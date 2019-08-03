2019 College Fantasy Football Rankings: QB
CFBDynasty recently released its college fantasy football rankings for 2019, and it's no shocker that Houston's D’Eriq King headlines a talented group of quarterbacks. Last season, King averaged 39.1 fantasy points per game (FPPG), even beating out Heisman winner Kyler Murray. With the addition of new head coach Dana Holgerson and his air-raid system, we don’t see any QB -- including Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence -- keeping pace with the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 college fantasy rankings.
Quarterback is the most important position to nail on draft day. In 2018, the top-five college fantasy quarterbacks averaged about 10 FPPG more than the top-five RBs and WRs. As the data shows, dual-threat QBs seem to have an advantage in college fantasy football. This could be confusing to those wondering why bigger names from bigger schools aren’t atop the QB rankings heading into the season. While they are on the best teams, the backs get a lot of love in those offenses, hindering the QB's fantasy stats. Below is a table that shows the value of landing a dual threat versus a pocket passer on a team that relies heavily on its RBs.
Player
Passing TDs
Rushing TDs
D'Eriq King
36
14
Tua Tagovailoa
43
5
Trevor Lawrence
30
1
College Fantasy Football Rankings: QB
Rank
Player
Team
Class
Conf.
1
D'Eriq King
Houston
Sr
AAC
2
Adrian Martinez
Nebraska
So
Big 10
3
Sam Ehlinger
Texas
Jr
Big 12
4
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama
Jr
SEC
5
Jalen Hurts
Oklahoma
Sr
Big 12
6
Gage Gubrud
Washington State
Sr
Pac 12
7
Justin Fields
Ohio State
So
Big 10
8
Nathan Rourke
Ohio
Sr
MAC
9
Spencer Sanders
Oklahoma State
rFr
Big 12
10
Bryce Perkins
Virginia
Sr
ACC
11
Cole McDonald
Hawaii
Jr
Mountain West
12
Holton Ahlers
East Carolina
So
AAC
13
Caleb Evans
UL-Monroe
Sr
Sun Belt
14
Tommy DeVito
Syracuse
So
ACC
15
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson
So
ACC
16
Kellen Mond
Texas A&M
Jr
SEC
17
Mason Fine
North Texas
Sr
C-USA
18
Ian Book
Notre Dame
Sr
Independent
19
Justin Herbert
Oregon
Sr
Pac-12
20
Steven Montez
Colorado
Sr
Pac 12
21
Jordan Love
Utah State
Jr
Mountain West
22
Matt Corral
Mississippi
Fr
SEC
23
Feleipe Franks
Florida
Jr
SEC
24
Tommy Stevens
Mississippi State
Sr
SEC
25
Khalil Tate
Arizona
Sr
Pac 12
26
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
So
AAC
27
Jorge Reyna
Fresno State
Sr
Mountain West
28
Charlie Brewer
Baylor
Jr
Big 12
29
Sean Clifford
Penn State
So
Big 10
30
James Blackman
Florida State
Jr
ACC
31
Armani Rogers
UNLV
Jr
Mountain West
32
Matt McKay
NC State
So
ACC
33
Elijah Sindelar
Purdue
Sr
Big 10
34
Kelly Bryant
Missouri
Sr
SEC
35
Shane Buechele
SMU
Jr
AAC
36
Alan Bowman
Texas Tech
So
AAC
37
Austin Kendall
West Virginia
Jr
Big 12
38
K.J. Costello
Stanford
Sr
Pac 12
39
Brandon Wimbush
UCF
Sr
AAC
40
Shai Werts
Georgia Southern
Jr
Sun Belt