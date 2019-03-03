2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: 2B
Very few fantasy baseball teams build their lineup around a second baseman. Sure, there are some studs, like Jose Altuve and Jose Ramirez (if eligible in your league), but for many, 2B will a position they wait on. This year, that doesn't mean you're going to be left scrounging for "sleepers" or one-category wonders -- you can actually find some legit studs deeper in our rankings. Sure, the more tiers you drop, the more risk you're taking, but whether you're looking for 30-HR power or a 20/20 threat, you can find them at a relatively affordable price.
However, just as with our 1B rankings, versatility seems to reign supreme throughout this list. Only five of our top-20 second basemen are only eligible at 2B in default Yahoo leagues. That doesn't necessarily mean Jose Altuve or Scooter Gennett are less valuable than others, but it does mean this will be a hard position to track once drafts start. Both Adalberto Mondesi and Jonathan Villar -- legit 20/50 threats if everything breaks right -- can play 2B and SS, while sluggers like Max Muncy, Travis Shaw, and Matt Carpenter can also play 1B and 3B. Drafting one of these players early gives you more options later.
2019 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: These rankings are for standard 5x5, non-keeper leagues. Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings.
As with most positions, second base has its share of proven veterans looking to bounce back. Players like Brian Dozier and Robinson Cano, both with new teams, are tough to evaluate. Do they still have another big year in them, or are they a sucker's pick who will get outproduced by youngsters such as Willy Adames and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Likewise, Dee Gordon, who stands out as the only pure speed guy outside the upper tier (barring Colorado's Garrett Hampson winning a starting job in spring training), really didn't do much last season, stealing only 30 bases while posting a career-low .288 OBP. He'll likely be drafted much higher than we have him ranked, as fantasy owners will undoubtedly hope he can regain the 60-SB pace he showed the previous four seasons, but it's just as possible he's in decline.
Second base isn't a throwaway position, but you can still wait on it. Only shortstop can match it when it comes to elite SB talents who can also hit 15-plus homers, which is why many owners will likely go in relative early on someone like Whit Merrifield, Mondesi, or Villar. But if you decide to go a different route, you could still be able to get some power and speed to help balance your roster. If all else fails, load up on homers and look for speed on the waiver wire.
2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: 2B
* = Player not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season
Ranking
Player
Team
Other eligibility
1
Jose Ramirez
Indians
3B
2
Jose Altuve
Astros
3
Javier Baez
Cubs
3B, SS
4
Whit Merrifield
Royals
1B, OF
5
Adalberto Mondesi
Royals
SS
6
Ozzie Albies
Braves
7
Jonathan Villar
Orioles
SS
8
Scooter Gennett
Reds
9
Travis Shaw
Brewers
1B, 3B
10
Gleyber Torres
Yankees
SS
11
Daniel Murphy
Rockies
1B
12
Rougned Odor
Rangers
13
Matt Carpenter
Cardinals
1B, 3B
14
Max Muncy
Dodgers
1B, 3B
15
Yoan Moncada
White Sox
3B*
16
Brian Dozier
Nationals
17
Robinson Cano
Mets
1B
18
Dee Gordon
Mariners
SS, OF
19
Jurickson Profar
A's
1B, 3B, SS
20
Chris Taylor
Dodgers
SS, OF
21
Cesar Hernandez
Phillies
22
Yuli Gurriel
Astros
1B, 3B
23
Wilmer Flores
Diamondbacks
1B, 3B
24
Jonathan Schoop
Twins
25
Willy Adames
Rays
SS
26
Asdrubal Cabrera
Rangers
3B, SS
27
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Blue Jays
SS
28
Garrett Hampson
Rockies
SS
29
Luis Urias
Padres
SS
30
Ian Kinsler
Padres
31
Jason Kipnis
Indians
32
Jed Lowrie
Mets
3B
33
Ryan McMahon
Rockies
1B, 3B
34
Zack Cozart
Angels
3B, SS
35
Hernan Perez
Brewers
3B, SS, OF
36
Enrique Hernandez
Dodgers
1B, SS, OF
37
Franklin Barreto
A's
38
Joey Wendle
Rays
3B, SS, OF
39
Ketel Marte
Diamondbacks
SS, OF*
40
Niko Goodrum
Tigers
1B, SS, 3B, OF
41
Daniel Robertson
Rays
3B, SS
42
Cory Spangenberg
Brewers
3B
43
Devon Travis
Blue Jays
44
Kolten Wong
Cardinals
45
Eduardo Nunez
Red Sox
3B
46
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees
47
Ben Zobrist
Cubs
OF
48
Jedd Gyorko
Cardinals
3B
49
Yolmer Sanchez*
White Sox
3B
50
Starlin Castro
Marlins
51
Marwin Gonzalez
Twins
1B, SS, OF
52
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
53
Joe Panik
Giants
54
Adam Frazier
Pirates
OF
55
Matt Duffy
Rays
3B