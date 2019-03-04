2019 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: Rankings, sleepers, prospects, mock drafts, more

Opening day will be here before you know it, which means you're undoubtedly looking for a 2019 fantasy baseball draft cheat sheet. We've got you covered with position rankings and tiers, sleepers and breakouts, top prospects, a mock draft simulator, auction draft strategy (coming soon), the always vital top fantasy team names (also coming soon), and much more. Your MLB fantasy draft kit and draft prep aren't complete without it.

Things get underway early this season, with the A's and Mariners taking part in a two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21. The rest of the league gets underway March 28. We'll continue to add fresh content and update the links on this page every time we publish something new from now until opening day in the States. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often so you can dominate your draft!

If you're looking to add MLB DFS to your fantasy repertoire this year, we also have a detailed primer that can help you take down some tournaments once the season starts. Good luck!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Catcher: We don't want to say catcher is bad, but...no, we do. It's bad.

First Base: Why are so many highly ranked 1Bs eligible at other positions? Today's MLB, man...

Second Base: We have a pair of guys who hit 35-plus HRs last year outside the top 12. Bad job by us, or is this position just really deep now?

Third Base: Let's face it -- all you care about is where Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ranked.

Shortstop: Three legit 20-50 candidates? Shortstop sure is cool now.

Outfield: How high is too high for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Juan Soto?

Starting Pitcher: Can't believe we're asking this: Should Walker Buehler be ahead of Clayton Kershaw?

Story continues

Relief Pitcher: About 10 closer jobs are up for grabs this spring, meaning this list will change many, many times before opening day.

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers

30 Teams, 30 Sleepers: Any list that starts with "Ty Buttrey" has to be a good list.

Catcher: Can we interest you in a 5-9, 225-pound catcher-eligible utility player who never walks or strikes out? Thought so.

First Base: There's a guy on here who actually steals some bases. How 'bout that?

Second Base: The picture-day photo of Wilmer Flores is reason enough to click on this article.

Third Base: There aren't many true sleepers at the hot corner, but we manage to come up with few bounce-back/breakout candidates.

Shortstop: Shortstop has by far the best first names of any of our sleeper lists.

Outfield: Can a guy who has basically had the exact same stats his first three seasons really be a sleeper? You're damn right he can. Hey, they can't all be Eloy Jimenez.

Pitcher: If it wasn't for Tommy John surgery, we wouldn't be able to put SPs coming back from TJS on this list. We're glass half-full people.

All-Breakout Team: If this is your entire starting lineup, you've done something wrong. If two or three guys are in your lineup, you've done something very right.

Fantasy Baseball Busts

All-Overrated Team: You're going to disagree with more than few of these picks, but that's kind of the point.

Fantasy Baseball Rankings Tiers, Draft Strategies

Catcher: Coming soon

First Base: Coming soon

Second Base: Coming soon

Third Base: Coming soon

Shortstop: Coming soon

Outfield: Coming soon

Starting Pitcher: Coming soon

Relief Pitcher: Coming soon

2019 MLB Top Prospect Rankings, Sleepers

Top 50: Nos. 1 and 2 will be drafted fairly highly this year, but the other 48 names are worth remembering, too -- especially for dynasty leaguers.

Catcher: Coming soon

First Base: Coming soon

Second Base: Coming soon

Third Base: Coming soon

Shortstop: Coming soon

Outfield: Coming soon

Pitcher: Coming soon

Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft

Fantasy Pros Mock Draft Simulator: Just plug in your league settings, pick your draft spot, and run through full mock drafts in minutes.

Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy

Auction Draft Tips: Coming soon

Fantasy Baseball Team Names

Coming soon