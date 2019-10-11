2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 100

The 2019-20 NBA season gets underway soon, and in order to be ready for your fantasy basketball draft, you need a good set of rankings. Whether you prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, LeBron James, or James Harden at the top, having a handy top 100 or 200 on your cheat sheet will help you navigate your draft. From the projected first-round picks at the top to the potential sleepers and breakouts later on, Fantasy Alarm has you covered.

Below you will find Fantasy Alarm's top-100 players for the upcoming season. It's important to note that many players are eligible at more spots than the primary position at which they're listed below, so keep that in mind when putting together a draft strategy. For complete overall rankings -- and rankings at every position -- get a free one-week subscription to Fantasy Alarm and check out its ultimate fantasy basketball draft cheat sheet!

This list will be updated as needed in response to injuries or depth chart changes prior to opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:
Point guard | Shooting guard | Small forward | Power forward | Center

2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings: Top 100

Some players eligible at multiple positions

7 Nikola Jokic C DEN

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo

SF

MIL

2

Stephen Curry

PG

GSW

3

LeBron James

SF

LAL

4

Karl-Anthony Towns

C

MIN

5

Anthony Davis

PF

LAL

6

James Harden

SG

HOU

7

Nikola Jokic

C

DEN

8

Russell Westbrook

PG

HOU

9

Joel Embiid

PF

PHI

10

Damian Lillard

PG

POR

11

Kawhi Leonard

SF

LAC

12

Jimmy Butler

SF

MIA

13

Kyrie Irving

PG

BKN

14

Bradley Beal

SG

WAS

15

Kemba Walker

PG

BOS

16

Luka Doncic

SG

DAL

17

Paul George

SF

LAC

18

Devin Booker

SG

PHX

19

Rudy Gobert

C

UTA

20

Nikola Vucevic

C

ORL

21

Ben Simmons

PG

PHI

22

Mike Conley

PG

UTA

23

Chris Paul

PG

OKC

24

Jrue Holiday

SG

NOP

25

LaMarcus Aldridge

PF

SAS

26

Kevin Love

PF

CLE

27

Blake Griffin

PF

DET

28

Draymond Green

PF

GSW

29

DeMar DeRozan

SG

SAS

30

Donovan Mitchell

SG

UTA

31

Kyle Lowry

PG

TOR

32

Trae Young

PG

ATL

33

Zach LaVine

SG

CHI

34

Khris Middleton

SF

MIL

35

John Collins

PF

ATL

36

Pascal Siakam

PF

TOR

37

Andre Drummond

C

DET

38

Kristaps Porzingis

PF

DAL

39

Deandre Ayton

C

PHX

40

Tobias Harris

SF

PHI

41

Terry Rozier

PG

CHA

42

Danilo Gallinari

SF

OKC

43

Clint Capela

C

HOU

44

Lauri Markkanen

PF

CHI

45

Al Horford

C

PHI

46

D'Angelo Russell

PG

GSW

47

Zion Williamson

SF

NOP

48

De'Aaron Fox

PG

SAC

49

Myles Turner

C

IND

50

CJ McCollum

SG

POR

51

Malcolm Brogdon

SG

IND

52

Buddy Hield

SG

SAC

53

Brook Lopez

C

MIL

54

Domantas Sabonis

PF

IND

55

Hassan Whiteside

C

POR

56

Ja Morant

PG

MEM

57

Aaron Gordon

PF

ORL

58

Julius Randle

PF

NYK

59

Otto Porter

SF

CHI

60

Eric Bledsoe

PG

MIL

61

Bam Adebayo

C

MIA

62

Josh Richardson

SG

PHI

63

Victor Oladipo

SG

IND

64

Marc Gasol

C

TOR

65

Jeff Teague

PG

MIN

66

Jamal Murray

PG

DEN

67

Jaren Jackson

PF

MEM

68

Steven Adams

C

OKC

69

Lonzo Ball

PG

NOP

70

Goran Dragic

PG

MIA

71

Paul Millsap

PF

DEN

72

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

PG

OKC

73

Willie Cauley-Stein

C

GSW

74

Wendell Carter

C

CHI

75

DeAndre Jordan

C

BKN

76

Enes Kanter

C

BOS

77

Jayson Tatum

SF

BOS

78

Lou Williams

SG

LAC

79

Marvin Bagley

PF

SAC

80

Gordon Hayward

SF

BOS

81

Derrick Favors

PF

NOP

82

Montrezl Harrell

PF

LAC

83

Ricky Rubio

PG

PHX

84

Caris LeVert

SG

BKN

85

Bojan Bogdanovic

SF

UTA

86

Robert Covington

SF

MIN

87

Thomas Bryant

C

WAS

88

Gary Harris

SG

DEN

89

Kyle Kuzma

PF

LAL

90

JJ Redick

SG

NOP

91

Kelly Oubre

SF

PHX

92

Jonas Valanciunas

C

MEM

93

Fred VanVleet

PG

TOR

94

Mitchell Robinson

C

NYK

95

JaVale McGee

C

LAL

96

Jarrett Allen

C

BKN

97

Dejounte Murray

PG

SAS

98

Miles Bridges

SF

CHA

99

Rudy Gay

SF

SAS

100

Serge Ibaka

PF

TOR

For more PG rankings -- plus rankings at every position -- visit Fantasy Alarm for a FREE one-week premium subscription .

