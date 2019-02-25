2019 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: 30 teams, 30 sleepers Let's face it -- fantasy baseball is mostly a six-month exercise in frustration and futility. One of the few rays of sunshine for most is hitting on a sleeper, be it on draft day or off the waiver wire. It's why cheat sheets are full of sleeper candidates at every position. Finding that breakout player, whether it's a top prospect, post-hype bounce-back, or overlooked veteran, is good for some level of bragging rights throughout the season. Ultimately, it doesn't matter what type of sleeper you hit on -- all that matters is finding a player who can outperform his preseason ranking and provide more value than his cost. Every year, we challenge ourselves to identify a sleeper from every team. For some clubs, it's hard to choose just one; for others, it's hard to even come up with a candidate, never mind one we feel good about promoting. As stated, we have all types of potentially undervalued players on this list, as well as guys from every position. Unsurprisingly, outfielders and starting pitchers are the most represented types of players, but there are several infielders, catchers and relievers who have a chance of helping your team more than you think. Undoubtedly, some of these guys will be complete busts, but as we always say, you don't need to draft 30 sleepers to win your league. Finding just one or two can help you end the season with a title.

1 Angels: Ty Buttrey, RP Cody Allen is tabbed to close for the Angels to begin the year, but he declined in a major way last season, sporting career lows in ERA (4.70), HR/9 ratio (1.48), and ground-ball percentage (30.0), as well as a WHIP (1.36), BB/9 ratio (4.43), and K/9 ratio (10.8) that were his worst since his abbreviated rookie season in 2012. Los Angeles has several candidates to take over should Allen falter or get injured, including Cam Bedrosian and Keynan Middleton, both of whom have prior closing experience with the Halos, but Buttrey should find himself in the mix, too. At 6-6, 230 pounds, the second-year righty is coming off a 16-game rookie campaign where he saved four games and compiled a 3.31/1.22 line and 11.0 K/9. His advanced numbers suggest he was even better than that (1.63 FIP), and his relatively low BB/9 (2.8) and lack of any HRs given up are good signs -- as are his 94 Ks over 65.1 innings between the majors and minors.

2 Astros: Tyler White, 1B The Astros have a loaded lineup and rotation, so finding a true sleeper is difficult. Perhaps the obvious choices are young strikeout artists Joshua James and Forrest Whitley, but rotation spots are uncertain for both. White is an unexciting "sleeper" pick, especially at a strong position like 1B, but considering he started eight games at SS, 22 games at 3B, and 26 games at 2B last year in Triple-A, it's possible he gains multi-position eligibility at some point this season. As it stands, the 28-year-old slugger is coming off a quietly solid 66-game showing with the big club last year, posting a .276/.354/.533 line with 12 HRs. Slated to DH, White could be a cheap source of 25-HR, 85-RBI production assuming he doesn't fall into a platoon with A.J. Reed.

3 Athletics: Ramon Laureano, OF A full season of at-bats can yield 20/20 production from the 24-year-old Laureano. Playing time is far from a given in Oakland's crowded outfield, but Laureano posted 19 HRs and 18 SBs in 112 games between Triple-A and the majors last year, which included a solid .288/.358/.474 line during his 48-game MLB stint. The strikeout rate was high (28.4 percent), but his solid defense and ability to draw walks should keep Laureano in the A's lineup most days.

4 Blue Jays: Danny Jansen, C In addition to everyone's favorite rookie, 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto has some intriguing young players with pop, including SS Lourdes Gurriel, 1B Rowdy Tellez, and OF Teoscar Hernandez, but playing time could be an issue for the latter two, and Gurriel might not do much besides an empty 20 HRs. Jansen also comes with risks, as rookie catchers rarely put up huge stats, but the talented 23 year old impressed in 109 Triple-A games (.285/.396/.488), particularly in terms in K/BB ratio (56/55). He held his own during his 31-game stint in Toronto last year (.247/.347/.432), and given the relative weakness of the catcher position, he could be a top-12 backstop without a true breakout season.

5 Braves: Touki Toussaint, SP Over the past two seasons in the minors, Toussaint struck out 330 batters in 281.1 innings. He carried that over to his seven-game (five-start) audition in the majors last year, whiffing 32 in 29 innings. Walks were a major issue (21), as they were in the minors, but Toussaint has shown the ability to get out of trouble while not allowing many homers. The 22-year-old righty could be a WHIP killer, but if he can harness his constantly moving three-pitch mix, he could also be a solid three-category contributor.

6 Brewers: Orlando Arcia, SS Arcia was our sleeper pick for the Brewers last year, and we're going back to the well despite a downright awful 2018. The 24-year-old shortstop has already shown us his potential with a 15/14 season in '17, and he's a major bounce-back candidate in Milwaukee's loaded lineup. Shortstop isn't exactly a weak position, but getting 20/20 upside from a young player at a dirt-cheap price is never a prohibitive risk.

7 Cardinals: Harrison Bader, OF Jack Flaherty was too good last year to be a sleeper and Alex Reyes is too risky, so we're going with Bader, who impressed with a 12/15 showing in 138 games last season. The 24-year-old righty could flirt with a 20/20 campaign, and while he won't help much in batting average or OBP, he should do well to compile stats in the other categories.

8 Cubs: Ian Happ, 3B/OF Happ is more of a draft-and-stash sleeper than a guy who will produce out of the gates. Playing time is an issue for the 24-year-old switch-hitter, especially with the Cubs moving him from second base. Still, he's one injury (or slump) away at several positions from everyday at-bats, and if that happens, he's already shown us what he can do. He hit 24 homers and stole eight bases in 115 games in 2017 as a rookie, and last year he hit 15 homers and stole eight bases as a platoon player. His sky-high K-rate (36.1 last year) is certainly a worry, but his sky-high BB-rate (15.2) still gives him plenty of upside, especially in OBP leagues.

9 D-backs: Wilmer Flores, 1B/2B/3B Yes, Flores looks like he's being held hostage in the above photo, but he should actually enjoy his time in the much cozier hitting confines of Chase Field. Flores averaged 15.3 HRs in 119 games over the past four seasons with the Mets, so everyday playing time coupled with a better hitting environment could help him pop 20-25 HRs. Admittedly, the versatile 27-year-old likely won't help at all in average or SBs, but his runs and RBIs should also see a nice increase if the power plays out like we think it will.

10 Dodgers: Julio Urias SP/RP Whether it's as a shutdown mutli-inning reliever or a starter, Urias is too talented not to produce. The 22-year-old lefty barely pitched last year after season-ending shoulder surgery in 2017, but in 10.1 relief innings with the big club (counting the postseason), he struck out 12, walked only one, and allowed just two runs. Urias might start the season in Triple-A, but he'll definitely be up at some point, and even though he'll likely be on an innings restriction, he can still post numbers better than his 18-game (15-start) 2016 rookie campaign (3.39/1.45, 9.8 K/9 ratio).

11 Giants: Chris Shaw, OF Shaw might be the most uninspiring pick of this list (which is saying something), but the Giants are an uninspiring team, at least in terms of projectable sleepers. One thing the 25-year-old lefty has going for him is power, which is shown by the 24 HRs he hit in 101 games at Triple-A last year. His 22-game call-up in the majors last year was largely forgettable, particularly his 37.1-percent K-rate, but he could wind up being a cheap source of power off the waiver wire at some point this season.

12 Indians: Jake Bauers, 1B/OF We like Shane Bieber on the mound, and both Bradley Zimmer (when healthy) and Greg Allen (if he gets playing time) can be major SB threats in the OF, but for the Indians sleeper, we're going with the (moderate) power-speed potential of Bauers. The 23-year-old lefty was shipped over this offseason from Tampa, where he slogged his way through a .201/.316/.384 line during his 96-game rookie season. Bauers was a high-walk, modest-K guy in the minors, and over the past three seasons (135 games at Double-A, 184 games at Triple-A, 96 games in the majors), he's averaged 14.3 HRs and 15.3 SBs in 138.3 games. Given his age and new (very) lefty-friendly park, Bauers should see an uptick in power, making him a 20/20 threat a position that rarely sees that kind of production. Obviously, you'd like more homers from your 1B, but Bauers' SB-upside makes him a potentially valuable commodity.

13 Mariners: Domingo Santana, OF It's easy to forget Santana had a 30/15 season for the Brewers in 2016, especially after the 26-year-old slugger bounced between the bench and Triple-A last year. Now in Seattle, where playing time shouldn't be an issue, Santana is free to do what he does best -- hit homers, take walks, and steal a few bases. Fantasy owners might be scared off after last season and the move to a much worse hitters park, but it's encouraging to note that Santana actually hit for more power on the road than at home during his breakout '16 campaign, slugging .512 on the road and only .382 in Milwaukee. He has the pop to hit homers anywhere, so expect plenty of stats despite a mediocre average.

14 Marlins: Jorge Alfaro, C We waded through the mess in Miami and tabbed Drew Steckenrider last season (perhaps a year early), and this year we're going with newcomer Alfaro, who has lost a bit of his top-prospect shine. Still, the 25-year-old backstop popped 10 homers in 108 games last year for the Phillies, and he should see ample playing time with the Marlins. As with Toronto's Danny Jansen, even a merely "decent" season for Alfaro could make him a legit starting catcher in 12-team leagues.

15 Mets: Peter Alonso, 1B The Mets have some star young pitchers and seasoned veterans around the diamond, so it's tough to find a true sleeper, but if Alonso gets playing time, he's the guy to watch. The 24-year-old slugger is the team's top prospect, and he hit an impressive 36 HRs between Double-A and Triple-A last year. Given his age, it would be nice to see him cut down on the strikeouts, but he walks a lot and will be a solid run producer with everyday at-bats. With 33-year-old Todd Frazier at 1B and 34-year-old Jed Lowrie at 3B -- both of whom can play multiple infield positions -- it seems likely Alonso will get called up relatively early.

16 Nationals: Victor Robles, OF Robles isn't exactly a secret, but on a stacked Nationals team, he stands out as the biggest breakout candidate. The 21-year-old speedster put up a .288/.348/.525 line in 21 major league games last year, and even at his young age, he could pop 15 HRs and steal 30 bases with a full season worth of at-bats. He might not quite hit those benchmarks, but even a 10/20 season has value, especially if Robles is scoring runs and hitting for a decent average.

17 Orioles: Renato Nunez, 3B Nunez is almost 25, so he's not exactly a young prospect, but he showed prodigious power as he rose up the minor league ranks. clubbing 32 HRs in 126 games at Triple-A in 2017. His 73-game stint in the majors last year yielded a mediocre .258/.322/.419 line with eight HRs, but he saved his best for last, hitting .313/.341/.550 over the final month of the season. With the O's in full rebuilding mode, chances are guys like Nunez and OF Cedric Mullins II will get every chance to swing away, and given the hitters paradise that is Camden Yards, that could yield some cheap power stats.

18 Padres: Joey Lucchesi, SP Lucchesi flashed high-level stuff during his 26-start rookie campaign in 2017, striking out 145 over 130 innings. His 4.08/1.29 line won't jump off the page at you, but the 25-year-old lefty had a decent BB/9 (2.98) and mainly struggled with homers -- something that wasn't a huge problem in the minors and shouldn't be a huge problem given his home park. There's a lot of upside here.

19 Phillies: Nick Pivetta, SP The Phillies have a pair of young righties who have similar profiles, but we're tabbing 26-year-old Pivetta here over 24-year-old Zach Eflin, mainly because of Pivetta's more proven strikeout ability. He whiffed 188 batters in 164 innings last year and 140 batters in 133 innings the year before that. His career 5.33 ERA (4.77 last year) will likely scare some people off, but his 3.80 FIP last season suggest he pitched better than the standard numbers indicate. Improvements in every major peripheral last season are encouraging signs that Pivetta can really break out this season.

20 Pirates: Joe Musgrove, SP Musgrove has always seemed on the verge of a breakout, but he's never quite been able to put it all together. Returning to a full-time starter's role last year, he posted career bests in BB/9 ratio (1.8), HR/9 (0.9), FIP (3.59) and WHIP (1.18). However, his strikeout rate slightly dipped to 7.8, and it's unclear how effective he can be for fantasy owners if that doesn't rise. There's little doubt the 26-year-old righty has upside, especially playing in a pitchers park in Pittsburgh, so we're optimistic he can break out this year.

21 Rangers: Nomar Mazara, OF Mazara probably seems like the opposite of a sleeper considering he's posted remarkably similar stats in his first three seasons in the majors (outside of an outlier 101 RBIs in 2017). But the important thing to remember is that he's still just 23, so a power surge feels likely at some point. The Rangers are reportedly working with Mazara to develop more power -- something that already was occuring on a per-game basis last year -- and when that comes, look for more overall production. Other fantasy owners might be bored/disappointed with Mazara, so you can likely get him at a discount.

22 Rays: Willy Adames, SS/2B OF Austin Meadows is probably the obviously choice here -- or one of the Rays talented young pitchers like Jake Faria or Brent Honeywell -- but we're going with the versatile Adames, who posted a .278/.348/.406 line with 10 HRs and six SBs in 85 major league games last year. The 23-year-old righty reportedly worked on developing power this offseason, and given his age, it's possible he approaches 20 HRs with some steals and a solid average.

23 Red Sox: Matt Barnes, RP Barnes is Boston's leading candidate to close to open the season, and while the 28-year-old righty only has two career saves to his name, he showed "closer stuff" last season when he struck out 96 batters in 61.2 innings. He also walked an unsightly 31, which led to a 1.26 WHIP, but his 2.71 FIP suggests he pitched better than his 3.65 ERA indicates. It's tough to know what to expect from Barnes this year, as both his K-rate and BB-rate were career bests last year, but if he gets the closer gig and keeps it, he has a lot of upside.

24 Reds: Nick Senzel, OF Senzel is a man without a position this spring, but the talented 23-year-old outfielder (and former 3B) could easily force himself into the lineup. A career .314/.390/.513 hitter in the minors, Senzel has flashed solid power-speed ability and great contact skills. The Reds have a crowded outfield with Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig joining Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker, but once Senzel starts getting playing time, he'll have fantasy value.

25 Rockies: David Dahl, OF You might remember Dahl from everyone's sleeper list prior to 2017, but rib and back injuries (and crowded Colorado outfields) have limited him to only 77 games the past two seasons (all last year). With the depth chart thinned out, Dahl stands to be an everyday player in 2018 if he can stay on the field, and based on last year's 16-HR, five-SB output in abbreviated playing time, the 24-year-old outfielder could finally have that big breakout we've been waiting for.

26 Royals: Ryan O'Hearn, 1B O'Hearn crushed the ball during his 44-game stint in the majors last year, blasting 12 HRs. Playing time could be an issue for the 25-year-old lefty, as a platoon with Hunter Dozier seems likely at least early in the season, but O'Hearn could still provide cheap power and RBIs. His high BB-rate should also play well in OBP leagues.

27 Tigers: Christin Stewart, OF The Tigers don't have many obvious sleeper candidates, so we're once again going the "cheap power" route with Stewart. The 25-year-old lefty has averaged 28.3 HRs at various levels of the minors and majors over the past three seasons, and he didn't look overwhelmed in his 17-game call-up last year, posting 13/10 K/BB ratio. Both of those rates seem likely to get worse this year, but Stewart can still club homers even if he's a drain in average.

28 Twins: Trevor May, RP May has been limited to only 24 appearances the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, but he proved to be no worse for the wear last year, posting a 3.20/1.03 line with a 36/5 K-to-BB ratio in 25.1 innings. He stands as the favorite to break Twins camp as the closer, and if he builds off last year and stays healthy, he could be a top-10 RP.

29 White Sox: Yoan Moncada, 2B/3B We could've picked one of Chicago's young starters to finally break out, but instead we're going that route with the former top prospect in all of baseball. Moncada is only 23, so even though he disappointed in his first full season in the majors, we know he has untapped potential. Even a "bad year" resulted in 17 HRs and 12 SBs, and if Moncada can cut down on the Ks and take a few more walks, he'll see big improvements across the board. A proposed position switch to 3B will give fantasy owners more roster flexibility with Moncada, though it's fair to wonder if that will negatively affect his already suspect approach at the plate.