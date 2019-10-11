2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Point guard
As the NBA enters the 2019 season, the crop of point guards has never been more talented. For fantasy basketball purposes, that can mean a variety of different things. You can devise a draft strategy where you build your team around one of the superstars like Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook, or you can stock up at other positions knowing you can still get a upper-tier guy or potential breakout later in the draft. Either way, you need a good set of PG rankings for your draft cheat sheet, and Fantasy Alarm has you covered with its top-20 floor generals for the upcoming season.
The biggest wild card in the PG rankings might be Ben Simmons. If he can truly start hitting a few threes to add to the rest of his well-rounded game, he could really break out. It's tough not getting any threes -- and bad FT percentages -- from the PG spot, so if you plan on taking Simmons, just know you have to make up for those deficiencies elsewhere.
DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Free one-week Fantasy Alarm subscription
Below you will find Fantasy Alarm's top-20 PGs, but considering some are eligible at SG, too, you'll need to be armed with more than this list for your draft. For complete point guard rankings -- and rankings at every position -- get a free one-week subscription to Fantasy Alarm and check out its ultimate fantasy basketball draft cheat sheet!
We'll update this list as needed as injuries occur or playing time projections change prior to the season tipping off on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
2019 DRAFT RANKINGS:
Shooting guard | Small forward | Power forward | Center | Overall
2019 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings: PG
Some players eligible at multiple positions
MORE: Top sleepers | Top rookies | Cheat sheet
8 Ben Simmons PHI
Rank
Player
Team
1
Stephen Curry
GSW
2
Russell Westbrook
HOU
3
Damian Lillard
POR
4
Kemba Walker
BOS
5
Kyrie Irving
BKN
6
Mike Conley
UTA
7
Chris Paul
OKC
8
Ben Simmons
PHI
9
Kyle Lowry
TOR
10
Trae Young
ATL
11
De'Aaron Fox
SAC
12
Terry Rozier
CHA
13
Eric Bledsoe
MIL
14
Malcolm Brogdon
IND
15
Ja Morant
MEM
16
Jeff Teague
MIN
17
Goran Dragic
MIA
18
Lonzo Ball
NOP
19
Jamal Murray
DEN
20
Lou Williams
LAC
For more PG rankings -- plus rankings at every position -- visit Fantasy Alarm for a FREE one-week premium subscription .