2019 Auto Club 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race

Kyle Busch is coming off of his first NASCAR win of the year, but he has been on fire of late winning each of the last two Xfinity races.

NASCAR at California: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Auto Club 400

Kyle Busch has it rolling right now. With four wins in his last five races counting NASCAR, Xfinity and the Truck Series, there is little the 33-year-old can do wrong at the moment.

All that being said he is absolutely the man to beat at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif. Aside from the fact he has two wins in his last five races there, he has finished top 10 in 70 percent of his attempts on the track and has five top 5s in his last seven runs.

The two-mile intermediate track in California provides a new challenge for drivers this season as Daytona features restrictor plates and the other tracks have been on the 1.5-mile side.

This track presents a distinct challenge with tire wear, which played a direct role in the finish at Atlanta earlier this season when Kyle Larson lost the second stage almost purely because of this.

Busch found his way to the front of that race as well, but he'll have stiff competition as Martin Truex Jr.'s car has been extremely fast of late and he is the defending champion. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola have both been good as well so this won't be a cake walk for Busch.

What time does the Auto Club 400 start?

The Auto Club 400 will take place Sunday, March 17. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.

What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?

The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Auto Club 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 15

Time

Event

Channel

1 p.m.

Cup Series First Practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series First Practice

NASCAR.com

4:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series Final Practice

FS1

6:30 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

Saturday, March 16

Time

Event

Channel

12:05 p.m.

Cup Series Second Practice

FS1/MRN

1:10 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

3:30 p.m.

Cup Series Final Practice

FS1/MRN

5 p.m.

Production Alliance Group 300

FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 17

Time

Event

Channel

3:30 p.m.

Auto Club 400

FOX/MRN

Auto Club 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 Auto Club 400.

TBD Joey Logano 22

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

BJ McLeod

52

TBD

Joey Gase

66

TBD

TBA

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


