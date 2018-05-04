2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Teased; GT4 Also Coming

Aston Martin Racing Vantage GT3 race car

Both will be homologated for racing from March next year.

Aston Martin has released the first image of the Vantage GT3 race car, which will be offered to customer teams in 2019. The vehicle is based on the Vantage GTE, which is set to make its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa-Francorchamps this coming weekend.

The new Vantage GT3 will replace the V12 Vantage GT3, of which the British manufacturer has built a total of 42 examples, selling 37 of them. The new car will be powered by a race-modified version of the production Vantage’s 4.0-liter biturbo V8 (replacing its predecessor's V12) and will feature many of the hardcore aerodynamic solutions seen in the Vantage GTE, developed in tandem with the road going car.

“We are very proud of the heritage we have established as a leading supplier of customer GT cars, with customers racing our cars all around the world,” Aston Martin Racing Managing Director, John Gaw, comments. “We told the clients who first purchased our GT3 cars seven years ago, that they would be buying a car that would be capable of winning races for years to come.”

Aston Martin has also announced plans for a GT4 version of the Vantage, which will be based on the latest-generation Vantage production model. It will share its V8 engine with the rest of the lineup and will replace the V8 Vantage GT4, currently still being raced by Aston Martin customers in different series around the world.

“Longevity is something that separates us from other manufacturers,” Gaw adds. “I expect the new GT3 and GT4 to be just as competitive as the cars they are replacing and to remain so for a similar period of time.”

Aston Martin Racing is already taking orders for both the GT3 and GT4 versions of the Vantage, which will be homologated for racing from March 1, 2019. Full technical details should be release soon.

Source: Aston Martin



