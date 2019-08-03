2019 College Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

CFBDynasty recently released its college fantasy football rankings for 2019, and it's no shocker that Houston's D’Eriq King headlines a talented group of quarterbacks. Last season, King averaged 39.1 fantasy points per game (FPPG), even beating out Heisman winner Kyler Murray. With the addition of new head coach Dana Holgerson and his air-raid system, we don’t see any QB -- including Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence -- keeping pace with the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 college fantasy rankings.

Quarterback is the most important position to nail on draft day. In 2018, the top-five college fantasy quarterbacks averaged about 10 FPPG more than the top-five RBs and WRs. As the data shows, dual-threat QBs seem to have an advantage in college fantasy football. This could be confusing to those wondering why bigger names from bigger schools aren’t atop the QB rankings heading into the season. While they are on the best teams, the backs get a lot of love in those offenses, hindering the QB's fantasy stats. Below is a table that shows the value of landing a dual threat versus a pocket passer on a team that relies heavily on its RBs.

Player

Passing TDs

Rushing TDs

D'Eriq King

36

14

Tua Tagovailoa

43

5

Trevor Lawrence

30

1

2019 College Fantasy Rankings:
College Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Rank

Player

Team

Class

Conf.

1

D'Eriq King

Houston

Sr

AAC

2

Adrian Martinez

Nebraska

So

Big 10

3

Sam Ehlinger

Texas

Jr

Big 12

4

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

Jr

SEC

5

Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma

Sr

Big 12

6

Gage Gubrud

Washington State

Sr

Pac 12

7

Justin Fields

Ohio State

So

Big 10

8

Nathan Rourke

Ohio

Sr

MAC

9

Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State

rFr

Big 12

10

Bryce Perkins

Virginia

Sr

ACC

11

Cole McDonald

Hawaii

Jr

Mountain West

12

Holton Ahlers

East Carolina

So

AAC

13

Caleb Evans

UL-Monroe

Sr

Sun Belt

14

Tommy DeVito

Syracuse

So

ACC

15

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson

So

ACC

16

Kellen Mond

Texas A&M

Jr

SEC

17

Mason Fine

North Texas

Sr

C-USA

18

Ian Book

Notre Dame

Sr

Independent

19

Justin Herbert

Oregon

Sr

Pac-12

20

Steven Montez

Colorado

Sr

Pac 12

21

Jordan Love

Utah State

Jr

Mountain West

22

Matt Corral

Mississippi

Fr

SEC

23

Feleipe Franks

Florida

Jr

SEC

24

Tommy Stevens

Mississippi State

Sr

SEC

25

Khalil Tate

Arizona

Sr

Pac 12

26

Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati

So

AAC

27

Jorge Reyna

Fresno State

Sr

Mountain West

28

Charlie Brewer

Baylor

Jr

Big 12

29

Sean Clifford

Penn State

So

Big 10

30

James Blackman

Florida State

Jr

ACC

31

Armani Rogers

UNLV

Jr

Mountain West

32

Matt McKay

NC State

So

ACC

33

Elijah Sindelar

Purdue

Sr

Big 10

34

Kelly Bryant

Missouri

Sr

SEC

35

Shane Buechele

SMU

Jr

AAC

36

Alan Bowman

Texas Tech

So

AAC

37

Austin Kendall

West Virginia

Jr

Big 12

38

K.J. Costello

Stanford

Sr

Pac 12

39

Brandon Wimbush

UCF

Sr

AAC

40

Shai Werts

Georgia Southern

Jr

Sun Belt

