2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 100
The 2019-20 NBA season gets underway soon, and in order to be ready for your fantasy basketball draft, you need a good set of rankings. Whether you prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, LeBron James, or James Harden at the top, having a handy top 100 or 200 on your cheat sheet will help you navigate your draft. From the projected first-round picks at the top to the potential sleepers and breakouts later on, Fantasy Alarm has you covered.
Below you will find Fantasy Alarm's top-100 players for the upcoming season. It's important to note that many players are eligible at more spots than the primary position at which they're listed below, so keep that in mind when putting together a draft strategy. For complete overall rankings -- and rankings at every position -- get a free one-week subscription to Fantasy Alarm and check out its ultimate fantasy basketball draft cheat sheet!
DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Free one-week Fantasy Alarm subscription
This list will be updated as needed in response to injuries or depth chart changes prior to opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:
Point guard | Shooting guard | Small forward | Power forward | Center
2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings: Top 100
Some players eligible at multiple positions
MORE: Top sleepers | Top rookies | Cheat sheet
7 Nikola Jokic C DEN
Rank
Player
Pos
Team
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
MIL
2
Stephen Curry
PG
GSW
3
LeBron James
SF
LAL
4
Karl-Anthony Towns
C
MIN
5
Anthony Davis
PF
LAL
6
James Harden
SG
HOU
7
Nikola Jokic
C
DEN
8
Russell Westbrook
PG
HOU
9
Joel Embiid
PF
PHI
10
Damian Lillard
PG
POR
11
Kawhi Leonard
SF
LAC
12
Jimmy Butler
SF
MIA
13
Kyrie Irving
PG
BKN
14
Bradley Beal
SG
WAS
15
Kemba Walker
PG
BOS
16
Luka Doncic
SG
DAL
17
Paul George
SF
LAC
18
Devin Booker
SG
PHX
19
Rudy Gobert
C
UTA
20
Nikola Vucevic
C
ORL
21
Ben Simmons
PG
PHI
22
Mike Conley
PG
UTA
23
Chris Paul
PG
OKC
24
Jrue Holiday
SG
NOP
25
LaMarcus Aldridge
PF
SAS
26
Kevin Love
PF
CLE
27
Blake Griffin
PF
DET
28
Draymond Green
PF
GSW
29
DeMar DeRozan
SG
SAS
30
Donovan Mitchell
SG
UTA
31
Kyle Lowry
PG
TOR
32
Trae Young
PG
ATL
33
Zach LaVine
SG
CHI
34
Khris Middleton
SF
MIL
35
John Collins
PF
ATL
36
Pascal Siakam
PF
TOR
37
Andre Drummond
C
DET
38
Kristaps Porzingis
PF
DAL
39
Deandre Ayton
C
PHX
40
Tobias Harris
SF
PHI
41
Terry Rozier
PG
CHA
42
Danilo Gallinari
SF
OKC
43
Clint Capela
C
HOU
44
Lauri Markkanen
PF
CHI
45
Al Horford
C
PHI
46
D'Angelo Russell
PG
GSW
47
Zion Williamson
SF
NOP
48
De'Aaron Fox
PG
SAC
49
Myles Turner
C
IND
50
CJ McCollum
SG
POR
51
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
IND
52
Buddy Hield
SG
SAC
53
Brook Lopez
C
MIL
54
Domantas Sabonis
PF
IND
55
Hassan Whiteside
C
POR
56
Ja Morant
PG
MEM
57
Aaron Gordon
PF
ORL
58
Julius Randle
PF
NYK
59
Otto Porter
SF
CHI
60
Eric Bledsoe
PG
MIL
61
Bam Adebayo
C
MIA
62
Josh Richardson
SG
PHI
63
Victor Oladipo
SG
IND
64
Marc Gasol
C
TOR
65
Jeff Teague
PG
MIN
66
Jamal Murray
PG
DEN
67
Jaren Jackson
PF
MEM
68
Steven Adams
C
OKC
69
Lonzo Ball
PG
NOP
70
Goran Dragic
PG
MIA
71
Paul Millsap
PF
DEN
72
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
PG
OKC
73
Willie Cauley-Stein
C
GSW
74
Wendell Carter
C
CHI
75
DeAndre Jordan
C
BKN
76
Enes Kanter
C
BOS
77
Jayson Tatum
SF
BOS
78
Lou Williams
SG
LAC
79
Marvin Bagley
PF
SAC
80
Gordon Hayward
SF
BOS
81
Derrick Favors
PF
NOP
82
Montrezl Harrell
PF
LAC
83
Ricky Rubio
PG
PHX
84
Caris LeVert
SG
BKN
85
Bojan Bogdanovic
SF
UTA
86
Robert Covington
SF
MIN
87
Thomas Bryant
C
WAS
88
Gary Harris
SG
DEN
89
Kyle Kuzma
PF
LAL
90
JJ Redick
SG
NOP
91
Kelly Oubre
SF
PHX
92
Jonas Valanciunas
C
MEM
93
Fred VanVleet
PG
TOR
94
Mitchell Robinson
C
NYK
95
JaVale McGee
C
LAL
96
Jarrett Allen
C
BKN
97
Dejounte Murray
PG
SAS
98
Miles Bridges
SF
CHA
99
Rudy Gay
SF
SAS
100
Serge Ibaka
PF
TOR
For more PG rankings -- plus rankings at every position -- visit Fantasy Alarm for a FREE one-week premium subscription .