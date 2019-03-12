2019 Auto Club 400: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for race
Kyle Busch has it rolling right now. With four wins in his last five races counting NASCAR, Xfinity and the Truck Series, there is little the 33-year-old can do wrong at the moment.
All that being said he is absolutely the man to beat at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif. Aside from the fact he has two wins in his last five races there, he has finished top 10 in 70 percent of his attempts on the track and has five top 5s in his last seven runs.
The two-mile intermediate track in California provides a new challenge for drivers this season as Daytona features restrictor plates and the other tracks have been on the 1.5-mile side.
This track presents a distinct challenge with tire wear, which played a direct role in the finish at Atlanta earlier this season when Kyle Larson lost the second stage almost purely because of this.
Busch found his way to the front of that race as well, but he'll have stiff competition as Martin Truex Jr.'s car has been extremely fast of late and he is the defending champion. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola have both been good as well so this won't be a cake walk for Busch.
What time does the Auto Club 400 start?
The Auto Club 400 will take place Sunday, March 17. Live coverage begins on FOX at 3:30 p.m. EST.
What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?
The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Auto Club 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 15
Time
Event
Channel
1 p.m.
Cup Series First Practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series First Practice
NASCAR.com
4:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series Final Practice
FS1
6:30 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/MRN
Saturday, March 16
Time
Event
Channel
12:05 p.m.
Cup Series Second Practice
FS1/MRN
1:10 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Cup Series Final Practice
FS1/MRN
5 p.m.
Production Alliance Group 300
FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 17
Time
Event
Channel
3:30 p.m.
Auto Club 400
FOX/MRN
Auto Club 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the 2019 Auto Club 400.
TBD Joey Logano 22
MORE: Kyle Busch jokes he built house to store all his race trophies | NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch earns 52nd career victory
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
BJ McLeod
52
TBD
Joey Gase
66
TBD
TBA
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95