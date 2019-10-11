2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 100

The 2019-20 NBA season gets underway soon, and in order to be ready for your fantasy basketball draft, you need a good set of rankings. Whether you prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, LeBron James, or James Harden at the top, having a handy top 100 or 200 on your cheat sheet will help you navigate your draft. From the projected first-round picks at the top to the potential sleepers and breakouts later on, Fantasy Alarm has you covered.

Below you will find Fantasy Alarm's top-100 players for the upcoming season. It's important to note that many players are eligible at more spots than the primary position at which they're listed below, so keep that in mind when putting together a draft strategy. For complete overall rankings -- and rankings at every position -- get a free one-week subscription to Fantasy Alarm and check out its ultimate fantasy basketball draft cheat sheet!

This list will be updated as needed in response to injuries or depth chart changes prior to opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:

Point guard | Shooting guard | Small forward | Power forward | Center



2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings: Top 100

Some players eligible at multiple positions

Rank Player Pos Team 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo SF MIL 2 Stephen Curry PG GSW 3 LeBron James SF LAL 4 Karl-Anthony Towns C MIN 5 Anthony Davis PF LAL 6 James Harden SG HOU 7 Nikola Jokic C DEN 8 Russell Westbrook PG HOU 9 Joel Embiid PF PHI 10 Damian Lillard PG POR 11 Kawhi Leonard SF LAC 12 Jimmy Butler SF MIA 13 Kyrie Irving PG BKN 14 Bradley Beal SG WAS 15 Kemba Walker PG BOS 16 Luka Doncic SG DAL 17 Paul George SF LAC 18 Devin Booker SG PHX 19 Rudy Gobert C UTA 20 Nikola Vucevic C ORL 21 Ben Simmons PG PHI 22 Mike Conley PG UTA 23 Chris Paul PG OKC 24 Jrue Holiday SG NOP 25 LaMarcus Aldridge PF SAS 26 Kevin Love PF CLE 27 Blake Griffin PF DET 28 Draymond Green PF GSW 29 DeMar DeRozan SG SAS 30 Donovan Mitchell SG UTA 31 Kyle Lowry PG TOR 32 Trae Young PG ATL 33 Zach LaVine SG CHI 34 Khris Middleton SF MIL 35 John Collins PF ATL 36 Pascal Siakam PF TOR 37 Andre Drummond C DET 38 Kristaps Porzingis PF DAL 39 Deandre Ayton C PHX 40 Tobias Harris SF PHI 41 Terry Rozier PG CHA 42 Danilo Gallinari SF OKC 43 Clint Capela C HOU 44 Lauri Markkanen PF CHI 45 Al Horford C PHI 46 D'Angelo Russell PG GSW 47 Zion Williamson SF NOP 48 De'Aaron Fox PG SAC 49 Myles Turner C IND 50 CJ McCollum SG POR 51 Malcolm Brogdon SG IND 52 Buddy Hield SG SAC 53 Brook Lopez C MIL 54 Domantas Sabonis PF IND 55 Hassan Whiteside C POR 56 Ja Morant PG MEM 57 Aaron Gordon PF ORL 58 Julius Randle PF NYK 59 Otto Porter SF CHI 60 Eric Bledsoe PG MIL 61 Bam Adebayo C MIA 62 Josh Richardson SG PHI 63 Victor Oladipo SG IND 64 Marc Gasol C TOR 65 Jeff Teague PG MIN 66 Jamal Murray PG DEN 67 Jaren Jackson PF MEM 68 Steven Adams C OKC 69 Lonzo Ball PG NOP 70 Goran Dragic PG MIA 71 Paul Millsap PF DEN 72 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG OKC 73 Willie Cauley-Stein C GSW 74 Wendell Carter C CHI 75 DeAndre Jordan C BKN 76 Enes Kanter C BOS 77 Jayson Tatum SF BOS 78 Lou Williams SG LAC 79 Marvin Bagley PF SAC 80 Gordon Hayward SF BOS 81 Derrick Favors PF NOP 82 Montrezl Harrell PF LAC 83 Ricky Rubio PG PHX 84 Caris LeVert SG BKN 85 Bojan Bogdanovic SF UTA 86 Robert Covington SF MIN 87 Thomas Bryant C WAS 88 Gary Harris SG DEN 89 Kyle Kuzma PF LAL 90 JJ Redick SG NOP 91 Kelly Oubre SF PHX 92 Jonas Valanciunas C MEM 93 Fred VanVleet PG TOR 94 Mitchell Robinson C NYK 95 JaVale McGee C LAL 96 Jarrett Allen C BKN 97 Dejounte Murray PG SAS 98 Miles Bridges SF CHA 99 Rudy Gay SF SAS 100 Serge Ibaka PF TOR

