2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Point guard

As the NBA enters the 2019 season, the crop of point guards has never been more talented. For fantasy basketball purposes, that can mean a variety of different things. You can devise a draft strategy where you build your team around one of the superstars like Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook, or you can stock up at other positions knowing you can still get a upper-tier guy or potential breakout later in the draft. Either way, you need a good set of PG rankings for your draft cheat sheet, and Fantasy Alarm has you covered with its top-20 floor generals for the upcoming season.

The biggest wild card in the PG rankings might be Ben Simmons. If he can truly start hitting a few threes to add to the rest of his well-rounded game, he could really break out. It's tough not getting any threes -- and bad FT percentages -- from the PG spot, so if you plan on taking Simmons, just know you have to make up for those deficiencies elsewhere.

We'll update this list as needed as injuries occur or playing time projections change prior to the season tipping off on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Some players eligible at multiple positions

Rank Player Team 1 Stephen Curry GSW 2 Russell Westbrook HOU 3 Damian Lillard POR 4 Kemba Walker BOS 5 Kyrie Irving BKN 6 Mike Conley UTA 7 Chris Paul OKC 8 Ben Simmons PHI 9 Kyle Lowry TOR 10 Trae Young ATL 11 De'Aaron Fox SAC 12 Terry Rozier CHA 13 Eric Bledsoe MIL 14 Malcolm Brogdon IND 15 Ja Morant MEM 16 Jeff Teague MIN 17 Goran Dragic MIA 18 Lonzo Ball NOP 19 Jamal Murray DEN 20 Lou Williams LAC

