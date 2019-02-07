The 2019 Daytona 500 entry list is here

Austin Dillon won the 2018 Daytona 500. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The 2019 NASCAR season is getting closer and closer.

NASCAR released the entry list for the Daytona 500 Wednesday night. On the lists are 42 cars for 40 spots, meaning at least two cars will fail to qualify for the Feb. 17 race. That’s significant after the 2018 Daytona 500 had just 40 cars entered for 40 spots.

Thirty-six of the 42 cars currently entered into the race are guaranteed starting spots in the 500 because of NASCAR’s charter system. That means at least six cars will be racing for four available spots. Casey Mears, Tyler Reddick, Parker Kligerman, Brendan Gaughan, Joey Gase and Ryan Truex are the six drivers who aren’t guaranteed spots in the field.

More cars could attempt the race as well. That includes the No. 97 car of Obaika Racing, which announced its Daytona 500 sponsor at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday. But NASCAR’s entry list for the 500 came hours after Obaika’s announcement and the team was nowhere to be found on it. How can you plan an announcement about your attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 but not enter yourself in the race in time to be on the first entry list?

The No. 7 car with J.J. Yeley could also be entered into the race.

Pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 begins at noon ET on Sunday. The top two qualifiers will start on the front row for the race while spots Nos. 3-40 will be determined Feb. 14 in the traditional two pre-qualifying races.

Drivers locked into the Daytona 500

No. 00 Landon Cassill

No. 1 Kurt Busch

No. 2 Brad Keselowski

No. 3 Austin Dillon

No. 4 Kevin Harvick

No. 6 Ryan Newman

No. 8 Daniel Hemric

No. 9 Chase Elliott

No. 10 Aric Almirola

No. 11 Denny Hamlin

No. 12 Ryan Blaney

No. 13 Ty Dillon

No. 14 Clint Bowyer

No. 15 Ross Chastain

No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 18 Kyle Busch

No. 19 Martin Truex Jr.

No. 20 Erik Jones

No. 21 Paul Menard

No. 22 Joey Logano

No. 24 William Byron

No. 32 Corey LaJoie

No. 34 Michael McDowell

No. 36 Matt Tifft

No. 37 Chris Buescher

No. 38 David Ragan

No. 40 Jamie McMurray

No. 41 Daniel Suarez

No. 42 Kyle Larson

No. 43 Bubba Wallace

No. 47 Ryan Preece

No. 48 Jimmie Johnson

No. 51 Cody Ware

No. 52 BJ McLeod

No. 88 Alex Bowman

No. 95 Matt DiBenedetto

Drivers not locked in

No. 27 Casey Mears

No. 31 Tyler Reddick

No. 62 Brendan Gaughan

No. 66 Joey Gase

No. 71 Ryan Truex

No. 96 Parker Kligerman

