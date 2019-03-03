2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: 2B

From power hitters to power-speed threats, second base is full of options this year. Check out our 2B rankings as you prepare for your 2019 fantasy baseball draft.

2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: 2B

From power hitters to power-speed threats, second base is full of options this year. Check out our 2B rankings as you prepare for your 2019 fantasy baseball draft.

Very few fantasy baseball teams build their lineup around a second baseman. Sure, there are some studs, like Jose Altuve and Jose Ramirez (if eligible in your league), but for many, 2B will a position they wait on. This year, that doesn't mean you're going to be left scrounging for "sleepers" or one-category wonders -- you can actually find some legit studs deeper in our rankings. Sure, the more tiers you drop, the more risk you're taking, but whether you're looking for 30-HR power or a 20/20 threat, you can find them at a relatively affordable price.

However, just as with our 1B rankings, versatility seems to reign supreme throughout this list. Only five of our top-20 second basemen are only eligible at 2B in default Yahoo leagues. That doesn't necessarily mean Jose Altuve or Scooter Gennett are less valuable than others, but it does mean this will be a hard position to track once drafts start. Both Adalberto Mondesi and Jonathan Villar -- legit 20/50 threats if everything breaks right -- can play 2B and SS, while sluggers like Max Muncy, Travis Shaw, and Matt Carpenter can also play 1B and 3B. Drafting one of these players early gives you more options later.

These rankings are for standard 5x5, non-keeper leagues. Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings.

8 Scooter Gennett Reds

As with most positions, second base has its share of proven veterans looking to bounce back. Players like Brian Dozier and Robinson Cano, both with new teams, are tough to evaluate. Do they still have another big year in them, or are they a sucker's pick who will get outproduced by youngsters such as Willy Adames and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Likewise, Dee Gordon, who stands out as the only pure speed guy outside the upper tier (barring Colorado's Garrett Hampson winning a starting job in spring training), really didn't do much last season, stealing only 30 bases while posting a career-low .288 OBP. He'll likely be drafted much higher than we have him ranked, as fantasy owners will undoubtedly hope he can regain the 60-SB pace he showed the previous four seasons, but it's just as possible he's in decline.

Second base isn't a throwaway position, but you can still wait on it. Only shortstop can match it when it comes to elite SB talents who can also hit 15-plus homers, which is why many owners will likely go in relative early on someone like Whit Merrifield, Mondesi, or Villar. But if you decide to go a different route, you could still be able to get some power and speed to help balance your roster. If all else fails, load up on homers and look for speed on the waiver wire.

* = Player not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season

Ranking

Player

Team

Other eligibility

1

Jose Ramirez

Indians

3B

2

Jose Altuve

Astros

3

Javier Baez

Cubs

3B, SS

4

Whit Merrifield

Royals

1B, OF

5

Adalberto Mondesi

Royals

SS

6

Ozzie Albies

Braves

7

Jonathan Villar

Orioles

SS

8

Scooter Gennett

Reds

9

Travis Shaw

Brewers

1B, 3B

10

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

SS

11

Daniel Murphy

Rockies

1B

12

Rougned Odor

Rangers

13

Matt Carpenter

Cardinals

1B, 3B

14

Max Muncy

Dodgers

1B, 3B

15

Yoan Moncada

White Sox

3B*

16

Brian Dozier

Nationals

17

Robinson Cano

Mets

1B

18

Dee Gordon

Mariners

SS, OF

19

Jurickson Profar

A's

1B, 3B, SS

20

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

SS, OF

21

Cesar Hernandez

Phillies

22

Yuli Gurriel

Astros

1B, 3B

23

Wilmer Flores

Diamondbacks

1B, 3B

24

Jonathan Schoop

Twins

25

Willy Adames

Rays

SS

26

Asdrubal Cabrera

Rangers

3B, SS

27

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Blue Jays

SS

28

Garrett Hampson

Rockies

SS

29

Luis Urias

Padres

SS

30

Ian Kinsler

Padres

31

Jason Kipnis

Indians

32

Jed Lowrie

Mets

3B

33

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

1B, 3B

34

Zack Cozart

Angels

3B, SS

35

Hernan Perez

Brewers

3B, SS, OF

36

Enrique Hernandez

Dodgers

1B, SS, OF

37

Franklin Barreto

A's

38

Joey Wendle

Rays

3B, SS, OF

39

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

SS, OF*

40

Niko Goodrum

Tigers

1B, SS, 3B, OF

41

Daniel Robertson

Rays

3B, SS

42

Cory Spangenberg

Brewers

3B

43

Devon Travis

Blue Jays

44

Kolten Wong

Cardinals

45

Eduardo Nunez

Red Sox

3B

46

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

47

Ben Zobrist

Cubs

OF

48

Jedd Gyorko

Cardinals

3B

49

Yolmer Sanchez*

White Sox

3B

50

Starlin Castro

Marlins

51

Marwin Gonzalez

Twins

1B, SS, OF

52

Dustin Pedroia

Red Sox

53

Joe Panik

Giants

54

Adam Frazier

Pirates

OF

55

Matt Duffy

Rays

3B

