more important to recognize whether you want them. DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2019 Fantasy Cheat Sheet The second, most-crucial aspect, is this: Many of these players won't be busts to the full extent of the word. Russell Wilson is on this list. That doesn't mean we expect him to be the worst QB in football and on the waiver wire by Week 8. Rather, we're trying to give you caution when it comes to certain players. Let's face it, we painted ourselves into a corner by having to pick a "bust" from every team, so we have to take some chances here. Ultimately, some of these guys carry more risk than you realize or are simply being drafted too high. Hopefully, this list helps you draft players where they fit and avoid taking the ones that have the potential to disappoint you.

1 Arizona Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk Christian Kirk has talent and should eventually overtake Larry Fitzgerald for the No. 1 WR mantle in Arizona. Paired with Kyler Murray, that should make him productive for seasons to come. The only problem is that Kirk is being drafted ahead of Fitzgerald this season, and it's tough to expect him to finish as such on the year-end leaderboards. From 2015-'17, Fitzgerald caught at least 100 passes every year. It was a down season for everyone in Arizona last year, but that’s not Fitzgerald’s fault. He should make himself a trusted weapon for Murray from day one and outproduce Kirk in 2019. Kirk has breakout potential, but he's currently being overvalued.

2 Atlanta Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman Last year, with Freeman out injured, Falcons’ backup Ito Smith received nearly three-fifths of the touches that starter Tevin Coleman did. Coleman has moved on to San Francisco, so Smith now takes on the backup role behind a healthy Freeman. Smith was decent enough in 2018, so Atlanta doesn’t have a good reason to phase him out of the offense. Freeman is currently being selected a round ahead of obvious lead backs like Mark Ingram and Sony Michel, while Freeman’s role just isn’t as secure with Smith waiting in the wings. Passing on Freeman and waiting a round or two might be the best strategy.

3 Baltimore Ravens: D/ST The Ravens aren’t a terrible defense, but the glory days of Ray Lewis on the cover of Madden are long since passed. Name value matters a lot here, apparently, as the Baltimore D is being selected in the top five among its position. It's not even in the top 10 of our rankings, though. If there’s a reason to make sure you pick the Ravens, it’s that Week 1 matchup with Miami, but they’re not an automatic start anymore.

4 Buffalo Bills: RB LeSean McCoy I hope they’ve got a big running back meeting room in Buffalo because there are a ton of bodies at that position in camp. LeSean McCoy is coming off the worst season of his career, and the Bills signed Frank Gore and TJ Yeldon along with drafting Devin Singletary in the third round. It seems like owners are targeting McCoy for their FLEX spot or first backup running back slot. Just beware that it wouldn’t be that crazy for him to get pushed out of the way altogether in Buffalo. Your investment isn’t too high, but it could prove useless.

5 Carolina Panthers: QB Cam Newton Newton is being drafted like the top-10 quarterback he’s been for years now, but the former MVP battled shoulder issues last season that led to offseason surgery. There’s no telling if the strong arm that made his game so dynamic will be the same -- or if the rushing ability that made him a fantasy superstar will be limited in an effort to protect him from extra hits. QBs going after Newton, such as Jared Goff or even Ben Roethlisberger, certainly are safer selections than a strong-armed quarterback coming off a crippling injury.

6 Chicago Bears: RB David Montgomery The Bears weren’t good at run blocking in 2018 and didn’t do anything to lead to a change for the new season. They were stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage more than league average last year. That doesn’t bode well for rookie David Montgomery, who’s going ahead of guys like Kenyan Drake in drafts. Chicago also brought in Mike Davis this offseason, and you know Tarik Cohen isn't going anywhere on passing downs. Montgomery has plenty of upside, but his ceiling might not be as high as people think (and his floor looks a lot lower).

7 Cincinnati Bengals: WR A.J. Green The situation in Cincinnati isn’t dissimilar from the one in Arizona. In one corner, you have the veteran, long-time star in A.J. Green. In the other you have the up-and-coming Tyler Boyd, who the Bengals just rewarded with a four-year extension. My suspicion is that the passing of the torch comes sooner here. Boyd already hauled in 1,000 yards last season, and he out-targeted Green twice in the eight weeks before Green got hurt. Green is starting this year on the sideline because of an ankle injury, further hurting his value. Given his injury history, those early-season contents might not be the only ones he misses.

8 Cleveland Browns: WR Jarvis Landry There are only so many targets to go around in Cleveland, and suddenly the Browns are full of weapons. Odell Beckham, Jr., David Njoku, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson will compete for touches (along with Kareem Hunt when he returns from suspensio). The best years Landry has had have featured him as a no-doubt top option, both in Miami and Cleveland. With such a spread-out offense, it might be tough to return value as a WR2 in standard leagues.

9 Dallas Cowboys: WR Amari Cooper It’s not that Amari Cooper is going to have a bad season. The second-half connection between the former Alabama star and Dak Prescott was obvious last season. It’s more a question of whether Dallas’s system lends itself to Cooper being a WR1 in 12-team leagues, which is how he’s currently being drafted. With Ezekiel Elliott behind Prescott, the Cowboys will always rely more on their rushing attack than most teams. It’s just not too hard to see one of the Rams’ wideouts or Kenny Golladay exceeding the volume of Cooper and using that to outdo him this season.

10 Denver Broncos: RB Phillip Lindsay Lindsay’s currently being selected in the early-20s among running backs, and that makes some sense. What doesn’t make as much sense is that his backfield mate Royce Freeman is going almost 20 spots lower. The reports out of Denver all indicate that the Broncos hope for a RB-by-committee system in 2019. Although Lindsay was the better back last year, Freeman was the higher draft selection who’s more built to be a feature back. Once you consider that Lindsay might not even be the full-time guy in Denver, the safety of selecting him goes out the window.

11 Detroit Lions: WR Marvin Jones Marvin Jones isn't being drafted too high, but it would be easy to see him having a useless season. Detroit looks to make itself more run-heavy with Darrell Bevell in as offensive coordinator. The Lions will run more two-TE sets with T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, too. At some level, James and Hockenson will take away the red-zone looks that helped make Jones valuable, and he's a clear second fiddle to emerging WR1 Kenny Golladay. Jones already wasn't an exciting option, especially in PPR leagues, and now his odds of producing are even lower.

12 Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers For the first time in a long time, Aaron Rodgers brings a lot of questions with him. Will he jell with new head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur? Will a second receiver emerge? Is the running-back battle settled? Can the Green Bay line protect him? For an injury-prone passer, being sacked 49 times a year ago isn't too reassuring. Then you add in the fact that Davante Adams is the only proven WR, and we're left hoping one of Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Equanimeous St. Brown is the real deal. Green Bay's a tough team to pick a total bust from, and Rodgers probably won't ruin your season. Just be aware that the risk is probably higher than usual with him.

13 Houston Texans: D/ST Houston benefited a year ago from a league-leading 14 fumble recoveries (a fluky stat) and lost Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson this offseason. J.J. Watt has also struggled staying healthy in two of the past three seasons, and he makes a ton of difference for the Texans. Houston’s D/ST isn’t going way too early or anything, but with a tough schedule and lots of other red flags, there are plenty of reasons here for caution.

14 Indianapolis Colts: TE Eric Ebron Eric Ebron put up 14 total touchdowns in 2018, shattering his previous career high of five. It was certainly a banner year for the former first-rounder in his first season teaming up with Andrew Luck, but if you’re ever looking for someone to fail to reach expectations, expecting regression to a more average total of touchdowns is one way to do it. A few big games over the course of a 16-game season can make all the difference in a huge season versus a solid one. Ebron is another player on this list whose draft spot feels about right at seventh among TEs. His presence here is more about understanding that expecting another 2018 from Ebron is probably asking too much, especially with Devin Funchess in town and Jack Doyle hopefully healthier.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars: D/ST The Jaguars’ defense simply wasn’t good in 2018. Yeah, they were the top fantasy D/ST in 2017, but so what? With leading tackler Telvin Smith out of action for 2019, there’s no way Jacksonville gets back to that high perch. The only problem is it's being drafted as a top-three defense. Is there still talent there, enough to think there’s a chance of them being starter worthy? Sure. But it's currently going well before the second-to-last round of 12-team drafts, and that's just too high.

16 Kansas City Chiefs: RB Damien Williams All of a sudden, in Damien Williams’ fifth year in the NFL, he had a late-season breakout due, in part, to a surprise job opening. Are his 50 good runs last year enough to outdo his 133 runs in Miami at 3.6 yards per carry? Fantasy owners obviously think so, as he’s being drafted in the late second round in 12 team leagues. That's ahead of a bunch of backs more proven than he is, including Leonard Fournette. The Chiefs also brought in Carlos Hyde in the offseason. He might be over the hill, but Kansas City also felt a need to at least hedge its bets. Just as quickly as Williams got the job, he could lose it in 2019.

17 Los Angeles Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon We all believed Le’Veon Bell would show up last year. He didn't, and many fantasy owners got burned. Now we have Melvin Gordon basically threatening to do the same. He’s still being drafted as a top-five back, but that will change in a hurry if there's no positive traction on a new contract. He might ride the Le’Veon wave all season and make your first-round investment a waste. If you don’t like risk or were burned by Bell last year, you might want to go elsewhere with your first pick.

18 Los Angeles Rams: RB Todd Gurley After his lackluster postseason and reports that Todd Gurley is dealing with an “arthritic component to his knee,” there’s cause for concern and for risk-averse drafters to shy away. He’ll probably get plenty of touches, score plenty of touchdowns and be a sure-fire starter each week of the season, but unlike last season when he sat atop the running back preseason rankings, Gurley is not as sure a thing in 2019.

19 Miami Dolphins: RB Kenyan Drake Drake is the only Dolphins player being drafted in the top 150 of standard leagues, which makes him the only real option to put on this list. Let’s just take a minute to discuss potential concerns you could have with Drake. Miami has one of the worst offensive lines in football and might be counting on Josh Rosen to save the day. Teams could also stack the box against Drake, who disappointed last season is what was supposed to be his big breakout. He should be fine in PPR leagues, but Drake could disappoint in standard leagues.

20 Minnesota Vikings: WR Adam Thielen Everywhere you look, Thielen is regarded as the top Vikings receiver. But in the second half of 2018, Stefon Diggs actually out-targeted Thielen 64 to 57 (and that’s with Diggs missing a game). Obviously, that’s not a huge difference, but it was a shift from the first half when Thielen was bombarded with double-digit targets almost every week. If it were to be a trend that continued into 2019, Thielen wouldn’t be a WR1 anymore.

21 New England Patriots: QB Tom Brady Maybe it's hard to comprehend after so many years of Tom Brady being a sure-fire fantasy starting QB, but it's looking like that's one title he's lost. He's being drafted as a borderline starter, but there are too many players with more upside at a deep position. You could wait a couple rounds and snag any of Dak Prescott, Mitchell Trubisky or Kirk Cousins, all equivalent or better options.

22 New Orleans Saints: TE Jared Cook After seasons and seasons of disappointment, Jared Cook finally delivered his breakout season as a 31 year old for an offensively challenged Oakland team. Now he heads to New Orleans, where he’s at best the No. 3 option behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. It seems inevitable that the annual disappointer will get back to his old ways. Besides, Cook is going 67 spots before Trey Burton after finishing just one spot ahead of Burton in standard league scoring last year. If you don’t want one of the TEs ahead of Cook, there’s really no reason to not just wait for Burton (or several other TEs) later in the draft.

23 New York Giants: TE Evan Engram The potential for Evan Engram to have a disappointing year has nothing to do with Evan Engram. He’s a talented tight end. It has everything to do with the guys tasked with throwing him the football. Eli Manning won’t fool anyone into thinking he’s a spring chicken, and Daniel Jones might’ve been overdrafted and will take time to develop. Defenses can devote more attention to stopping Engram with Odell Beckham, Jr. out of town and injury/suspension question marks to other key receivers. There’s just not a lot of offensive optimism to be had in New York, so it’s easy enough to see Engram not reaching his top-five TE potential.

24 New York Jets: RB Le’Veon Bell To bust, you have to have some level of expectations, and among the Jets, Bell is really the only one who fits that bill. After sitting out a year, Bell will have all eyes on him as he attempts to answer any questions skeptics may have. Will he be in shape? Will he be motivated? Will the year off hurt his cut-centric game? Will a Jets offense that’s not as good as Pittsburgh's support Bell’s talent? Of course Bell costs a top-10 pick because he’s simply too talented to go any later. But after how 2018 went for anyone who trusted Bell, the idea of something going wrong this year seems a lot less far fetched.

25 Oakland Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs People love rookie running backs, but we’re not looking at the same class of players as last year. Jacobs was never the feature back at Alabama, rushing for 640 yards as a junior last year behind a stacked offensive line. There also are players who could siphon touches away from the rook in Oakland, from Jalen Richard to DeAndre Washington and Doug Martin. Jacobs is currently riding the rookie back helium and going off the board ahead of a number of players who've already done it. There's just more risk here than an RB2 should have.

26 Philadelphia Eagles: QB Carson Wentz Wentz is currently being selected as a top-10 quarterback, a ranking he’d be a shoe-in for if his rushing could resemble what he did in 2017, pre-knee injury. But his 4.7 yards-per-carry declined to 2.7 in '18, and he ran almost two fewer times per game. Whether Wentz wasn’t fully recovered or was trying to protect himself is inconsequential to the idea that without rushing, Wentz isn’t as good of a fantasy option. You can keep an eye on reports about Wentz’s health in training camp, but the reality is that right now, Jared Goff is probably a safer choice. If Wentz doesn’t run, he won’t out-point Goff. If he does, he holds a much higher injury risk and lacks the likelihood to finish a full season.

27 Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger What's a quarterback to do when he loses his top target? Luckily for Ben Roethlisberger, he still has JuJu Smith-Schuster. Antonio Brown's 168 2018 targets have to go somewhere, though, and odds are it won't be to someone as good as Brown. Roethlisberger has room to regress from his career-high passsing yardage and still be a solid fantasy QB. He also led the league in interceptions (16) last season, so there's always a chance his risk-taking proves more costly without Brown to help make up for it.

28 San Francisco 49ers: TE George Kittle Kittle outdid everyone in football last year with his 870 yards after catch, more than half of his 1,377 total receiving yards. He benefited from a 49ers team that often trailed and had him as the top option to keep dumping the ball off to, again and again. He definitely took advantage and isn’t a total fluke.



It just seems crazy to expect Kittle to do that again. None of the other top non-RB pass catchers in 2018 were even close to half of their yards coming after the catch. Obviously, Kittle is running a different route tree than that group. While Kittle deserves to be grouped in with Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz in the top-tier of TEs, there’s definitely an argument for taking one of the top two or waiting past Kittle.

29 Seattle Seahawks: QB Russell Wilson You’d have to travel back to 2013 to find a season when Doug Baldwin wasn’t Russell Wilson’s most-targeted wide receiver. That is, until '19, when Wilson will have to make due without a retired Baldwin. The FantasyPros composite ADP has Wilson going eighth among QBs, but a few individual sites have been seeing him drafted higher. He’s still playing behind a leaky offensive line that will probably let him be sacked 40-plus times for the seventh-straight season. Now, he’s gotta do it without his trusty outlet Baldwin. There’s a chance his numbers regress across the board.

30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin Among all NFL teams’ number-two receivers, Stefon Diggs is being drafted the earliest, followed by whichever of Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods you consider second. Third? Chris Godwin. That’s ahead of No. 2s like Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins, plus top options like Tyler Lockett and D.J. Moore. Godwin is a solid player, sure, but is he the 20th receiver on your board? Apparently someone in every draft thinks he is, but that doesn’t have to be you.

31 Tennessee Titans: RB Derrick Henry The Titans’ offensive line allowed the fewest yards on average before first contact in the NFL last season. Derrick Henry is a load of a runner who is tough to bring down. But the line didn’t make major enough improvements to fix that major problem. Henry will keep getting hit in the backfield, and aside from a few monster weeks, he was relatively pedestrian in 2018. If you subtract his big Weeks 14 and 15, Henry averaged 3.9 yards per carry, nothing to write home about. And Dion Lewis severely eats into Henry's value in PPR leagues. Henry is being drafted as an RB2. He's just not as sure a thing as many people think.